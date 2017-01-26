Ulta: Love The Story, Need A Pullback

With that all said we'd need a pullback to buy.

Ulta continues to have multiple drivers to their business. In fact the number of drivers seem to be expanding.

On December 1st, 2015 we put a $205 6-12 month target on Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA) when the stock was $167 (behind PRO paywall). The story may even be better than it was then. That said, based on our earnings expectations over the next twelve months, we'd need a pullback to buy.

Brief Company Background

Ulta is the biggest chain of beauty retailers in the US. The market cap is $17B and earnings have been growing at 25%. The company has over 900 locations. Store growth is running at about 10%. They carry all the top beauty brands as well as many niche brands making them a main beauty destination.

Low-Hanging Fruit

If we told you about some of the things Ulta is embarking on without telling you the company name you'd say 'makes sense for a start up just figuring things out.'

We call that "low-hanging fruit." Low hanging fruit is a term associated with easy drivers to boost sales and earnings. A company doing this well typically used up all their great easy ideas. Ulta is only just getting started.

1) Ulta has been putting up amazing numbers without the help of advanced planning systems. They are only just now installing higher-end systems to help them with merchandising.

At the end of Q3 they installed an allocation system to know precisely what to put on the selling floor and where.

Previously they were doing it manually without the help of advanced systems. They obviously did a great job but now they will have more data at their fingertips to plan even better.

2) Ulta just introduced a store credit card. Since loyalty-program members already drive 90% of sales, this added feature of points and a credit card could be dangerous for some customers. They're going to end up spending much more.

Ulta Has A Big Problem: Too Much Good Merchandise

Ulta can't decide which items to take off the floor to replace with new products. The reason is because so much of their line is selling well they don't know what to remove. That's a high-class problem.

In our years of retail we never heard of a cosmetics trend like they have currently in false eyelashes. This is maybe the type of major fad-trend you would find in an accessories store. But here in the beauty space this is a major unique driver of traffic.

Social media is also making "nichey" smaller brands hot. Bloggers are making lesser known brands popular. There is a lot driving their entire assortment, and the industry, thanks to social media.

Their well known brands are also doing great. Because of their success in these brands they've been expanding Clinique and Lancôme in their stores. Having success in such core products is a great sign for overall growth.

Ulta's problem is they don't know what best sellers to keep and what best sellers to remove. They are all so strong. Adding the planning system (mentioned above) will now help them figure that out.

The planning system will help the company know real-time what is selling well so they will be quicker to react to hot selling merchandise. That will shrink the order time for fast selling goods and allow them to replenish the shelves so they can keep up with demand. Having more hot goods on the shelves longer is a "low-hanging fruit" driver of sales.

Now We Know Why Comps Were 16.7%

We wanted to list a few reasons they've already been doing well before the above "low hanging fruit" changes.

1) Ulta is taking share from Department Stores that have owned the beauty segment. That is a lot of market share up for grabs and Ulta is capitalizing on it.

2) Ulta is nailing social media with a lot of focus and partnerships.

3) Ulta keeps driving newness of product which keeps the customer coming back. She's making four trips a year but the (new) credit card and points should increase visits per year.

4) The prestige beauty industry is growing high-single digits and Ulta is gaining share.

Can The Comps Continue?

Anyone who follows retail knows it's all about the "comps" (sales per existing store excluding new store growth is an apples-to-apples per store measure).

We think the comps can continue even though they are big numbers and even though the retail environment has been very difficult.

They did 16.7% comps in Q3 versus 12.8% in Q3 last year. Q4 laps a 12.5% from last year. Even in a bigger quarter we think comps can continue double digit and can even reach the teens.

Typically a company that does well all year sees those shoppers in the holiday time. We expect they should have had a good quarter.

If correct it should drive nice earnings leverage in a big quarter.

Valuation And Entry

The street is at $8.00 for the next year. We are at $8.20. We used a 35 multiple last year, so we'll stick with that.

The P/E ratio has ranged from 25-45 so we think 35 is fair.

35X our $8.20 = a target of $286 12 months out.

Versus the current $272 we're not left with much additional upside. We typically like to see at least 20% upside to enter.

For 20% upside, the stock would need to fall to around $230. We have to be patient.

Here's the chart:

Source: Interactive Brokers

It just so happens that $230 should act as a major support for the stock. Based on our earnings and a typical multiple, we have to be patient.

Conclusion

While we love Ulta's story, our earnings don't let us jump in here. We need to wait for a pullback.

If you found our report helpful, you can find out more about our premium Seeking Alpha service by clicking here. Daily and intraday we offer our members unique access to our experience working with multi-billion dollar hedge funds and institutions. Our methodology helps to know daily and weekly when it's time to enter that bullish or bearish call in stocks, S&P 500, gold, oil, bonds and more. We're also very proud of the interaction with our members which can help you discover your own trading and investing strengths.

Click here for a free trial of Elazar's Pro Trader on Seeking Alpha.

If you liked our work, scroll to the top and click "Follow."

Disclaimer: ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.