What To Do With Boeing?

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported fourth quarter results that beat estimates, which sent the company's stock soaring. Let's take a closer look at the numbers and what they mean for investors.

Boeing's share price jumped more than four percent on Wednesday, which sent Boeing's shares to a new 52 week high -- now 68% above the 52 week low we have seen in early last year.

Boeing's revenues came in at $23.3 billion in the fourth quarter, down slightly versus the prior year's quarter. This was not based on weakness in the commercial airplane sector though, but rather on a lower sales number for Boeing's defense business. Defense, space and security revenues came in at $6.9 billion, roughly ten percent below the prior year's level. The defense business is rather lumpy, thus sales increasing and decreasing should not worry investors too much -- it is very likely that revenues for the defense business will be higher in the future.

Orders for Boeing's defense business totaled $8 billion, which shows that there is a lot of potential for sales to swing back to the level we have seen in Q4 2015 (or even higher), especially since the defense business backlog stands at almost $60 billion.

The outlook for commercial airplanes remains very strong as well, Boeing has a backlog of more than 5,700 planes, well diversified over the whole globe (with roughly 25% coming from the US as well as Europe and the rest spread out over South East Asia, the Middle East and other areas). Boeing expects that 39,600 commercial airplanes will be sold over the next 20 years, if the company manages to get a 45% market share over that time frame that would mean about 890 airplanes each year -- Boeing thus has substantial room to grow its production (and thus also its revenues, earnings and cash flows) further. With the first 787-10 as well as the first 737 MAX 9 being assembled right now the company could be looking at higher average revenues per airplane sold in the coming quarters, as the newer models come with higher average price tags than the prior generation airplanes.

The sales outlook thus remains strong for Boeing, and the company's profitability remains high as well: Core earnings per share have increased by more than 50% during the last quarter, and operating margins are well in the double digits for Boeing's commercial division (11%) as well as for BDS (13%).

Cash generation was very strong in 2016 and is forecasted to remain very strong in the current year, with trailing operating cash flows totaling $10.5 billion (which means a cash flow yield of roughly 10% at today's price) and forecasted operating cash flows of $10.8 billion for 2017. Since Boeing's capital expenditures are rather low (about $2.3 billion in 2017 per management's guidance) this leaves $8.5 billion of free cash flow that can be distributed to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

With Boeing's dividend of $5.68 per share per year the total dividend payout is about $3.6 billion a year, which leaves about $5 billion for share buybacks -- Boeing's share repurchases were even higher in 2016 ($7 billion), and as it turns out now that was a very smart move: Boeing bought back shares when its share price was as low as $100, whereas shares are trading for more than $160 right now, thus management's timing of its increased buyback spending was very good. With share prices being a lot higher right now I estimate that Boeing will spend less than $7 billion on share repurchases this year, but even spending $5 billion would mean a 5% share count reduction at today's price -- which, in turn, will boost earnings per share growth by five percent. Since Boeing has very low debt levels (no net debt at all, with $10 billion in cash and $10 billion in debt) the company can easily choose to return all of its cash flows to its owners (or could theoretically also make meaningful acquisitions if a compelling takeover target is found).

Boeing's valuation is not really high, the company's shares are trading at 18.1 times 2017's earnings and 16.2 times 2018's earnings, which is a little more expensive than the valuation one year ago, but not excessively expensive relative to how the market is valued right now. With its dividend yield of 3.4% Boeing's income generation potential is still very compelling, especially since the broad market offers a dividend yield of just 2.0%.

Takeaway

Lumpiness in the defense business was responsible for a small revenue decline, but with high net orders for the defense business those revenues are very likely to increase again, thus investors don't have to worry about this too much.

With its strong cash flows and significant shareholder returns as well as increasing profitability Boeing is not looking unattractive at 18 times this year's earnings, especially for income investors who face a compelling 3.4% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.