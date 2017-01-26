An Update On My Number2 Overall Gold Stock Pick For 2017

Here, I discuss the latest developments at Avnel and give my thoughts on the current stock price and outlook for 2017.

The stock has performed well, but should do even better following some recent positive news.

Avnel Gold was listed as my #2 overall gold stock to own in 2017.

Avnel Gold: Time to Buy?

Avnel Gold (OTC:AVNZF) is a gold junior that is focused on developing its 80%-owned, 2+ million ounce Kalana Main project in Mali. The stock was previously listed as my #2 overall gold stock pick for 2017 and I own a substantial amount of shares, so I have a lot of skin in the game with this company. Following the release of an updated feasibility study and the exercise of warrants, I think the stock is an even better buy now than it was back in December.

As I pointed out in that article, I think 2017 is the year Avnel Gold will get taken over by a larger gold miner that is focused in Africa. I really like the strong economics of its Kalana Main project in Mali, as a feasibility study gives the project an after-tax net present value (5% discount) of $196 million at current gold prices, and this is much greater the current market cap of $80 million.

Well, shares have done just fine since that article was published, advancing from $.17 to $.213 as of writing. But the best is yet to come for Avnel and I think now is a pretty good time for investors to buy shares following the release of the updated feasibility study.

First, here are the economics of the previous version of the feasibility study:

Feasibility Study Highlights (base case gold price of $1,200 per ounce)

Project Economics

• After tax 8% NPV: $196 million

• After tax IRR: 38%

• Payback period: 1.2 years from start of commercial production.

Under the new results of the optimized feasibility study, the project now carries an after-tax net present value of $321 million and an after-tax IRR of 50%, using the same gold price. What's more: Initial capital expenditures have been lowered by $25 million to $171 million, but when you include pre-commercial production revenue from processing historic tailings at Kalana, the net funding requirement to commercial production is only estimated at $139 million.

For the first five years of production, cash operating costs have been reduced to $427 per ounce with all-in sustaining costs of $561 per ounce. Over the life of the mine, all-in sustaining costs are expected to average $730 per ounce.

Below is a summary of the highlights. You'll see that using a high-case gold price of $1,400, Kalana Main is a highly economical gold project with a post-tax net present value (5% discount) of $482 million, and post-tax IRR of 66% and payback of less than a year. But it will likely still be an economical gold mine when using a low-case gold price of $1,000, with the payback period still under 2 years.

(Credit: Avnel Gold corporate presentation)

How did Avnel get these optimized results? The new feasibility study factors in a 28% drop in fuel costs due to no customs duty paid on imports, a 10% lower plant power costs due to a new hybrid power plant and the lower fuel costs, and 3% lower mining costs due to an optimized haulage design in the later years of Kalana's mine life.

When it comes to the lower initial capital requirements, Avnel mainly attributes the savings to new contracts with a power plant and changing to a service provider owned oxygen plant.

Following these results, Avnel says it is in project debt financing negotiations with lenders, which will fund a significant portion of the required initial expenses.

(Credit: Avnel Gold corporate presentation)

The next big news is the announcement that 65.26 million warrants have been exercised at C$.20 per share, which raised C$13.1 million. These warrants were previously issued back in July of 2014 in a private placement.

While this increases the share count a bit, I see this as positive news as Avnel is well-funded (more than C$18 million in total cash as of writing with no debt), with more than enough cash to continue advancing Kalana Main. And the stock remains undervalued compared to peers, as it trades at .34X price to net asset value, much lower than Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF), Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) and Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEMKT:GSV), as you can see above.

While Avnel will keep advancing this project, I still see the company as a strong takeover candidate given the robust economics of Kalana Main and the low initial capital requirements. I remain confident in my #2 overall gold stock pick for 2017 and will look to buy more shares over the next month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVNZF, ICGQF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.