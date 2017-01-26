Dolby Laboratories: An Impressive Q1, But Price And Dilution Remain Concerns

DLB's Q1 came in well ahead of both guidance and consensus, though there was some help in terms of timing and recoveries.

Admittedly, I'm concerned that I'm missing the boat on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB). With shares at $47 coming out of the company's Q4 report, I thought the stock wasn't quite cheap enough. And with the stock now near $50 after what looked like a very strong fiscal Q1 report on Wednesday, I think that's still the case.

To be sure, the Q1 report was full of good news, even considering the fact that the quarter had some modest benefits from timing that might impact Q2. The bull case for DLB is that its new initiatives - Dolby Voice, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Cinema - will offset likely declines in PC, DVD, and Blu-ray revenues. That case seemed to get some support from Q1 commentary - with the added bonus of better-than-expected performance from the legacy business. But this remains a company targeting double-digit revenue growth at some point in the near future, with little apparent room for margin expansion and negative leverage on the balance sheet. From a profit and cash flow standpoint, then, DLB's ~20x multiple to FY17 earnings guidance seems to price in a reasonable amount of success in that plan. And while there is a path to upside from current levels, I'm not sure that potential is quite enough near $50.

A Solid Earnings Report

Simply based on the headline numbers, it seems extremely surprising that DLB shares barely budged after the report. DLB stock rose just 0.57% on the day - below major indexes. Shares had gained into the report, based on some good news from CES 2017, including the addition of Sony (NYSE:SNE) as a partner for Dolby Vision and new TVs from LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio technology. With that backdrop, it certainly seemed as if 10%+ revenue growth - nearly three points better than the high end of guidance - and non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 against guidance of $0.49-$0.55 would keep the rally going.

But it does appear that Q1 results benefited somewhat from timing, notably with gaming console revenue being booked in Q1, a quarter ahead of expectations. And full-year guidance wasn't moved all that much, with revenue now projected at $1.06-$1.1 billion, a change of just $10 million on the high end - despite Q1 sales coming in $11 million-plus over the midpoint of guidance for the quarter.

Still, below the headline numbers, the quarter looked impressive. Dolby's revenue in PCs has declined for five straight years; sales in Mobile and Consumer Electronics dropped in both FY15 and FY16. That's over 36% of FY16 revenue under pressure. But in Q1, PC sales rose 5% year-over-year and 16% sequentially. Patent licensing revenue spiked mobile sales - it appears that competition on the higher end of the smartphone space may be boosting revenue there. Consumer electronics were down 5% year-over-year, but rose 5% Q/Q, with success in sound bars (aided by new licensing agreements) providing some help. And 'other' revenue (17% of the Q1 total) rose 70% sequentially and 45% year-over-year. Some of the increase appears to have come from timing of gaming console-related revenue, but Dolby Video, Dolby Voice, and Dolby Cinema all contributed as well.

The only modest piece of bad news was the company's admission that broadcast revenue - the company's largest business - was likely to decline this year, due to the timing of recoveries. (Recoveries are after-the-fact adjustments to licensing fees based on updated information on estimated shipments and other factors.) But management reiterated its confidence that the three new businesses could grow at a 2x-3x rate off FY16's $30 million - implying a 3-6 point contribution to growth this year. That in turns implies that the rest of the business should be up modestly (the midpoint of guidance suggests a 5%+ increase as a whole). If that continues, and the new initiatives grow as planned, Dolby should be able to get back to double-digit revenue growth by FY19 - and possibly next year. The problem is that I don't know if that's enough.

Margins And Valuation

There's two major catches to the bull case here. The first is that DLB's non-GAAP earnings exclude a substantial amount of share-based compensation: $70 million this year, according to guidance. That's almost 7% of revenue, and a likely $0.65+ boost to those non-GAAP figures. Given that DLB is aggressively repurchasing shares - adding $200 million to its authorization during Q1 - that number needs to be taken into account when measuring free cash flow. Based on guidance, DLB's FY17 non-GAAP EPS should be around $2.60, implying a multiple around 15x plus the company's nearly $10 per share in cash. Adding back share based comp, however, moves the plus-cash multiple closer to 20x.

That's a multiple that assumes a reasonable amount of growth, but my second concern is that I'm not entirely sure where DLB's operating leverage is going to come from. Non-GAAP gross margin (which mostly excludes amortization of intangibles) is guided to 89-90%; there's simply not much room for expansion on that front. The midpoints of guidance this year suggest little, if anything, in terms of EBIT margin expansion, with revenue up a bit over 5% and opex guided up 4.9%. Dolby already has a low- to mid-20s tax rate, limiting potential benefits from corporate tax reform (and only ~30% of revenue comes from the U.S.).

Again, if Dolby's plans play out, and if the new initiatives move from $30 million in FY16 to $200 million by FY18 (~150% a year), DLB's licensing model will be able to create some of that operating leverage next year. And that's the bull case I fear I'm missing out: leverage coming in FY18, and then DLB looking like a perfect candidate for an acquisition or a LBO. One of the trusts that owns founder Ray Dolby's stake is selling 5% of the estate's shares; if DLB jumpstarts bottom-line growth, and the Dolby family looks to cash out, DLB would be an attractive target for both strategic and private acquirers. There's a path to get EPS ex-dilution over $3 by the end of the decade, which could set up a buyout price in the $70-$75 range.

I'm still not 100% sold on that outcome yet - and I'm not sure even that upside is terribly compelling. $75 in 2020 values shares now just below $60 - and that looks like a pretty optimistic scenario. On a risk/reward basis, it probably portends some argument for DLB, whose balance sheet and stable revenue base would seem to limit downside risk. But I still think fair value looks somewhere in the low $50s - and selfishly, I'd like a bigger discount.

With a cheaper entry price or further color on the new initiatives, I might get more excited. And I do think Dolby's long-term plan makes some sense - and has a reasonable chance of success. But even after a strong Q1, I continue to believe that chance is largely priced in.

