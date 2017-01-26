Gilead Sciences Is A Core Holding For 2017

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a bio-pharmaceutical company that produces leading anti-viral products. The company's main products are a cure for Hepatitis C and an industry leading HIV treatment. They also have a few other drugs with lower sales among different therapies.

Large Cash Cow

The story of Gilead is one of massive growth since 2014 and declining cash flows from mid-2015 onwards. In December 2013, Gilead's Hepatitis C cure, Sovaldi, was approved by the FDA which turned into an instant blockbuster. Sales quickly rose leading to total company revenues of over $32 billion in 2015. However, as this drug was a cure for Hepatitis C instead of an ongoing treatment, sales have started declining as the sick population is treated. This is a good thing for public health, but it makes it tough to evaluate Gilead as an investment.

Sovaldi, and the other Hepatitis C drugs, represent a major cash cow for Gilead going forward. The revenues will continue to drop over time, but they won't be non-existent. The market is pricing Gilead as if it's entire Hepatitis C business was worthless. However, I would expect it to make billions of dollars in revenue for many years to come. These billions can be put to use to benefit shareholders in the form of dividends, buybacks, and R&D for the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Gilead has a growing HIV business. Their drugs are industry leading, and will represent the core of the Gilead's earnings in the future. This business has been mostly overlooked by shareholders who have focused too heavily on the Hepatitis C declines. Eventually that will change.

Gilead's Dividend

In terms of dividend, Gilead started a dividend two years ago, and currently posts a 2.6% yield. This is with a low payout ratio of only 18%. That's incredible for a dividend growth company. We can expect many years of further dividend growth as the company could choose to increase the payout ratio and pay larger dividends without even growing it's earnings.

Buybacks are a Major Source of Value

Gilead's management is incredibly shareholder friendly and has been working to steadily retire shares of the stock in 2016. They spent $10 billion in 1Q 2016 buying back shares, and another $1B in each of the 2nd and 3rd quarters buying back more shares. Although the average purchase price of these shares was much higher than today's $70 per share price, the total number of shares retired was significant. For a shorthand reference, think about the fact that $12 billion was spent buying back shares of the company when the market cap of the company is only $93 Billion. If the average purchase price was today's price of $70, Gilead would have retired 12% of their outstanding shares this past year. I expect Gilead's management has continued to buy shares, and hopefully a lot of them as Gilead's share price has collapsed.

R&D is the Future

The last major use of Gilead's cash cow has been to establish an effective internal R&D program to develop the pipeline of the future. There are many diverse drugs in Gilead's pipeline but most build upon Gilead's strength in anti-virals. The largest potential future is in NASH or a form of fatty liver disease. This is a large untapped market with potentially $20 billion of revenues available by 2025. While many of the drugs that Gilead is working to develop will not be commercially available for many years to come, the robust pipeline will allow Gilead to be patient as it looks to deploy it's cash flow.

Gilead's Attractive Valuation

The stock price of Gilead has fallen from highs near $120 in the past year and a half to nearly $70 per share today. This drop is likely due to investors increasingly doubting the future of Gilead's cash flow prospects. However, this stock price drop has not truly reflected the fundamental state of Gilead's business. Gilead is now valued at a nearly 6.5 P/E ratio. This valuation is normally reserved for companies on their way to bankruptcy. Luckily for investors in Gilead, this company is far from bankrupt.

Gilead will likely post 2016 cash flows of over $16 billion. Although revenues and earnings are expected to drop again in 2017, it is still likely that cash flows will exceed $13 billion. At approximately, 1.3 billion shares outstanding, that's nearly $10 per share in cash flow. At a market price of $70, you're still at a price to cash flow ratio of 7. Anything under 10 is usually a great deal.

The downside risk to my thesis is that Gilead's cash flows drop much faster than expected. If Gilead's revenues drop below $13 billion in 2017, or continue to drop at a rate of two to three billion dollars for each of the next five years, an investment at current prices would not present upside. However, this worst case scenario also highlights the asymmetric risk/reward aspects of an investment in Gilead under $70 per share. Even if Gilead's revenues dropped in this manner, there is very little downside at current prices. Gilead Sciences could lose half of it's profits and still only trade at a P/E ratio of 13 in five years, if the price remained the same.

However, I expect that eventually Gilead's cash flow per share will stabilize as the lower market price will allow Gilead to retire ever more shares. A high rate of share repurchases can actually cause EPS to stabilize well before actual earnings stabilize. This is critical because earnings per share is all that matters to an investor. The HIV business is a growing core business which will eventually offset any revenue declines from Hepatitis C. For those buying at today's share prices, it will be very difficult for you not to be successful. If anything goes right, or a positive catalyst arrives such as an M&A announcement, the stock price could soar. With an upside of the potential to double or triple in the next 2-5 years, and minimal to no downside at current prices on a 5 year time span the risk/reward is massive. GILD is a definite BUY.

Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor, and none of the information presented in this article is financial advice. I explicitly disclaim any responsibility for investing decisions made by others. Always do your own due diligence when making investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.