Weekly Restaurant Report: Year Of The Rooster 2017 Activist Pick

Welcome to the activist edition of the Weekly Restaurant Report. This week take we reveal our Year of the Rooster Activist Pick, as well as other opportunities. Earnings season is upon us, and most companies dealt with empty malls and cold weather during the holidays, which created traffic declines across the board. Most restaurant stocks rallied to end the year, and now they must show us the money.

Trend Line: Earnings Season Vs. The Restaurant Performance Index

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) kicked off the biggest week of earnings with a modest bottom line beat. As predicted, MCD reported revenue of $6.03 billion, down (-4.9%) from last year, with an EPS of $1.44, beating by $0.03. The good news: global comparable-store sales increased 2.7%, which help offset a comparable-store sales decrease (-1.3%) in the U.S. The not-so-good news: total revenue slipped (-5%) due to currency fluctuations, which clipped 8% off the top. The impact of All-Day Breakfast produced tough comps, but overall, the company reported a good quarter.

Despite the International Lead Markets segment growing nicely, and profits rising due to cost controls, the markets shrugged off the news and the stock did nothing. This past weekend, we penned an earning's preview suggesting a tepid market reaction, as the success of initiatives brought about by CEO Steve Easterbrook felt largely priced in. Earnings on Monday did nothing to change our view of MCD, which we feel will slightly underperform the market this year. Hold for the dividends, but don't expect much stock appreciation.

On Wednesday morning Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) reported FQ2 earnings, which included an EPS of $0.71 (missing by $0.03) on revenue of $771.04 million (-2.2% Y/Y), missing by $15.62 million. Lower traffic (-3.1% system-wide) played a key role, as did operating margins, which slid 100bps to 15.1% of sales. The company cited margin pressure from rising labor costs (higher wages and bonuses), and the stock dropped over 6%, hitting fresh 52-week lows throughout the trading day. "Our overall performance was hurt by a much weaker-than-expected casual dining category," notes CEO Wyman Roberts. EAT fell victim to shifting trends, and we expect the trend to continue plaguing specific companies throughout this earning's season.

Earnings on Deck

Thursday January 26th: Besides McDonald's, the biggest earnings news this week will come from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), who reports after the market closes. Also reporting, Kona Grill(NASDAQ:KONA). The stock is getting thoroughly hammered this year (RSI = 31.46) down -26.69%. That's right, year-to-date, and we're not even through January.

Friday January 27th: Both Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) report before the market opens.

Great Expectations

Earnings rely upon expectations, and every month the National Restaurant Association publishes the Restaurant Performance Index. The other N.R.A. as we like to call it, operates as a non-profit organization and is a go to resource for investors following the sector. As illustrated below, expectations over shot actual performance at several junctures during this broad bull market.

In the past year performance slipped as well as expectations, and the trend continues downward since peaking in mid-2015. However, consumer sentiment picked up since the election, as indicated in the chart. This NRA report produced some sector bears, and fellow SA contributor Leo Nelissen argued that restaurant stocks (NYSEARCA:MENU) will underperform in the next one to three months. We somewhat agree with that overall take, but not all restaurants are created equally, and not all companies are set to underperform.

It should also be noted that expectations spiked since the election, and this outlook is reflected across the industry.

How this plays out in the next six months is anyone's guess, but earning's season reflects the reality of the situation. As this season unfolds, expect numbers and estimates to be adjusted, and then adjusted again. Guidance, in the restaurant industry, remains a relative guessing game given the nature of the food business.

Activate The Farm!

In recent months a lot of chatter concerning Bob Evan's Farm (NASDAQ:BOBE) and Thomas Sandell, of Sandell Asset Management, could be heard on the street, earning BOBE a 2017 top-activist pick from Seeking Alpha M&A specialist, Chris DeMuth Jr. We originally planned to designate BOBE as our runner-up Activist Pick, but now that's yesterday's news. For those of you unfamiliar with the situation, a quick time line.

Talk of breaking up the company into separate restaurant and BEF, or food business segments started in August (2016) when Sandell Asset Management released "discussion material" making their case. The packaged-foods segment, or BEF, vastly outperforms the restaurant segment of the company, and according to insidermonkey.com, Sandell owns 1.7 million shares, or 6.5% of the company's common stock, up from 5.1%, or 1.4 million shares previously disclosed.

Momentum continued for BOBE after a decent earnings report in early December, followed by news of hiring JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) to review options and "help evaluate ways to create shareholder value," and a little more than a month later, bam! Deal on the table. The company held a conference call on Wednesday night to present their case to shareholders. Some of the details include:

Golden Gate Capital to purchase Bob Evans Restaurants for $565 million. Net proceeds to Bob Evans Farms should be $475M-$485M. Funds will be used to pay down related debt and pay out a special dividend of about $150 million, or $7.50 per share.

The newly focused food company is buying Pineland Farms Potato Company for $115M, with the purchase to be funded by fresh borrowing.

Both deals are expected to close by the end of fiscal 2017 (April 28).

The company reaffirmed full-year fiscal 2017 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.30, with a fiscal 2018 revenue target of $470M, and EBITDA of $105M.

Year of the Rooster 2017 Activist Pick! Wendy's and the Peltz Effect.

As much as we liked the story surrounding BOBE, we missed it. And as far as activism, we admire the longer-term narrative from Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), and that stems from activist investor Nelson Peltz, who essentially runs the show with a 23% stake in the company through his firm, Trian Fund Management. In a December article we highlighted the Peltz Effect, and found some similar characteristics with his positions over the years.

Minus General Electric (NYSE:GE) and DuPont (NYSE:DD), Peltz concentrates on consumer-based companies like retail, food processing, and restaurants as well as financials. His focus remains specific, and long-term. Besides collecting dividends in a number of his stocks, Peltz pushes companies for seats on the board, which he or others at Trian Fund Management use to alter or pursue an operational plan or structure. Peltz exercises patience with his investments, which he often holds for years with fits of rebalancing for profit or tax reasons. This kind of dedication takes intense research, and an article from The Activist Investor: How Nelson Peltz Works, explores the man's distinct perspective to value investing. From that article:

Peltz prides himself on a "constructivist" approach, which we consider elsewhere. His activist agenda seeks to improve company structure and business operations. Thus, he wants to break up PepsiCo and DuPont, and improve operations at most others. He does not emphasize outright sales or financial engineering, although a couple situations, such as Ingersoll-Rand, have generated share repurchases."

The company plans to own only 5% of its restaurants by the end of 2016, as Wendy's moves to that street-trendy franchise model. As a result, revenue expects to drop in 2017 as margins rise. Analysts predict margins to expand during the next four quarters, from 19.4% to 23.1%. This is Peltz at work with system optimization, which led to margin expansion via a decrease in G&A expenses, sales leverage from positive same-store sales growth, and the refranchising of company-owned restaurants. Lower commodity prices should help offset rising labor costs as minimum wages increase.

Margin expansion signifies efficiencies across-the-board, which seems to be a valuable trait inherent with any investment that Peltz gets involved with. With margin expansion comes significant EPS growth, and estimates for 2017 look good. Keep in mind these are only estimates, and likely to change as do the seasons.

Valuation numbers for WEN come in at a premium with a forward P/E of 30.38, and a trailing P/E of 19.71, which is not for everyone. However, we feel Peltz deserves a premium compared to peers, and same-store sales for Wendy's continues leading fast-food competitors like McDonald's, and Burger King (NYSE:QSR). Competition remains fierce, but Wendy's managed to reimage its brand, menu, and structure during this bull market, and the results speak for themselves.

As the DOW pushes through 20K, the broad market (NYSEARCA:SPY) gets riskier as investors buy into the deregulation speculation narrative. As shown in the chart, WEN looks top-heavy, and the stock spent most the past two months consolidating after an epic run in the latter part of 2016. In the short term, Wendy's might be due for a significant dip, but long-term the stock is a buy, and this has everything to do with active management.

As mentioned before, Peltz buys into companies for the long term and Wendy's management provided some lofty, but achievable goals for the end of 2020, which illustrate the man's vision. Maximizing each location as well as margins depends upon many variables including the consumer economy, commodity prices as well as a compelling menu, too name a few. The future Wendy's is working towards:

Average unit sales volumes of $2.0 million.

Restaurant margins of 20 percent.

A sales-to-investment ratio of at least 1.3 times for new restaurants.

Restaurant development growth of 1,000 new restaurants (approximately 500 net). The reimaging of at least 60 percent of North America total system restaurants.

The Company continues to expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA margin of 38 to 40 percent by the end of 2020.

Buy at the top?

Though the technical condition of WEN is deteriorating, the stock remains in an uptrend. Overall momentum is slowing and if support levels are violated, further weakness in the stock is probable. Investors interested in owning WEN need to pay attention to the 50-day, and 200-day moving averages. Any drop below these levels could signal a change in trend, and trigger additional selling pressure.

This toppy dilemma presents a couple questions. How much upside is left in Wendy's stock, and how to play it? Obviously, buying the dips comes highly recommended, as well as low-balling market limit orders. If you believe the market continues in this uptrend unfettered, than just buying the stock works. To help mitigate risk, we especially like selling longer-term OTM cash-secured puts at a comfortable strike price, which we dub the name-your-own-price-tool. For example, the August 18th, 2017 $12 strike-price pays $0.60, and the $11 strike-price pays $0.33, both nice premiums of 5%, and 3%, respectively. However, investors unfamiliar with options best consult their financial advisor before proceeding. If you don't know, ask.

Activist List

Earlier this month, we published our first Weekly Restaurant Special Report, featuring an industry insider interview with Dan Weiskopf. In that interview we discussed trends, and one particular trend of note was investor activism. The sector seems to attract hedge funds and private equity. It started with 3G and Warren Buffet's investment in Burger King. Activists tend to trim the fat via reducing expenses as well as upgrading business models and procedures, all with the goal of creating shareholder value. Success varies, and below is a working list of companies with activist involvement.

Keith Meinster in Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), (NYSE:YUMC).

Bill Ackman in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), who also profited via Burger King, one of his largest positions.

Mick McGuire of Marcato Capital in Buffalo Wild Wings (BLWD).

Jeffrey Smith of Value Act in Dardin Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).

And don't forget about private equity firms like Roark Capital and JAB Holdings, the former of which having stakes in Keurig Green Mountain (GMRC), Peet's Coffee, and Noah-Einstein Bagels, as well as recently acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts. PE firms tend to be aggressive when targeting a premium brand, and we expect that trend to continue. If we've overlooked any specific activist, or target, please let us know in the comment section.

That wraps-up another edition of the Weekly Restaurant Report. Next week the Year of the Rooster series concludes with our Contrarian Pick for 2017, as well as continued earnings coverage. We encourage readers to post any comments, or criticisms regarding our coverage of everything restaurant. Until then, remember to eat well, be merry, and prosperity is yours!

In case you missed it:

Weekly Restaurant Report: ICR Conference Highlights, Year of the Rooster 2017 Dividend Pick!

Weekly Restaurant Report: Sentiment, Sector Outlooks, DRI Vs. PLAY

Weekly Restaurant Report: Chipotle Drama, Wendy's Vs. DineEquity

Disclosure: I am/we are long WEN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short CMG. This article is intended for information, engagement & entertainment purposes only, and is not meant as investment advice or direction. Shorting stocks can be dark business. Investors are strongly encouraged to perform due diligence and/or consult with their financial advisor.