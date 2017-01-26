Buy American, Profit American With Astronics' Aerospace Exposure

Astronics has avoided any rally in H2 2016 due to these weak results, setting up an opportunity.

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is an interesting industrial because it has not moved into clear overvalue territory the way many large stocks have following Trump's victory.

Stalwarts like 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) are all priced to perfection.

Let's take a look at this small cap and see if there is a decent value here and the potential to turn into a mid-cap over time or be taken out by a large industrial looking for new product segments to expand.

Business

Astronics' Aerospace division makes a variety of necessary products for military and commercial aircraft. Their product catalog includes those bathroom and seat belt signs, runway and airport lighting, cockpit lighting, electrical power controls for the plane, pilots, and in seat passengers, and more.

Their test systems segment provides testing solutions for semi-conductor customers as well as aerospace and others. These testing solutions help customers reduce costs of testing and re-testing their products while maintaining quality and improving volume. Aerospace wears the pants here as it is 80% of sales compared to testing at 20%.

Sector

Air travel has been in a secular growth trend for a while now and shows no signs of stopping. Much of the growth in this space is expected to come from emerging markets as the middle class in places like China, Brazil, and India continue to expand. With higher incomes the expectations of travel via flight grow.

(Source: Forbes)

IATA statistics has revenue for commercial airlines growing steadily from 2005 with a hiccup during the Great Recession.

(Source)

Recent and Long-Term Results

Astronics most recent third quarter results were ugly and the company admitted they were disappointing as well. Sales were down 22.5% and net income fell by half.

Management cited slow volume in testing and all around weakness in aerospace in terms of both volume and margins.

Part of this was a record 2015 and a very strong quarter to compare against. Part was just the nature of the business they are in. Sales in the satellite antennas, seat controls, and in flight entertainment suffered because of low oil and gas prices hurting middle eastern airlines and other issues.

After researching Astronics I quickly learned that quarterly results are going to be difficult to use as they are not selling dish soap but products that might have demand and delivery that jumps around drastically from quarter to quarter.

The second quarter results for the company had much improved results although volume was still a struggle as it has been for all of 2016.

Longer term, Astronics has shown some decent growth in the past. Much of it lately has come from acquisitions, but as you can see in the income statement below they appear to be increasing value on a per share basis. Even though shares outstanding are 2.5x higher than in 2010 EPS has grown from 1.38 to 2.63. The increase leverage has some to do with this but they had room to take it on and interest rates have been super low so very few companies have been able to say no.

I was surprised at Astronics results in 2008 and 2009 because I expected more of a drop off. They did have some special items that year that hurt net income but sales continued to climb higher despite everything that occurred.

This is especially relevant if you believe, as some do, that we are at the tail end of an economic cycle and certain industries like automotive and aerospace is at their peaks.

Valuation

Astronics trades with a PE both forward and back of 16. It has not participated in the Trump rally to a large extent which is surprising considering it is an American industrial with some military exposure.

ATRO data by YCharts

The company also trades at an attractive cash flow yield if we use 2015 numbers but if we use 2016 it looks ugly as net income will likely come in much lower than previously. I find the valuation fair and am encouraged that it has not run like many other industrials and defense stocks of late, but might prefer to wait until Q4 2016 results are released soon to hear about how 2017 is looking.

Management forecasted a return to growth in 2017 and felt it would be a much better year so their thoughts will be interesting.

Customer Concentration

ATRO does have some big customers that account for a large part of their business. Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) 21%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 13%, and Boeing (NYSE:BA) 13%. All of these customers are doing very well. Boeing just released strong results as I write this.

Balance Sheet

Astronics used to have a world class balance sheet with little debt but it used its flexibility to lever up and make 3 acquisitions in 2013 and one in 2014. Its debt to equity is at a nice even 50%, meaning that half of the capital of the company comes from debt and half from equity.

Risks

Astronics has many risks as most companies do. The two major airline manufacturers could design future planes to use less or cut out their some of their products. The market and demand in terms of airplane design and functionality could dictate this or it could come from Boeing and Airbus themselves.

Another headwind could come from the airlines themselves. I like Astronics product mix because many of their products are not cosmetic or subject to the changing whims of the consumer. While customers preferring seat back TVs or in seat charging may change, planes need safety lighting inside and out and electrical systems to work safely and effectively.

Conclusion

Astronics is a fairly priced, small cap aerospace manufacturer that had a tough 2016. This weakness and its small size has kept it from rally with the rest of the market.

A purchase here could likely prove a good value and a great way to get exposure to the secular growth in aerospace, although it may prove wise to wait for management's thoughts on 2017 and whether it will prove easier than 2016 was.

