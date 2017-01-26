J&J Offers Free R&D Share And Cash Premium

Welcome to the No More Tears issue of M&A Daily

Johnson & Johnson

J&J (NYSE:JNJ) is buying Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY) in a $30 billion cash deal. The target's shareholders get $280 per share and one share of a new company made up of Actelion's R&D. The buyer is working with Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Citi (NYSE:C); the target is working with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

Verizon

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is looking at launching a bid for Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR). From a regulatory perspective, the timing is perfect, following the appointment of pro-market FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

WGL

AtlasGas is buying WGL (NYSE:WGL) in a $4.5 billion cash deal. WGL holders get $88.25 per share.

LifeLock

LifeLock (NYSE:LOCK) shareholders vote today on their acquisition by Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Brocade

Brocade (NASDAQ:BRCD) shareholders vote today on their acquisition by Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Derma Sciences

The offer to purchase was filed for the Integra (NASDAQ:IART) acquisition of Derma Sciences (NASDAQ:DSCI). The tender offer expires February 22.

InvenSense

Today is the preliminary proxy filing deadline for the TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY) acquisition of InvenSense (NYSE:INVN).

CLARCOR

The Australian review expires today for the Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) acquisition of CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC).

Valspar

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) expects a divestiture will be required to secure FTC approval for the acquisition of Valspar (NYSE:VAL). The divestiture package has revenues below the $650 million threshold. They expect to negotiate the fix and close the deal on its original terms within the next ninety days. The $5.05 arb spread offers a 30% IRR if the deal closes by April. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Done deal.

MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI) closed their Applied Micro (NASDAQ:AMCC) deal.

