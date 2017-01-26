Weight Watchers: Spike In Short Interest

My intuitive theory that shorts were materially adding to their bet, over the past six weeks, in order to prevent a major squeeze has been proven true by the data.

Last night, after the bell, short interest for the period ending January 13, 2017 was announced. Given our relatively modest long position in shares of Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) and more importantly my reputational credibility given "Epic short squeeze" thesis is riding on this, I make sure to monitor this key data point closely.

Within the commentary section, I have had a series of fun idea exchanges with hedge fund analyst and occasional Seeking Alpha contributor, Suhail Capital. I have consistently argued that hedge fund shorts were adding to their short position in order to prevent a WTW short squeeze from getting out of control. Last night, per the WSJ, we learned that since 12/30/16, WTW's short interest increased by another 1.1 million shares and ended the January 13, 2017 reporting period at 18.3 million shares. As I intuitively worked out and theorized for Suhail Capital, on December 23rd, short interest had to be rising. Otherwise there was no logical way to explain how despite some major Oprah headlines and massive volume, hedge funds have been able to contain WTW's upwards ascent. Remember, that since November 30, 2016, when short interest stood at 13.9 million shares, we are looking at a 4.4 million net short interest increase over a six week time period.

For readers unfamiliar with my detailed short squeeze thesis, please read "My Spidey Sense Short Are Nervous" article. Essential because Artal group's 29.4 million shares and Oprah's 6.4 million shares can't be shorted, it is widely cited that there are only approximately 20 - 21 million aggregate shares available for shorting. With 18.3 million shares short, unless you are a significant hedge fund, it is really hard to locate new shares to borrow. Therefore, shorts can't fade the next price momentum of a positive news event in order to suppress the price.

Incidentally, tonight after the bell, Weight Watchers announced more news that should attract headlines. Here is a Bloomberg article revealing an Oprah Winfrey joint venture with Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC). This news flow and its unique timing could give shares of Weight Watchers a lift tomorrow.

Here is Seeking Alpha's coverage of the news per editor Clark Schultz.

On January 4, 2017 when the U.S. News rankings, again, placed Weights Watchers in good standing, shares rocketed from $11.08 to as high as $13.99 on 10.6 million shares.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Looking at the historical short interest data from Guru Focus, we see short interest climbed from 14 million shares of December 31, 2015 to a high water mark of 20 million on February 29, 2016. Yet WTW's stock peaked of November 16th at $28. The shorts added 6 million shares after the big leg down in early January 2016.

Source: Guru Focus

Source: Yahoo Finance

If we look at recent data, WTW hasn't had 18.3 million shares short since April 2016. As I have argued, the fundamentals are better now and Oprah's full court press are a major risks for a short squeeze. Why are there 18.3 million shares short at $12?

Source: Guru Focus

Takeaway

My intuitive theory that short interest must be materially increasing seem to be proving out, as short interest has increased by 4.4 million shares over the past six weeks (November 30th 2016 - January 13, 2017). The perfect set up for an epic squeeze is increasing, but I don't expect the major squeeze to occur unless or if Weight Watchers beats Q4 2016 earnings and raises 2017 guidance. However, given the coincidentally nice timing of this Oprah and Kraft Heinz deal, I wouldn't be surprised if Weight Watchers gets squeeze back above the $13 level soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.