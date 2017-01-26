Brinker International Has More Downside

I've been loudly and aggressively bearish on U.S. brick-and-mortar retail (particularly mall retail) the last few years, for a number of reasons. But the core thesis behind a number of shorts in that space has been relatively simple: it is nearly impossible over the long term to grow profits on the back of declining traffic. It is too difficult to consistently increase pricing and/or unit count to compensate for fewer customers; and even flat comps, over time, inevitably lead to SG&A deleveraging and downward pressure on earnings.

I've long thought the same argument applied to corporate restaurant chains, among them Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). But for the most part, shares in the space - see also Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) - haven't seen the same runs that some retailers like Gap (NYSE:GPS) and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) have made, runs that provided very attractive entry points from the short side. I have on occasion thought restaurant shares were overvalued - I questioned EAT's valuation around $50 back in November - but I've never quite seen the type of risk/reward I like from the short side.

After Brinker's fiscal Q2 report on Wednesday, however, I think EAT looks like a tempting short, even with shares falling to a five-month low on the news. Brinker has done a solid job of masking traffic declines over the past few years, in large part by using share repurchases to boost modest net income growth. But the company now is rather highly leveraged, management seems like it's losing control of the business, and I don't see much in the way of options to respond to continued traffic declines.

I've written in the past that EAT's strategy was reminiscent of that of GPS, while arguing over a year ago that the stock was cheap enough for investors to take a flyer on that strategy. But over the past few quarters, Brinker is starting to look like GPS did as shares began to turn south - and it's starting to sound like so many retailers have over the past few years. Brinker's multi-year efforts to "grow" EPS are hitting a wall - and I don't believe the company has any tricks left up its sleeve.

The Q2 Numbers

Even though shares of EAT had declined about 15% heading into the report, giving back all of its post-election run and then some, I'm very surprised shares declined only 6.2% on Wednesday. To my eye, the report was a disaster across the board, both in terms of the numbers and the commentary.

From a fundamental standpoint, the headline news was that EAT cut its full-year EPS guidance, moving from a range of $3.40-3.50 to $3.05-3.15. To be sure, the market didn't trust the original guidance anyway, with Street consensus at $3.39 heading into the release. But the decline from consensus to the midpoint of updated guidance still implies an 8%+ drop in FY17 (ending June) expectations - and thus implies that EAT's earnings multiple actually expanded.

But the news, to my eye, is much worse than that. Chili's corporate-owned comps were down 3.3%, despite a decent October, and franchise same-restaurant sales declined 3.5%. Maggiano's comps were down 0.8% - and Brinker management seemed pleased with the performance on the Q2 conference call. Traffic was the key culprit, falling 6.5% at Chili's and 2.5% at Maggiano's.

Margins were pressured as well. Restaurant-level operating margin fell 100 bps to 15.1%; overall, EBIT margin dropped from 9.6% to 8.0%. Both figures came despite an 80 bps benefit in COGS, mostly from lower chicken and beef prices. Advertising deleveraged, as did restaurant-level operating expense. And while the headline EPS drop doesn't seem that bad - $0.71 versus $0.78 - a huge reduction in share count offset the blow. Non-GAAP net income fell 24% year over year.

Fundamentally, it looks like a disastrous quarter - but I think it's even worse than the numbers imply. First, Brinker management is starting to lose credibility. The company has not been right on its same-restaurant sales going back to Q4 FY15 (about a year and a half ago). It came out of that quarter projecting 1.5-2% comp growth in FY16; after Q1, it pulled that number down to -0.5% to -1%, only to wind up posting a -2.5% print. Brinker then came into FY17 guiding another increase against the easier comparison - up 0.5-2% - and now has again pulled down guidance rather dramatically, moving to -1.5 to -2%. There's little reason to trust the updated projections either, particularly given that they imply just a 1% decline system-wide in Q3 and Q4 despite the fact that Chili's traffic is down over 5% in the first half of FY17.

Secondly, the lower EPS guidance includes a benefit of about $0.07 from cost-cutting efforts (~$5 million-plus pre-tax), which implies a double-digit decline in earnings potential on a like-for-like basis. There's another $0.05-0.07 from lower incentive compensation, and it appears full-year shares outstanding will be at the lower end of the guided 50-53 million range (they are already at 50.4 million for Q2 and 53 million for the first half). All told, adjusted net income is going from $208 million in FY16 (which admittedly had a 53rd week) to somewhere around $158 million in FY17 (at the midpoint of guidance) despite something like $5-7 million in one-time benefits. Put another way, Brinker is going to earn about 20% less this year than last year on an apples-to-apples basis, with much of that decline being camouflaged by share repurchases. And coming out of Q2, I am highly skeptical the company is capable of reversing that decline.

Brinker's Potential, Line By Line

Obviously, just because Q2 was ugly - and perhaps uglier than it might seem at first glance - doesn't mean Brinker's earnings will decline going forward. The company has pointed to weakness in Texas, particularly in oil-exposed regions, as a near-term headwind. Deflation in supermarkets has increased the gap between prices at home and prices in restaurants in general. And while the economy is decent at the moment, it could be better, and indeed, it seems likely that EAT's post-election run was driven at least in part by expectations of improved growth in CY17 and beyond (along with help from lower corporate taxes).

I'd argue rather strongly, however, that Q2 isn't reflective of short-term problems, but rather - combined with recent reports - further evidence that Brinker's business has peaked. Again, the company has aggressively repurchased shares: the diluted share count should fall by more than half between the end of FY10 and the end of FY17. Those repurchases have created most of the profit growth Brinker has seen coming out of the recession, which has come on the back of minimal sales increases and with a fair amount of help from lower commodity costs:

Source: Author, from EAT filings and press releases

Any bull case for EAT, even at $44, has to presume that FY17, in particular, is simply a short-term blip. The stock still trades at over 14x the midpoint of shaky FY17 EPS guidance and ~9.2x trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA. The latter figure that should rise over the next two quarters, given that full-year guidance implies year-over-year profit declines in the back half. Clearly, there is some level of growth priced into the stock: on an FCF/net income basis, it's probably somewhere in the range of the 5.6% CAGR in net income Brinker has generated over the past seven years.

That strikes me as highly aggressive, because on both the P&L and the balance sheet, I don't know of any levers the company really has left to pull.

Revenue

CEO Wyman Roberts' prepared remarks on the Q2 call sounded an awful lot like those of mall retail CEOs over the past few years. There are pressures on the industry - Roberts pointed out that Brinker's weakness in December came in concert with other casual dining peers - that supposedly can be offset by company-specific initiatives that, on their face, seem hardly enough to stem the tide.

Roberts attributed some of the December pressure to online shopping, which meant less people out at malls and shopping centers, and less potential customers to stop by Chili's (or Olive Garden or Applebee's) on the way home. That's not going to change. Nor is the increasing preference of millennials, in particular, for independent, local outlets - a preference that already has been seen in beer and alcoholic beverages and apparel. This is a company (and an industry) that has seen traffic decline steadily: one analyst pointed out in the Q&A that traffic has averaged a 3% drop for the past decade.

And Brinker's response simply doesn't seem to cut it. CEO Roberts said that "the Maggiano's team is doing a great strengthening the business model," and he may be right. But comps in FY15 and FY16 were down ~0.5% combined, and the concept has given back another ~0.7% year to date. That business actually is performing reasonably well, with Roberts pointing out that it was named one of the five most favorite chains in the U.S. this year. But that's kind of the point: industry weakness is such that a nearly flat comp is a good performance, and there seems little room for improvement. The concept had focused on driving banquet sales, but struggled with competition this holiday season, and takeout/delivery orders are up. The concept also is more "mall-exposed," as Roberts put it, than Chili's. There are no clear levers to improve performance at Maggiano's, since it looks like performance already is pretty good. The industry simply is that tough.

Relative to the company as a whole, Roberts' general plan - which, again sounds like so many retailers of late - sounds basically like, "We'll just do what we do, better." And that argument has been proven time and time again - in a variety of challenged industries - to simply not be enough. The CEO cited the three "things that differentiate Brinker":

"We have strong brands and we are committed to investing in them to keep them fresh and relevant." - This kind of assumes the argument - the brands may be :strong," but comps aren't. Meanwhile, marketing spend deleveraged 60 bps in the quarter; it's not as if Chili's isn't putting money behind the brands, including its recent "Chillin' Since '75" campaign that aired quite a bit on TV (at least in my area). I'd argue that one of the key problems for the space as a whole is that the brands simply aren't that strong anymore: again, there's been a shift particularly in the under-40 age group toward "unique" and "local," which is two things Chili's can never be. "We have scale that enables us to adapt to market needs." - Like #1, this assumes the argument quite a bit. Brinker had scale in 2008, 2011 and 2013. Revenue has grown 1% a year over the past seven years - coming out of a financial crisis, no less. Relative to both #1 and #2, if these differentiating assets are so valuable, why haven't they been leveraged yet? "We have the unparalleled access to 'big data' to help us make the right decisions, especially that relate to improving the guest experience." - The problem here is that there's not a lot of evidence that the guest experience is the problem. The problem is the number of guests, not necessarily their experience.

As for Chili's, the company needs to "get more focus" and "take bolder actions we know will make a difference in this environment." Roberts mentioned "To Go" sales, which have grown from 9% of revenue five years ago to "close to 10.5%" now. In other words, "To Go" sales have increased about 5% a year, providing a ~50 bps benefit to same-restaurant sales. Roberts projected Brinker could get that figure to "double digits" - an incremental 50 bps benefit a year.

That's not getting it done. That's barely a driver against the headwind of 3% annual traffic declines (and 5%+ YTD). Nor are the unspecified initiatives to "focus" and be "bolder" and "leverage the foundation we've built." It is painfully clear from the Q2 call - and it was starting to look that way on past calls - that Brinker does not have an answer. And I don't believe that's the fault of Roberts or anyone at Chili's, from CEO to cook. The casual dining space looks just as overstored as the brick-and-mortar retail space does. No amount of corporate buzzwords can change that.

Margins

Similarly, there's little Brinker can do to protect margins if revenue doesn't grow. The company has pulled pretty much every lever it can, including layoffs of about 70 staff members during Q2. That will provide, as noted, a $0.07 or so after-tax benefit in FY17 and an incremental ~$0.10 in FY18. But restaurant-level margins are coming down: original guidance was for a 50 bps decline, which has now been moved to 90 bps "on a 52-week basis." That includes 100 bps of deleveraging in Q2 and 130 bps in Q1, despite a 50 bps benefit in Q1 and an 80 bps benefit in Q2 from lower commodity costs.

Labor pressure has been an issue, with expense up 3.3% on an absolute basis in the quarter, and Brinker will lap that impact in the back half. But input costs seem likely to rise at some point (particularly if the economic rebound that could help sales arrives), which could offset some of that benefit. And again, expense simply can't be leveraged without sales growth: overall, of the 100 bps drop in restaurant-level margin in Q2, 80 bps came from deleveraging, per the Q2 call. On a net basis, looking forward, I'd still expect overall margin pressure to increase, even beyond the impact of lower sales. At the very least, it seems highly unlikely that EAT margins can even stabilize without some level of consistent, positive same-restaurant sales. And even then, labor and/or input cost inflation could still have a negative impact on a net basis.

Balance Sheet

CFO Tom Edwards, somewhat surprisingly, was unwilling to back off Brinker's long-term targets of 10-15% EPS growth when asked on the Q2 call. Those targets depended quite a bit on share buybacks, which jumped this year after a debt-funded accelerated repurchase. The problem now is to what extent Brinker has dry powder to further shrink the float. Edwards seemed confident that the company could keep up its buyback pace, saying that the "more optimal capital structure... does provide more leverage as we grow earnings to increase our debt level and maintain the same absolute leverage now."

But what if Brinker isn't growing earnings? Its maximum leverage ratio is 4.25x; Edwards said the company is targeting 3.25x-3.75x. It's at 3.6x at the moment, and given that back-half EPS is guided to decline (implied guidance is $1.85-1.95 against $2.21 a year ago), the leverage ratio seems likely to near or exceed the 3.75x target by Q4 FY17. Brinker is guiding for an incremental $124-134 million in free cash flow, which could cut its $1.42 billion in debt by 6-7% (it has to put another $30 million+ into dividends). But that means no buybacks, impacting FY18 earnings.

It's also worth considering that the company, given the leverage in its model, isn't that far from bumping up against those covenants. Trailing twelve-month EBITDA would have to decline - at current debt levels - to $334 million from a current $396 million. The year-end figure seems likely to be closer to $375 million; adding on another $7 million for incremental FY18 cost cuts gets to $382 million. A $50 million decline against $3 billion-plus in sales is just 165 bps of EBITDA margin pressure on flat revenue. That might seem like a lot, but simply reversing commodity costs to 2015 levels gets halfway there, and any further deleveraging gets Brinker even closer.

That's not to say Brinker is on the verge of collapse (though the sub-5% YTM on its 2023 bonds looks a little aggressive, even with those bonds at their lowest levels in nearly four years). But there is not a lot of room for it to aggressively repurchase shares with flat earnings. FY17 guidance is for $205-215 million in free cash flow, which leaves ~$140-150 million for buybacks - enough to take out 6-7% of the float. But any miss to FY17 guidance or any reduction in FY18 EBITDA will start pressuring that figure from both directions, as Brinker both has less free cash flow and has to put some of that cash flow toward debt repayment to keep its leverage ratio intact. It's a vicious cycle - and it's exactly what happened to Gap. As its shares fell from $40+ to under $20, the company simply couldn't repurchase as many shares, as its balance sheet was too stretched. Brinker is probably ~100 bps in EBITDA margin away from a similar fate - and given its inability to hit guidance over the past few quarters, that margin compression may come sooner than investors realize.

Valuation and Catalyst

All told, I think Brinker is a declining business. And, to be fair, the market is pricing it as such, at least relative to FY17 free cash flow expectations. With a market cap of $2.26 billion (assuming 51 million shares outstanding), EAT trades at just 10.6 the midpoint of FY17 free cash flow guidance, though its P/E multiple (again, at the midpoint) is at 14.3x.

And there is a question of a near-term catalyst coming out of Q2; EAT seems likely to trade with its sector over the coming weeks, and in a choppy market, that could lead to some upside risk to a short over that period. Peer comparisons look beneficial for EAT as well: DRI trades at almost 19x the midpoint of its FY17 guidance, and DIN trades at a similar multiple to FY17 free cash flow despite even weaker comp performance. Meanwhile, Brinker lowered expectations for Q3 on the Q2 call, perhaps setting the table for a relief rally coming out of that quarter.

But I think there's enough here for a short, since it still looks to me as if the market is valuing EAT based on past performance, not future challenges. Essentially, Brinker needs its business to stabilize at current levels, both in terms of revenue and margins, to support upside from $44. And that seems highly unlikely. The company doesn't have an answer in terms of improving revenue, and margin pressure seems unlikely to abate. EBIT margins - 7.2% on an adjusted basis in the first half - are narrowing to the point where double-digit bps impacts have a material bottom line impact, and the accelerating weakness in franchise royalties alone should add more pressure on that front.

The risk to a short is that Brinker does show some stability in its business and restores some level of investor confidence. But a 13x multiple to the high end of FCF guidance and a 15-17x EPS multiple to the high end of EPS guidance only get shares to the low $50s, or 15-18% above current levels. The current trend - net income down 20% in FY17, free cash flow down ~25% at the midpoint - implies a high-single digit/low-double digit multiple in theory, but share repurchases have hidden some of that pressure. Without those buybacks, EAT shares easily could get below $40 over the next 3-4 quarters, even if results are in the range of current guidance. Add in the possibility of another downside miss, commodity cost pressure, further traffic weakness or simple execution errors, and EAT can see $35 or below relatively easily. (50 bps of EBIT pressure and flat revenue in FY18, plus low-double digit EPS/FCF multiples would do the trick - that strikes me as a reasonably likely scenario on all counts.)

The simple argument for a short is this: it seems highly likely that FY18 guidance, even including the $0.10 incremental benefit from cost-cutting, will be lower than FY17 results, particularly if EAT can't goose those figures with share buybacks. And 12x-14x $2.80 or worse implies shares under $40 within six months.

To my eye, the upside/downside potential from $44 is skewed to the downside. And coming out of Q2, investors have to believe that results over the next 4-6 quarters are far more likely to disappoint than surprise to the upside. This is a business in big trouble - but even after Wednesday's decline, it's not quite valued as such. We've seen this story before, and I expect in the case of EAT it will play out again.

