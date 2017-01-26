Synergy's Trulance Shows Clear Advantages Over Linzess

Investors should begin to eye Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) and start considering a long position, as the company has just gained approval from the FDA for their drug Trulance. The stock is at a relatively low point, is a prime takeover target and as seen in this article, a clear favorite over their competitor after analyzing their respective drug labels. The drug treats chronic idiopathic constipation, or CIC. The drug also recently completed trials for another indication in irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, or IBS-C. Approval in the IBS-C indication is likely for the end of 2017 or early 2018.

The main competitor for Trulance is a drug called Linzess. Linzess is owned by both Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN). Linzess has been on the market since 2012 and is already approved for both CIC and IBS-C. Linzess will be experiencing newfound competition and it is vital to understand the drug labels associated with Trulance and Linzess.

Before getting into the details of these drug labels, the first issue that needs to be addressed is the misinformation about the two drugs. Evidence of that can be seen in a recent article released from TheStreet. (It should be noted that TheStreet is owned by Jim Cramer, and Jim Cramer's charitable trust fund owns Allergan stock. Allergan owns more than 50% of Linzess.)

A lot of the problems talked about in this article revolve around Anupam Rama, the J.P. Morgan Analyst referenced in the article. He notes that Linzess will still be "more efficacious" than Trulance. I will provide details of the two labels to prove this point wrong.

Another point mentioned in the article is blatantly incorrect. Mr. Rama states, "a key difference is that the current CIC label (meaning Trulance's label) does not account for pain symptoms, while Linzess' label does". There are a couple points of importance here. One, if Trulance's label was not accounting for pain symptoms when they were present, the FDA would have been under extreme scrutiny. Two, Linzess, as mentioned above, is also approved for IBS-C. Trulance won't be approved for IBS-C until late 2017 or early 2018.

The possibility of pain is only associated with IBS-C. That is why it is mentioned for Linzess and not Trulance. CIC and IBS-C are often misunderstood, as evidenced by the referenced article. Below are the details and differences between the Trulance and Linzess drug labels.

There is more misinformation being spread about Trulance regarding the side effect of severe diarrhea. There was concern that the Trulance label contained this warning. The severe diarrhea warning is on both labels, with Trulance having 0.6% severe diarrhea compared to 2% for Linzess. Note: placebo showed 0.3% severe diarrhea in Trulance trials. Here is an outline of the other key differences after looking at the Trulance label and the Linzess label:

Diarrhea: 5% Trulance, 16% Linzess

Abdominal pain: 0% Trulance, 7% Linzess

Flatulence: <2% Trulance, 6% Linzess

Abdominal distension: <2% Trulance, 3% Linzess

Upper respiratory tract infection: <2% Trulance, 5% Linzess

Sinusitis: <2% Trulance, 3% Linzess

Adverse reactions leading to discontinuation: 4% Trulance, 8% Linzess

Discontinuation because of diarrhea: 2% Trulance, 5% Linzess

Dose reductions because of diarrhea: 0% Trulance, 27% Linzess

CSBM overall responder: 21%, 21% Trulance; 20.3%, 15.5% Linzess

Patients tested: 883 Trulance, 432 Linzess

There is also a number of key and important notes on these two labels that would also favor Trulance over Linzess.

Diarrhea first occurred within the first two weeks under Linzess and within the first four weeks for Trulance.

Patient disruptions/interruptions were not allowed in Trulance studies, but were allowed in Linzess studies. Meaning, the percentage rate of adverse events for Linzess could have been much higher if patients weren't allowed to have their treatment disrupted.

Pediatric warnings are identical for both drugs.

Linzess must be taken on an empty stomach, with the first meal of the day coming 30 minutes after taking Linzess. Trulance can be taken at any time of day, with or without food.

To combat the obvious advantages of Trulance over Linzess. Ironwood released positive Phase 3 results in October 2015 for Linzess under a new dose (72 mcg). The company has still never disclosed the diarrhea rates seen in this trial, along with the study's primary endpoint (CSBM responder). The new dose is unlikely to change anything, and may show worse numbers. One would think the company would have released those figures if they were indeed better. Ironwood's sNDA for this new dose was accepted on 6/9/16. No PDUFA date was stated by the company, but recent publishings by Market Exclusive do mention a PDUFA date of 2/9/16.

The purpose of this article was to outline the differences between the two drug labels. There seems to be a lot of misinformation surrounding Trulance, and I hope this article was able to clarify investors and their thinking on these two drugs. To conclude, Trulance has a clear advantage over Linzess, to the point that investors should feel comfortable making an investment in Synergy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.