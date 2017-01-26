Ingevity Has Had Great Run Post Spin-Off, Now More Than Fully Valued

That said, a +100% run seen in half a year seems a bit of an exaggeration, with earnings power estimated at $2-3 per share throughout the cycle.

Despite a challenged 2016, investors jumped into the shares after the valuation was arguably cheap at the time of the spin-off.

Ingevity (NGVT) is a spin-off from WestRock (WRK) which has seen a huge momentum run since the shares were trading as a stand-alone company from May of 2016 onwards.

Ingevity is a high margin specialty chemicals business which has some very appealing activities. While sales have been fairly constant in recent years, and actually trended down in 2015 and 2016 amidst the impact of lower oil prices, a strong dollar and price pressure, the earnings power of the business is very solid.

While it can easily be argued that shares traded at appealing multiples when shares were spun-off at $25 in May of last year, I see no reasons to jump in at $55 per share at this moment. As a result, I remain a very cautious investor at this point in time, watching Ingevity from the sidelines.

Who Is Ingevity?

Ingevity is a well-established specialty chemicals business and high performance carbon materials producer, with its predecessors being in business for well over a hundred years. The company proudly claims that its products are of high value, supporting adjusted EBITDA margins of 20% or more for 6 years in a row.

Ingevity generated nearly a billion in sales in 2015 and reported adjusted EBITDA of $203 million that year. Three quarters of these sales are generated from performance chemicals and the remainder comes from the performance materials business. That latter segment is very profitable however, being responsible for 45% of adjusted EBITDA. Two thirds of sales are generated at home in North America, with the remainder of sales being split pretty evenly between Europe and Asia.

The performance materials segment is highly profitable as mentioned before, as it posts EBITDA margins of 36% on sales of $257. These carbon technologies are mostly provided to the automotive sector to control emissions and are used in purification processes. Competitors for this segment include Cabot, among others.

The performance chemicals business reports EBITDA margins of 16% on sales of $711 million, with the activities split up between pavement technologies, oilfield technologies and industrial specialties. While pavement technologies is a somewhat lower margin/commodity-like business, parts of the oilfield and industrial business are very lucrative as well.

A Resilient Business?

Coming out of more challenged economic times, Ingevity has seen sales increase in recent years from $675 million in 2010, to little over a billion in 2014, before failing back to $968 million in 2015.

EBITDA margins have been quite resilient between 20 and 26% of sales over this time frame, as unfortunately no data has been released for the crisis years of 2008-2009. While the industry is very focused on EBITDA margins, it of course all depends on the EBIT and the capital intensity, in other words, the real earnings which can be achieved by the company. This gap is substantial with adjusted EBITDA amounting to $203 million in 2015, while earnings were reported at just $85 million.

The company attracted CEO Michael Wilson, who previously worked at Albemarle, to lead the transition and the new company. Following the spin-off the accompany was saddled with a net debt load of $486 million, equivalent to a reasonable 2.5 times leverage ratio.

The 42 million shares traded around $25 at the time of the spin-off, for a $1.05 billion equity valuation. Including debt, the company was valued at a 7.5 times adjusted EBITDA multiple.

Based on $203 million in adjusted EBITDA, $35 million in D&A, a $20-25 million interest bill and 35% tax rate, I would model 2015 earnings to come in at $95 million. Of course, this could be a bit lower as the company would incur costs related to being a publicly traded business as well. Using a $90 million earnings estimate, that still translated into earnings of $2.15 per share based on the 2015 numbers.

Everything Has Gone Well

The reason why shares of Ingevity traded at low earnings multiples of just 11-12 times 2015 earnings at the time of the spin-off, related to the softer outlook for 2016. Sales were projected to fall to $870-$910 million which would result in EBITDA of $185 million, plus or minus $10 million. Based on those assumptions and a 38% tax rate, net earnings would only approach $77 million, or $1.80 per share. While earnings were under pressure, a 14 times multiple remained relatively low, especially as EBITDA margins were projected to come in at the lower end of the 20-26% range.

Yet there was another reason why investors were cautious, being poor cash flows. Capital spending hit a high of $100 million in both 2014 and 2015 and would fall to $60-$70 million in 2016. Despite the reduction, CAPEX was still roughly twice the amount of depreciation charges, creating a real drag on free cash flow generation.

These capital expenditures have been disappointing for investors as they are largely related to growth, which has not materialized as sales were down in both 2015 and 2016. On the flip side, Ingevity has capacity to grow sales in the coming years without incurring much capital spending.

Despite these concerns, investors aggressively priced in improvements in the operating environment, in part aided by a recovery in oil prices which affect some end markets. Alongside the second quarter earnings release, the company hiked the midpoint of the full year sales guidance by five million to $895 million. The midpoint of the EBITDA guidance was hiked by $2.5 million to $187.5 million.

Third quarter results revealed even more operational momentum as the company hiked the sales guidance to $900 million, and guided for EBITDA of $194.5 million. Net earnings were heavily impacted by one-time items, being the closure of its crude tall oil facility in Brazil.

With depreciation charges coming in at $38 million, interest charges of $18 million and a 35% tax rate, earnings can come in at $90 million again in 2016, equivalent to $2.15 per share. That said, investors have been overly aggressive in pricing in the improved operating conditions in my eyes. The big momentum run throughout 2016 leaves shares trading at $55 per share, for a 25 times earnings multiple.

Modeling Potential, More Than Fully Valued

It goes without saying that current times have been challenging for the company, after sales peaked at +$1 billion in 2014. Assuming a recovery in end markets, I model $1.1 billion in sales by 2018/2019 in a rather optimistic scenario. Assuming that margins peak again at 25%, EBITDA might rise to $275 million, allowing for earnings of $140 million, or $3.30 per share. The current share price implies that shares already trade at market multiples if these ambitious targets can be achieved a year or two from now.

Note that these earnings are pretty much peak earnings at current times, which implies that earnings are pretty much expected to come in between $2 and $3 during the cycle. If we use the midpoint of that range and apply a market multiple of 18 times to such earnings potential, we end up with a $45 valuation. After shares have more than doubled from the levels of the spin-off to levels of roughly $55 per share, it goes without saying that I would be very cautious at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.