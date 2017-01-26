Sage Group (SGGEF) Q1 2017 Trading Update Call (Transcript)

Sage Group plc (OTC:SGGEF) Q1 2017 Trading Update Conference Call January 26, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Steve Hare - Chief Financial Officer

James Goodman - Barclays

Charlie Brennan - Credit Suisse

Michael Briest - UBS

Amit Harchandani - Citigroup

David Toms - Numis

Vijay Anand - Mirabaud

George O'Connor - Stifel

Paul Morland - Canaccord

Steven Golden - Deutsche Bank

Steve Hare

Thank you very much Silvia and welcome everyone to Sage Q1 FY17 trading update. I’m going to start by making a few introductory comments and then obviously we’ll move to Q&A.

As we’ve disclosed in the trading statement, the Q1 group organic revenue increased by 5.1%. Excluding the US payments business, this growth was 5.9%. As we previously disclosed, we’re evaluating options for the US payments business including a potential sale and we’ll give further details in due course.

Recurring revenue grew by 9.6%, driven by software subscription growth of 31%, and the number of software subscription contracts now stands at 1.1 million. Software and software related services revenue declined by 10% reflecting the continued planned migration to subscription.

In our guidance for the current year which we gave in November, at the time of the FY16 full year results, we indicated progress would be nonlinear in the year and that we anticipated stronger second half growth with accelerating momentum as we exit FY17 and continuing into FY18. Q1 highlights this nonlinear performance.

Of our nine major geographies which generate 95% of our revenue, seven of these are performing in line with or exceeding our plans. But we have cold out challenges in France and to a lesser degree in the U.S. In the case of the U.S., the execution of the customer for life strategy led by Sage 50c cloud product continue to work well and we are also seeing early traction through the partner channel with both Sage 100c and 300c.

The slight decline in US payments was not inside of the unexpected and Nancy Harris, who previously led the Canadian business, which by the way is trading very strongly, is driving a greater focus in her role as interim North American President.

In the case of France, the main dynamic is a steeper decline in SSRS, due in part to the delay in training revenue caused by slippage in the deadline for compliance with social security legislation. This is expected to normalize for the year as a whole. This total reduction in services in France year-on-year has been about GBP2 million of which half was due to the slippage in training for the compliance with social security legislation.

For the year as a whole, new product launches in France particularly Sage 100c is expected to support accelerated revenue growth in the second half. As we look to the rest of financial year ‘17, we’re confident that we are building the momentum throughout the year. We’re already seeing signs of encouraging growth in January, particularly in the partner channel and we announced yesterday the launch of a range cloud accounting products, which will help to continue to drive new customer acquisition.

We remain highly confident that we will achieve the guidance of at least 6% organic revenue growth and at least 27% organic operating margin for FY17. So that’s the summary of Q1 and now I’d like to open for questions.

James Goodman

Good morning, thank you. I was wondering first if you might elaborate a little bit on the rationale behind the December announcement that you’re considering options for the US payments business. Is that simply the business is not able to contribute to the group performance, certainly the guidance level or is it that you changed your thinking somewhat around the way payments fit with your accounting and payroll businesses. That was the first question and then just quick follow-up was on Sage Live, if you could give us some qualitative comments around Sage Live, how the reception has been to the product if people are choosing that instead of Sage 50, give us sort of optimism around that product and update that would great. Thank you.

Steve Hare

Sure, thanks James for the questions. So on payments, I think the first thing to say is we remain completely committed to the golden triangle. So as far as customers are concerned offering them movement of money services is a very important part of what we offer as part of what we offer as parts of the solution we give them. The reason we’re doing the review is that we only really offer payments today in three countries, North America, the UK and Ireland and South Africa. So we don’t really across our major geographies offer movements in money services. I think secondly, we don’t believe it’s necessarily the case that’s a walk for those movement of money services that we need to own in the platform as such. And that’s really what we’re assessing, would we be better off partnering in a very innovative space as opposed to owning the sort of delivery of the processing itself. I mean, at the end of the day the North American payments business is at its heart and much into acquire it [ph] and whilst the parts of the business that’s integrated into, say, software, makes some sense, there is also a significant part of the business, which is just acquiring customers who only take payment services. And whilst we’ve been successful with some cross-selling, we think that we could equally achieve that potentially if we partner with somebody.

So, whilst we haven’t made a final decision, I think that’s, at its heart, the rationality is not challenging whether we remain in payments. It’s simply, what’s the best way of delivering the service to our customers. And as far as Sage Live is concerned, I mean, at the quarterly updates we don’t give details, so the numbers on the different product lines.

But I think we are seeing good reception for Sage Live both in terms of end customers but also in terms of the practice management that we offer to accountants. So, we are seeing both the partner and accountant channel and also the digital channel really starting to get some strong traction and obviously at the half-year we’ll give much of the details.

In terms of the positioning of Sage Live versus Sage 50, I mean, Sage Live is positioned at a price point somewhat above Sage 50, so typically we are selling Sage Live for a price point around £200 a month, whereas Sage 50 tends to be sort of somewhere around £50 to £75 a month.

James Goodman

Thanks, Steve.

Steve Hare

Thank you, James.

Charlie Brennan

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I’ve got two actually; firstly, can I just come back on the U.S. payments business and the possibility of the disposal? I guess, that kind of transaction is going to be earnings-dilutive and isolation. What are your plans and what are your thought process is around of setting that dilution, even turning to return the cash or maybe keep it for future M&A? And then second one is just on the technology roadmap. A lot of your competitors seem to be talking more and more about tighter integration with banks and financial services, partners and leveraging that business relationships, with offering financial services to their customers. What is the Sage thinking on that initiative? Thanks.

Steve Hare

Thanks, Charlie. So, yeah, on the U.S. payments, the current - our thinking is that we will retain if we do sell a business, we would retain any proceeds for suitable bolt-on acquisitions and obviously that relies on those identifying suitable bolt-on acquisitions and but we do have a pipeline of things that we are looking at. So, our working assumption would be that we will reinvest to drive future growth.

And in terms of your technology question, yes, absolutely I think, this is a sort of wider question really around the whole ecosystem of how you work with by financial institutions, but also governments in terms of driving things like text digitalization and how you embed a more integrated product offering to customers.

We are working on those initiatives and actually, yesterday we announced internally the appointments of a new Executive Vice President to head up actually banking and payments globally. So, and the person who is doing that is Seamus Smith who is also the head of the UK Sage Pay business. So, I think that appointment of a senior person to focus on banking and payments exclusively for the company demonstrates that [Indiscernible] high up our agenda.

Charlie Brennan

And just one quick follow-up actually, do you think that UK payments can credibly stand on its own without the critical mass of the R&D that’s supported by the U.S. business.

Steve Hare

Well, I think again as part of the - although we called out that we are doing this review for the North American for the U.S. payments business, we are obviously reviewing it more widely. And as I said, I think what we’ve ultimately got to decide is what is the best way across all our major geographies to deliver our customers the movement of money services. And Seamus is part of both his new role and also his role running the Sage Pay, we will make sure that we take what we are learning from our U.S. review and apply that globally and then we’ll make the appropriate decisions to be able to support our customers in the best way possible.

Charlie Brennan

Great. Thanks.

Steve Hare

Thanks, Charlie.

Michael Briest

Thanks, good morning. Steve, are you basically then saying that all of the payment assets are sort of under review? Is that what I should take from your last answer? And then just on the French business, I’m a bit confused whether there is an issue with the pace of regulations being implemented or the product being ready and therefore the training revenues coming in? And then just finally, on the organic growth target, I mean, clearly if you sell the North American business, it will no longer be part of organic growth and I think the margins are below Group average, you are saying that you would hit the 6% with the payments business still part of Sage?

Steve Hare

Yeah. So, that’s like those in order and yeah the first on the payments, as I say, although the primary purpose of the review was to assess footprint in the U.S. We have extended that to considering how we best offer our payment or movements of money payment receipts and also payments out and across all our major geographies. And Seamus in his new role is assisting with that review. So, we are looking not just in North America, but more generally. But I would emphasize we haven’t made a decision and it’s not necessarily the case that if we sell the North American payments business that we would immediately sell the other payments businesses. All we are saying is it is under review and we will make a decision based on what we think optimizes our ability to deliver those services to our customers.

And on the French business, yes - our training was ready to be delivered. But there is some legislation to do with small, medium-size business complying with some social security, legislation - they are just being given. It’s being phased out over a longer period of time. So, we had originally assumed we would deliver all this training in Q1 where it’s actually what’s going to happen as we deliver progressively throughout the year. And that’s about half the shortfall in the services revenue in France.

I do believe that I think Q2 for France will be a bit better but I mean it’s not - I don’t think it’s all going to come through in Q2, but I think by the time we get into the second half that will have normalized itself and therefore will not be an impact for the year. And then in terms of the guidance, I think the way to think about it is our guidance clearly included the North American payments business. So, when I say we will hit 6% and 27%, we will hit that including the North American payments business.

If we sell the North American’s payments business, we will obviously disclose to you the impact that that has and we will obviously therefore revise the guidance accordingly. From a revenue growth perspective, the assumptions we had made around the North American payment business was that it would be slightly dilutive to growth. Now, at the moment it’s obviously being a bit more than slightly diluted, but the assumption was that it would be slightly diluted and it does make below - slightly below average margins as well. But we’ll give you full disclosure, should we decide to sell the business.

Michael Briest

Thank you.

Steve Hare

Thanks, Michael.

Amit Harchandani

It’s Amit Harchandani from Citi. Firstly, Steve, if I may, just going back to the topic of margin, actually two questions. Firstly on the margin, could you maybe at this stage give us a sense about how you are thinking about margins exiting second half of this year and in that context maybe talk a little bit about the restructuring plan as well. And secondly, some instrumental clarity around new customer acquisitions, and how that is likely to shape up into the second half of the year, particularly when it comes to the subscription dynamic. Thank you.

Steve Hare

Yeah, thanks Amit. So, yeah, so on the margin, I mean I’m confident with how the cost savings are progressing. We said at the full year results in November that we anticipated cost savings at least at the level that we'd seen in FY16 and we're pretty confident at this stage that we'll probably do a bit better than that, but just sort of cap any sort of concerns around the exceptional charge. The exceptional charge for FY17 will definitely not be any higher than it was in FY16 and to be honest probably a little bit lower, but it definitely will not exceed what we had in FY16. And to repeat for this for this period you know for this restructuring or for this transitional period FY17 will be the last year that we will have an exceptional charge beyond that it will all be built into it to OpEx.

So what that means is as we exit the second half and structurally the margins will be superior to the 27%. The only question as always is how much do we reinvest back into the business and particularly into marketing. So at this point in time our guidance remains 27% for the year is a whole, we've said that the first half will be front loading the investments, so you can expect the first half margin will not be at 27%, it will be below that.

So we're going to be exiting the second half at something in high 20s maybe I mean if you to look at last year actually in Q4 we made a margin in excess of 30%. And we're probably going to be in a similar sort of territory this year and that it will be a case of assessing whether we do need to reinvest all of that back into the business or whether there's an opportunity to start delivering an increased margin.

But we'll give a fuller update at the half year when we see where we are and then both from a revenue growth and from margin point of view I will give you a bit more granularity around how we see the second half playing out.

And then on new customer acquisition, I mean, I think both on in terms of the customer for life I think Sage 50c see integrated into Office 365 which we've announced I mentioned earlier as Sage 100c in France. So I think in the customer for life we’re going to see in the installed base, the growth rate - increasing growth rate supported by those products introductions.

I think on the cloud side we've also announced in the last couple of days both Sage One and Sage Life going into new countries. I think that's very significant strategically that our cloud products now available in a wider range of countries particularly non-English speaking countries.

But from a materials point of view in H2 probably not going to have a significant impact as they'll be in the early stages of ramp, but I do think those cloud product launches are very relevant in terms of supporting the growth in FY18 well really stuff see particularly let's say July kicking in and making a material difference to the growth.

Amit Harchandani

Thank you, Steve.

Thanks Amit.

David Toms

Hi Steve, Thanks for taking the questions, couple from me. Just on payments in interest of balance you've given us a lot of reasons on this call and previous calls as to why it might not make sense in the North American payments business and that's sort of now extended to potentially the other payments businesses. Can you just flip the coin over and tell us what reasons you might have to keep the business, because I'm not sure we've heard very many of those in the last year or so?

And then just secondly on different topic seasonality for the year, can you give us a little bit more of a steer of how you might expect seasonality to evolve you're at least 6% do you think you'll still get there for the first half, which was kind of the implication when we spoke back at the full year results or would you think you were lying on a better second half to pick up the slack for the first half? Thanks.

Steve Hare

Yeah, thanks David. See on the payments I think the reason potentially to keep the payments businesses is whether we think ultimately we can offer a more integrated service if it's within our control i.e. is it easier as to integrated and embed movement in and out services, if we own, if we have more control over our destiny if you feel like. And is it easier to cross sell if you have in-house rather than partner.

And then I suppose the final thing is can you - if you decide to sell the business and are there the appropriate partnerships that you can tie in to which give you the ability to offer the services that you wanted to your customers in a way that is as robust as it would be if you own it. I mean the advantages of owning anything is you're more in control of your own destiny, you're obviously more in control of the money you make in the margin and so on and so forth.

So there's two parts to it, there's the commercial economics, what makes most sense commercially, and then crucially what makes most sense in terms of our ability to offer the Golden Triangle integrated solution to our customers, because there is a very important part of the subscription model that we are able to offer easily to easy to consume accounting payroll like CM and movement of money services and you have to balance your priorities and your resources and your core competencies and skills in terms of do you need to own all three of those and have ownership of the technology or are there others that you can partner with and do they have better technology and that that's where it when it comes down to.

And in terms of seasonality yeah I mean I think as I said before, if you exclude France, because really North America is more about the payments dilation. If you exclude France the rest of the countries are pretty much on track and in fact, I think six after the nine are already growing above 6% and with the exception of France the others will - from where I sit today look as though they will also be on track for the first half.

So I think we'll be there or thereabouts for the 6% that the first half it will definitely be an improvement on where we are in Q1 and I think we'll be there or thereabouts for the six. And I think will also be there or thereabouts for the double digit recurring revenue which is obviously just dip slightly in the double digit. But you know we still have 31% subscription growth in the first quarter, which remains very strong when you consider that that growth is really coming from the installed base.

And as I was commenting earlier to Amit’s question I think as we get into the second half and particularly as we get into FY18 we're going to start to see a greater impact from the new customer acquisition and that should get an additional boost basis to the subscription great, but also to the recurring revenue growth.

And so I think in summary look there or thereabouts in H1 we'll update when we do the H1 results in terms of how we see H2, but you we've always said that we see the potential to accelerate into the second half to create the sort of momentum that we've planned for to give a stronger FY18.

David Toms

Thank you very much.

Steve Hare

Thanks David.

Vijay Anand

Thank you, morning Steve. I just had a clarification on the second half acceleration in growth. Are there any particular legislation that we should be aware of or is all of the accelerations when we drive by new customer acquisitions?

Steve Hare

Yeah, so it's two things really, I mean it's more - it is starting to see some impact from a new customer acquisition. But it's also because we're continuing to upgrade the products that we have within our installed base it’s a both Sage 50 cloud products, but also the Sage 200 family so Sage 100, 200, 300 and also I have a really sort of touch on X3, but also we’re getting with same increasing traction with X3. Across the board we're starting to see things working so in a number of the countries that already have the pipeline to support accelerated growth into the second half. But from a materiality point of view the vast majority of the dollars are still going to come from the installed base in the second half, I think we’ll be able to point to evidence that the new customer acquisition is starting to work and then I think in FY18 you'll really see the new customer acquisition starting to have a more material impact on the revenue growth itself.

Vijay Anand

Got it, thanks.

Steve Hare

Thank you.

George O'Connor

Good morning Steve, two quickies from me. First half any of you on inter quarter progression, and I guess I’m really asking that any disappointment in December? And then secondly can you give us any color in terms of the substitution effect on X3 customers from on premise moving to cloud and the subscription contracts they might be signing? Thank you.

Steve Hare

Yeah sure. Yeah, in terms of the inter quarter, I mean I think in my opening comments I referred that was seeing already a strong January. And I think December is never our strongest month partly because in the Southern Hemisphere it's - the latter half of December is summer holidays and in the Northern Hemisphere it's the Christmas holidays. And so that kind of final one to two weeks in December is never the strongest anyway.

And so I think apart from that note particular usual sort of activity in Q1, but we're definitely seeing a stronger start to Q2. And in terms of X3 in most of our geographies we continue to sell X3 on perpetual license and there are some parts of the world mainly in international where we're getting some early traction around subscription, but it's kind of relatively - it's relatively modest.

And then I think the other think I would say about X3 is the majority of our growth in X3 tends to be acquiring new customers. We do have some migration to X3 from other sage products, but it's the exception rather than the norm. So the way to think about X3 is that it is primarily a new customer acquisition tool and we are now in the market with our version 11 cloud version of X3. And so you know we're optimistic as we move through the year that will be another helpful drive to continue the X3 growth.

George O'Connor

Thank you.

Steve Hare

Thanks.

Paul Morland

Couple of things from me, just following up on that X3, so I have as the cloud version was sold of X3 then the revenues from that product would move from being an SSRS into the subscription line. So that's not the case, I mean I'm just sort of I thought I was the explanation for the acceleration and decline in SSRS, because X3 was moving as of that and into recurring revenues are not the case?

Steve Hare

Well, first is [indiscernible] into the cloud version. We haven't sold any in Q1 we haven’t sold any cloud X3. When we do sell cloud absolutely we will lead with subscription, but with the X3 what the mix will be between people wanting to retain on prime and people going pure cloud. Because at the moment with X3 essentially the majority of our customers remain well they are on premise customers, so we have to wait and see what the traction for that cloud relation looks like. But as I said in Q1 it wasn’t.

Paul Morland

And also addition [indiscernible] in August, but anyway I will send an e-mail on that, but recurring revenue, I'm just this is - just the other question, it was up 10.1% in the first three quarters of last year, and 10.4% for the year and I think that implies that it was up 11.3% in Q4. There was no acceleration in software subscription in Q4 last year which suggests that it was the support maintenance that caused that jump in recurring revenues in Q4 last year, is that right?

Steve Hare

Yeah I think. So in the first half of last year the software subscription rate was a little bit higher,

I think it was 34%, 35% whereas in this quarter was 31%, but you're absolutely right the biggest sort of swing is the maintenance and support. And again this is assuming that has significantly by geography, so in seven of the nine - sorry six of the nine major geographies we have double digit recurring revenue growth.

The two countries where we have the lowest actually is France and of America, but for different reasons, say France has the highest penetration of subscription of any of our countries, because it was one of the first countries to start to migrate to subscription. And I referred to the Sage 100c upgrade as being something which will be a catalyst in the second half for France to recover that growth.

North America is different, I've said before North America historically the growth came from up selling their maintenance and support base, and we have a very high penetration in North America of people on the top tier maintenance and support. So in North America or the U.S. more specifically what we're focused on there is migrating the install base to subscription. But we'll make - but we’re migrating them from a higher level of maintenance and support than anywhere else in any other geography.

So as a result as we migrate them to subscription, we're having to work harder to give them the additional benefits of why to move to subscription i.e. that needs to be product enhancements because we can’t offer them service enhancements because that are already at the top of the tier. So we’re very focused on both North America and France to get their recurring revenue back growth back to where it needs to be. But on an overall group basis we're very confident that for the year as a whole and we will be into double digit growth - back into double digit growth territory for recurring revenue.

Paul Morland

Okay, thanks. I’m sorry if I missed this at the beginning, but did you say what the 5.1% would have been X to North American payments?

Steve Hare

Yes, if you take North American payments it would be 5.9%.

Paul Morland

Okay, lovely, thanks.

Steve Hare

Thanks a lot.

Steven Golden

Hi there. Three questions from me. Firstly just touch on X3, so obviously in the full year you did 18% organic in X3 and I just sort of wondered what was behind that and why that business has been growing so well and sort of what your views are going forward?

And secondly just in terms of converting you’re licensing your maintenance subscribers to uses two subscriptions. Can you give us any feel for kind of how much legs there is really in that installed base conversion, and how long you expect that to go on for?

And thirdly just I mean we touched on the maintenance revenue before, but that has held up very well even though licenses have been falling off quite significantly over the last two years. Can you give us any feel for sort of what the makeup of that maintenance revenue is and why that's been holding up so well and maybe to some pricing in that?

Steve Hare

Sure. So X3 the big driver really is, it has a lot more focus, it was historically a very strong always been a very strong business in France that's where the products originally came from. And in the early part of the Stephen Kelly’s ten year the French business wasn't really growing, partly because the previous management team had a cap on the size of deal that they wanted, so we didn't really pursued deals more than about 500 employees we’ve taken that away now it's not that's not the proxy for that we should be using the suitability of the product.

And so the French businesses is now, which is about half the total X3 revenue about half is in France and that business is now growing quite strongly so well into the teens. And also we’ve hired additional salespeople in a number of markets particularly in the U.K. and particularly in North America, and that's now starting to have an impact. International is also a very strong market, Africa, Middle East.

And so I - we see X3 continuing to be a significant contributor to our overall growth. And indeed in Q1 we continue to grow at similar levels to what it did last year. And as far as the switched license to the subscription it varies by geography, so we only have two of the top nine countries where subscription is sort of in excess of or around half of the revenue and that's France and South Africa.

And so to give you an idea even in the U.K. where we've been pretty successful migrating the Sage 50 base through to subscription we still only have about a third or so just under a third of the revenue coming from subscription. In North America it's actually less than 10% of the revenue comes from subscription.

So there's quite a lot of lags left in terms of migrating the installed base two subscription. And I think I've said previously that can continue to give us very strong growth coming from the installed base probably for the next 12 to 18 months and that during that period of time and as I've already indicated we need to see really in the second half and as we go into FY18 we need to see the new customer acquisition also kicking in to give us that additional lift in growth and then obviously ultimately the customer for life growth most of it is back as we get to higher levels of subscription penetration.

And as far as the maintenance and support is concerned, yes I mean our renewal rates as being gently increasing across the board both as we switch to subscription, but also our maintenance and support contracts tend to that the renewal rates are tending to go up. The reason for that is that we continue to invest and support our on-premise products we've always said we get all of our customers choice, we don't force them to migrate away from their on-premise products.

But obviously if you want us to support you need to be on the maintenance and support contract, and so particular with payroll for example if you want to be up to date with the latest tax tables and all lot you need to be on maintenance and support contract. And so we're fully committed to supporting our customers and fully committed to supporting our installed base of on-premise products. But we are encouraging all our customers to be on plan and so that we can give them that support. So and then in some areas in the kind of all the products we have put through some price rises on those maintenance and support contracts because obviously on the older products the cost of support a little bit higher.

So at the moment if you look at the total number of contracts, total number of people on contracts, it's about fifty-fifty between subscription and maintenance and support by contract count, but actually by revenue maintenance and support remains about 60% of the total recurring revenue so value we still got more of a skewed into the maintenance and support which again gives you an idea that the level of the opportunity to continue to migrate subscription.

Steven Golden

Great, thanks a lot.

Steve Hare

Thanks a lot.

Michael Briest

Thanks. Just couple of clarifications in terms of the payments business in the U.K. and South Africa, am I right to think it's about £40 million, £45 million of revenues. And on X3 is that now primarily a direct sales and implementation model, because traditionally say just been seen more as a sort of reseller driven model in the mid market, and I'm just wondering how you manage any conflict with channel partners they have the right to resell X3 how do you stop them competing against direct sales person? Thanks.

Steve Hare

So in terms of processing revenue, just sort of give you the number for Q1, total processing revenue for Q1 was just showed under £50 million for the quarter and of that about what is it about 75% of that is the North American business. So you've got about just over £10 million, bit more than £10 million in the quarter that's non-North American payments. And don’t forget within that it's not within processing it's not just payments, there's also some payroll processing in there, but your numbers are sort of pretty close Michael.

And then sorry what was the second - the second question was around X3 and partner channel. So we continue the partner channel is a very important part of our go to market for X3, so yes we have our own professional services people, but we tend to position our professional services people as being the sort of premium support and in most installations we would be working with a partner to do that installation it would be, it would not be the norm for Sage to lead on a totally integrated solution which we deliver to the customer only ourselves with no partner involvement that would be very unusual. So we have a strategy working very much in conjunction with and supporting the channel and that's true of all the countries in which we operate.

Now the amount that we support that with our own professional services does differ a bit throughout the world depending on how things have develops overtime. And we are in order to drive the growth and adding more salespeople to support both the channel, but also to drive leads directly ourselves. But even where we drive those leads as I say we nearly always involve a partner and bring a partner into assist with the installation.

Michael Briest

Okay.

Steve Hare

Thank you. I think probably just time maybe for one final question Sylvia.

Steve Hare

Okay, great. Well in that case I’ll wrap the call let's say. Thanks very much everyone for attending the call and we look forward to updating you in early May when we talk to you about the half year results. Thanks very much.

