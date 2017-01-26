The Border Adjustment Tax - A Very Bad Idea Whose Time May Be Rapidly Approaching

A priority of mainstream Republican dogma has been to lower the corporate tax rate and rates in general while broadening the tax base to achieve revenue neutrality. A priority of the Trump administration and many democrats has been to protect American businesses from foreign competition. In House Speaker Paul Ryan's "Better Way" there is a proposal to initiate a Border Adjustment Tax to bridge any potential divide.

The Better Way envisions a reduction in the corporate tax from 35% currently to 25% while the original Trump plan calls for a reduction to 15%. The Border Adjustment Tax would not impose a tax on exports of goods and services from the United States. But everything that is imported from abroad, components as well as final products, would no longer be deductible as a business expense. Presumably the revenue that is raised from Border Adjustment Tax would offset the revenue that would be lost from lowering the tax rate without fiddling with existing subsidies, deductions, and other loopholes.

Some proponents of the Border Adjustment Tax have expressed the view that it is Reaganesque but in fact it is the epitome of everything that Reagan was against. Ronald Reagan believed in the leaky bucket metaphor as originated by the late economist Wilfredo Pareto and then popularized by the late Arthur Okun. It is that administrative costs and inefficiencies cause gains to beneficiaries of government action to be less than the costs to the losers who pay the bill.

Reagan also said in 1983 that as the leader of the western world and as a country that has become great because of economic freedom, America must be an advocate of free trade. And in his 1983 State of the Union address he emphasized that high trade barriers undermine economic growth and destroy jobs. Clearly, to the extent that the Border Adjustment Tax causes goods and services to be produced in other than the most efficient and least costly manner it will lower living standards and productivity. By picking winners and losers, crony capitalism in our view, these are exactly what is accomplished by a Border Adjustment Tax or an outright border tax.

Several points are worth emphasizing. First, with a Border Adjustment Tax retaliation could be well coordinated. The World Trade Organization permits border adjustments for indirect levies such as sales taxes and value added taxes, but not for income taxes. A sales tax or value added taxes tax consumption by the residents of the country which imposes it, but not the residents of other countries. So disallowing the cost of imports for tax purposes would violate World Trade Organization rules as well as most other free trade agreements signed by the United States. World Trade Organization rules also require approval for any direct tariffs in excess of 2.5%. Thus, enacting a Border Adjustment Tax or say an across the board 5% border tax could invite sanctions on the United States unless of course the U.S. simply decided to withdraw from the World Trade Organization.

Looking internally there are various potential distortions that could arise from a Border Adjustment Tax. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) could not deduct amounts paid to buy imported products, raising their total tax bill. But Sears Holding (NASDAQ:SHLD) and its Kmart division could not care about the loss of such a deduction on the price paid for something made outside the U.S. because these entities lose money and do not pay taxes regardless.

As with many ill-conceived government interventions in free markets there are many possibilities for circumvention with a Border Adjustment Tax. Since it would only impact profitable corporations, imports of goods directly to individuals or tax exempt entities could be encouraged. Travelers may be more apt to carry goods with them upon returning to the U.S. from abroad. Corporations might restructure so that the entity that actually imports goods and services does not have to incur a tax liability. There is also the complex issue of the prices American subsidiaries in foreign countries would charge the parent company for goods sold to the parent for sale to the U.S. market or as components for goods that might be exported or for sale in the United States. The president has bragged about his ability to use the tax code to reduce or eliminate his tax liability. Would anyone think sophisticated corporations with legions of accountants and lawyers could not do the same. To this extent a Border Adjustment Tax would clearly discriminate against smaller companies that could not afford such expertise.

Finally, in the short run at least the Border Adjustment Tax would be inflationary. Not only is it a negative for productivity but since the U.S. runs a large trade deficit the hike in import prices from a Border Adjustment Tax would feed directly into the domestic price structure. The group that would be hurt most by a Border Adjustment Tax is the WMT shopper since WMT imports the large majority of the products it sells to consumer. By and large these consumers probably comprise the core constituency of the Trump administration and thus the new Republican party.

Proponents of the Border Adjustment Tax argue that these types of concerns are moot because a Border Adjustment Tax would shrink the U.S. trade deficit as production moves back to this country. As this occurred the dollar exchange rate would rise sharply, thus lowering import prices.

This argument misses the point on several counts. First, markets do not adjust instantaneously and the process would not dispel short term dislocations and inflationary side effects. Second, what the U.S. might eventually gain in production returning to the U.S., it would be less efficient - less productive,- production and thus higher cost production than if that production had been located in its most efficient location. Moreover, moving production back to the U.S. would mean less production, less economic growth, and thus less demand for American products from those countries that would have produced items absent a Border Adjustment Tax. Third, no one can predict with certainty how exchange rates will move either in the short run or longer term. Most likely any adjustment would be very volatile and a messy adjustment process -- good for traders at Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) but not for anyone else. Finally, even if the dollar exchange rate rose and academic studies would predict, it would harm traditional exporters like American agriculture and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to name a few.

Then there is the law of unintended consequences. The currencies of many emerging market economies are tied to the dollar and the bulk of emerging market debt is dollar denominated. A massive move in the dollar would send unpredictable shocks through global supply chains and debt markets. The 1998 Asian financial crisis is a case in point. It detracted from global economic growth, shrinking trade volumes for everyone. As it is, under current conditions trade volumes have been shrinking relative to GDP for the past few years and a Border Adjustment Tax would aggravate this condition. making it much less of a revenue generator than its proponents are assuming.

In our view President Trump is right to be voicing concern over the enactment of a Border Adjustment Tax. It is complicated, controversial, and vulnerable to intense lobbying by potential winners and losers. As a result, it would very likely delay the implementation of any more simple broad based tax reform package.

We are strong proponents of revenue neutral tax reform and sensible deregulation. We think these alone could boost the economy's underlying growth rate to 3% through increased productivity. But because we are believers in free markets and believe that capital should freely find its own best use, we would strongly prefer that neutrality be achieved by offsetting lower rates with a broadening of the tax base.

Government meddling in markets has never worked. Of course, the Smoot Hawley tariffs of the 1930s is the poster child. But there are others. Nixon imposed wage/price controls with disastrous consequences. The Reagan Plaza accord to weaken the dollar and then the 1986 tax reform act was followed by a market crash and then a Savings and Loan bailout. Clinton's meddling produced the Mexican debt crisis and then the Asian financial crisis. Government in the mortgage market contributed to the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

The Obama administration should be applauded for not directly tinkering with financial markets and these have functioned quite smoothly during his term. Of course one could argue that his meddling in the health care sector was at least partly responsible for the economy's recent sluggish performance and even democratic losses in the legislature and maybe the executive branch. We are hopeful that the Trump administration is cognizant of this record and heeds its lessons. Unfortunately, though, our fear is that a Border Adjustment Tax or an outright border tax is a very bad idea whose time may be rapidly approaching.

This article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by Beach Investment Counsel, Inc. and is used with the permission of both.