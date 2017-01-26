Long/Short Scorecard II - More Alpha

After a roughly two-year hiatus from Seeking Alpha, I recently returned, and now provide a look-back on the performance of stocks recommended before my absence.

Below are my original picks with returns* from their date of publication on Seeking Alpha to market close on Jan. 25, 2017.

The simple average (below) of the returns for my recommendations of 22% is about 16% above the relevant benchmarks. All picks outperformed except for CalAtlantic. Both shorts had absolute declines despite relatively strong markets. Carnival, a conviction call in late 2014, appears twice on the list but in my averages I only include return from the initial article I wrote about the company.

Returns SA Pub. Relative Pick Bench. Date Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Buy 17% 28% 12% 12/18/14 CalAtlantic (NYSE:CAA) Buy -19% -1% 17% 12/3/14 Starwood (HOT) Buy 1% 6% 5% 11/20/14 OIL - WTI Sell 41% -29% 12% 11/18/14 DR Horton (NYSE:DHI) Buy 16% 44% 28% 10/20/14 Carnival Buy 27% 42% 15% 9/22/14 Red Robin (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sell 28% -9% 18% 9/4/2014 Average (of 6) 16% 22% 6% *Price-return only. Excludes commissions, taxes. Short sales exclude borrowing costs. Benchmark for all stocks and Oil is the S&P 500, except for CAA and RRGB (Russell 2000), and DHI (S&P Mid-Cap 400). Returns for HOT and its benchmark are through acquisition date (9/23/16).

For each of these picks I outline the basis of my original investment thesis and also my current 'view'. This article closes the book on this handful of recommendations - but with one parting shot at each idea.

Last week I began rolling out a new list of recommendations. Though early days, my two recent buys (Lennar, Meritage) were each up nearly 6% in their first week, while my sell (KB Home) has risen just over 2%, only slightly ahead of its benchmark.

Carnival Corp.

Original Thesis ($39.20, $43.50): This cruise operator, with nearly 50% of the global market, earns more in operating profit and EBITDA than the next three most profitable lodging stocks combined - AND CCL pays no income tax. The rough years resulting from its Costa Concordia wreck unduly pressured its valuation - which will improve with a sustained rebound in net (revenue) yields.

Current View ($55.83): Recently valued at less than 10 times my 2017 EBITDA forecast (and 14 times my 2017E EPS), CCL ought to continue to throw off considerable cash to shareholders even amid inflation-like (i.e., 2%) net yield growth I see through 2018. Carnival should remain a core holding with a dividend yield of 2.5%.

CalAtlantic [previously Standard Pacific]

Original Thesis ($36.50): This regional builder's accelerated growth into certain attractive states (e.g., SC, CO, TX) should bolster its outstanding margins within key (Southern) California markets. Greater diversity in both geography and buyer-segment will also help lift its valuation above 1.6 times stockholder's equity today [at the time].

Current View ($35.97): Benefits from the no-premium merger of Standard Pacific with Ryland (closed Oct. 2015) that created CAA remain elusive, with no real improvement in asset turns and solidly lower margins. My concerns around the still-substantial private equity ownership of CAA is only offset by its even cheaper valuation today, at around book value. Within homebuilders I prefer Lennar and Meritage for now, as I recently highlighted.

Starwood (HOT)

Original Thesis ($72.48): HOT's underperformance in 2014 owes mainly to the slow-down for demand at its mainly high-end hotels in China, where much of its future growth depends. With all other regions and brands continuing to perform well, the stock is attractively valued, and represents the best play on the ultimate recovery of high-end lodging, particularly in China.

Current View (price NA): Starwood was acquired by Marriott in September 2016. After winning an exciting bidding war for HOT's prized assets, current prospects for winning suitor Marriott, the world's largest hotel operator, are now relatively unexciting.

Oil - Barrel Price of WTI

Original Thesis ($74.61): My negative view on oil prices is mainly based on relatively modest ongoing global oil demand from key import countries (US, China, Japan, India, etc.), but also a firm US dollar and, finally continued moderation of geopolitical tensions in important oil exporting regions.

Current View ($53): The most compelling opportunities in energy are available via hedging my relatively favorable view for WTI ($50 - $65) by shorting the stocks tied to the commodity, preferably through ETF's.

DR Horton

Original Thesis ($21.85): DHI is the best homebuilder in the country.

Current View ($31.37): DHI is the best homebuilder in the country. Its price to book value of about 1.8 times has recently expanded to a 50% premium vs. other builders (ex. NVR Inc.), whereas that same 1.8 times in 2014 was only a 10% premium to peers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Original Thesis ($53.23): Disappointing growth at this once rapid-growth casual burger chain will result in earnings declines and multiple erosion.

Current View ($48.30): After operating profit margins spiked at only 5.3% in 2015 - on solidly positive comparable sales - RRGB's operating profit margin should trend back toward historical (i.e., grocery store) levels of 2 - 5%, due in large part to the negative same-store environment it now faces. Even its group-low multiples of 7 times 2017E EBITDA and 15 times this year's EPS are hard to justify when you also consider net debt to EBITDA that's doubled, to two times in just two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEN, MTH, CCL, DUG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.