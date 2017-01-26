Is It Time To Dump Omega Healthcare?

Omega Healthcare has been a holding of mine since July of last year. I hold shares in a Roth IRA due to the tax benefits and long-term dividend upside.

Omega Healthcare Investors: Time to Bail?

OHI data by YCharts

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is a real estate investment trust that has been a holding of mine for about seven months now, as I first purchased shares in a Roth IRA. I've continued to buy more shares and re-invest all dividends since then. While the stock has not appreciated much since then, I think shares look like a buy here, as I'll explain below.

For those unfamiliar with the company, Omega invests in and provides financing to the long-term care industry; the company currently has a portfolio of investments including 1,000 properties located in 42 states and the United Kingdom.

As mentioned in my first article, I think the stock is a good fit for a Roth because shares pay a substantial dividend - while Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax dollars, there's a substantial tax-break at retirement. In fact, when you withdraw funds at retirement, you don't owe any money in taxes, so all dividends and capital gains are tax-free.

Investors are generally better off putting high-growth, non-dividend paying stocks (such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)) in non-retirement accounts and taking advantage of long-term capital gains tax rates. These types of stocks typically don't pay any dividends, so there's less of a tax impact when held in a taxable brokerage account. But REITs such as Omega can be a really good fit for a Roth IRA.

I'll admit that Omega hasn't been the best performing stock lately. Over the past six months, shares have declined by 5.49%, compared to a 5.84% gain in the S&P 500. However, I think the stock is still worth holding onto, as I'll point out below.

First, it would be unfair to single out Omega for its poor performance, because most real estate investment trusts have declined during that time period, mainly due to the fear of rising interest rates. But when you compare the stock to peers, Omega has actually performed quite well.

For example, the stock has outperformed the benchmark Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), plus peers Long-Term Care Properties (NYSE:LTC), and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH), as you'll see below.

(Credit: Yahoo Finance)

Next, these returns don't factor in dividends. Omega's stock currently yields 7.57%, and the company recently announced the 18th consecutive increase in its dividend to $.62 per share, a $.01 increase from the previous quarter, paying to shareholders on Feb. 15 to shareholders of record on Jan 31.

So despite the drop in its share price, Omega continues to show that it is committed to paying and increasing its dividend, and a payout ratio of 74.9% shows that there is still some room for further increases. Below is a chart of Omega's dividend history.

The fear of rising rates is not a good reason to sell Omega in my opinion - investors will have a tough time finding any investment that yields close to 8% and an investment with dividend growth and share price upside. It sure as heck beats earning less than 1% in a savings account or a CD, and beats the average yield on any stock and most bonds out there.

(Credit: Dividend.com)

This yield is also superior to most of its peers. For example, Long-Term Care Properties currently yields 4.77%, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) yields 7.17%, while Welltower (NYSE:HCN) yields 5.08% and the VNQ ETF yields 4.82%.

I don't think the story at Omega has changed at all since my last article was written. In fact, I think the buy thesis has only grown stronger given the sell-off in shares and the increase in yield.

And, I continue to believe that Omega's business model has excellent growth potential given the favorable demographics of its customers - for example. the population of those 85 and older is expected to hit 19 million by 2050, up significantly from 5.5 million in 2010. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the aging baby boomer population.

As I've pointed out in the past, skilled-nursing facilities, which make up 90% of Omega's assets, are the primary site for hospital post-acute discharges. The company is well-diversified geographically, as it owns 500 skilled-nursing facilities and assisted-living facilities across 34 states, and has strong occupancy rates of 82% as of writing, according to its most recent corporate presentation.

When it comes to its balance sheet, Omega is fairly unleveraged, as the company has $4.45 billion in total debt and just $730 million of debt due by 2019. With a leverage ratio of 48%, it meets the debt convenants requirement of 60%. The company could comfortably take on more debt to grow its business, if it desires to do so.

In conclusion, I think Omega Healthcare Investors is a solid investment at current prices, and makes even more sense when held in a tax-advantaged retirement account.

