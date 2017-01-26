Walgreens And Rite Aid To Continue Pursuit Of Merger Agreement

We have been closely monitoring the news flow and headlines regarding the Walgreens (NYSE: WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) merger agreement. With investors reacting to a negative recent Bloomberg article regarding antitrust concerns and the impending expiration of the merger agreement, opportunity has been created with Rite Aid trading at a 30% discount to its takeout price of $9 per share. We believe the next step in this saga is an extension of the agreement followed by the ultimate consummation of the merger. Our viewpoint is based on the following data points:

Both companies need each other - Rite Aid is not worth $9 per share on a stand alone basis given recent reimbursement pressure on the pharmacy business. Walgreens provides the best outcome for shareholders and the Rite Aid board is keenly aware of that fact. Conversely, Walgreens needs Rite Aid from a strategic and growth perspective. The acquisition builds Walgreens' retail network and fills in coverage gaps while gaining leverage with PBMs in pricing negotiations. In establishing itself as the number one pharmacy network, every PBM will have to include Walgreens in their plans or suffer backlash from their enrollees.

Equally important, the operating and financial synergies are immense. Walgreens has identified over $1 billion dollars in operating synergies primarily through procurement, cost savings and private brand penetration. In addition, Walgreens will be able to utilize its balance sheet to refinance Rite Aid's existing debt at much lower levels. These synergies nearly double Rite Aid's current EBITDA, providing for immediate and sizeable accretion. As such, we believe both companies are highly committed to completing the merger. To make the point more conclusive, the Walgreens CEO made comments three weeks ago that there is no Plan B to substitute for the Rite Aid purchase. In light of these supporting drivers, we believe both boards will extend the existing agreement to allow time for regulators to complete their review. We could imagine the Rite Aid board asking for a higher breakup fee given the amount of time this process has taken and Walgreens could ask for a haircut on the purchase price due to deteriorating fundamentals at Rite Aid but we don't think either event will occur.

Antitrust Concerns - Initially Walgreens was prepared to divest up to 1,000 stores as part of the merger but believed less than half would be required by regulators. As regulators have scrutinized this deal, the number of stores has moved to 865 in a proposal to Fred's (NYSE: FRED). In the event the FTC is still unsatisfied, the current merger contract allows for another 135 stores to be sold. We believe these stores could be added onto the Fred's deal or jettisoned onto another party. We have done extensive research on overlapping markets between the two companies and don't believe more than 1,000 store divestitures will be necessary. If the FTC is more aggressive than our analysis, we still believe Walgreens follows through with the merger but will adjust the purchase price accordingly to compensate for less surviving stores.

Fred's Viability - While Fred's will be more than doubling its store count, its viability will be determined by its funding approach and subsequent operational performance. To be clear, regulators are not forcing Walgreens to divest Rite Aid's losing stores. The stores Fred's is picking up are fairly profitable across the board according to our research. However, Fred's is not as competent in its operations as Walgreens or even Rite Aid for that matter. As such, there are legitimate concerns that Fred's will not be able to remain competitive in the long-term. Nonetheless, Fred's has convinced numerous lenders that it will succeed and has lined up the necessary funding for the entire $950 million purchase. Given the initial euphoria on Fred's purchase and the corresponding run up in its stock price, we believe it would be prudent that Fred's raise equity capital in the near future to support its increased asset base. Such a commitment would alleviate some doubts regarding its ability to compete over the long run and manage its heightened debt profile.

Trump Administration - There's no secret that the Trump administration is pro-business and fairly lax to these type of combinations. Trump has been fairly focused on rising drug prices and rising health care costs. This merger should provide a counterbalance to the drug companies and PBMs and improve pricing in the long-term. As the FTC is reshaped over the coming weeks, we believe this only bodes well for the merger's prospects as the approval process continues to drag on.

In short, we believe the data supports the ultimate approval of the merger. While it is unlikely that the FTC will reach a final decision by the Friday January 27th merger deadline, this deadline was self-imposed by Walgreens and Rite Aid and will be extended if both companies find it mutually beneficial. In our opinion, the rationale for the merger remains strong and both companies will be inclined to finish what they started 15 months ago. In the meantime, the current merger arbitrage spread should compress as investors regain confidence that the merger is still on the right track.