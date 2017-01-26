Lanny's Recent Stock Purchase - Citizens & Northern

Just when I thought I was coming down with a great system, I realized that I still needed to make contributions into my IRA account for the 2016 year. I still actually am quite a bit away from maxing out the year, but with this purchase, I definitely reached closer to the goal. I love banking and truly am passionate about the moves being made in the industry. I know Bert knows all about this company, and I’m sure the community is starting to also learn a little bit more, hopefully! A few days ago I was able to make a stock purchase back into a community bank stock that I own!



Citizens & Northern Stock Purchase

So why the heck did I buy Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) for what seems like the 10th time?! The stock wasn’t on my 2017 stocks to look forward to list! Well, this was all about timing for me on this stock purchase. With stocks soaring still through this year, this stock has risen almost $5/share from back when I purchased a lot of them. The stock was even getting closer to $27 per share and then it dropped to the low $25’s, and dammit – it even dropped into the $24s. However, its ex-dividend date is typically between the 3rd and 4th week of January, and I knew I could capture the drop and buy it to grab the upcoming February dividend of $0.26 per share or $15.60 from this purchase alone. Here are some details and further reasons on the transaction:

1. ) I still had over $3K left to maximize my traditional IRA. Based on the income that was received in 2016, I believe I may be in the safe zone to do more into my traditional IRA. I already own shares within this type of account, and if this bank is acquired, I can defer capital gains taxation.

2.) With earnings per share at $1.35 for the year, 19.42 was the price to earnings ratio. This is much lower than the S&P current 500 index and is not too undervalued, but it's a good sign that there is still value left in the bank.

3.) At a dividend clip of $1.04, this equates to a yield of 4.12%, as well as a payout of 80%. High for a bank, but it always still has a 600,000+ share repurchase program that it can use at its disposal.

4.) Its regulatory capital ratios are alarmingly HIGH. Which is an amazing thing, but also it is sitting on a liquid investment portfolio, over $30M of cash, and it had an amazing asset quality quarter – it was in a net recovery position, something I felt it would be in after the bloodbath of Q1 2016 as it related to loan charge-offs. Its ALLL as a % is fairly solid, and I think it is more than equipped to originate new loans and/or acquire a bank. It also has a strong asset under management, so it could even be a target for an institution that wants that piece for its bank.

I purchased $1,522.55 worth at $25.26 per share for a total of 60 shares. This alone adds $62.40 to my forward dividend income. I now, among all investment accounts, own over 291 shares of Citizens & Northern. The shares in total produce over $303 per year or $75.75 per quarter! Holy crap. That is essentially 3 shares being reinvested on a quarterly basis, which produces even more income, etc.

Stock purchase summary & Conclusion

With my position, after this stock purchase, now sitting at ~291 shares of CZNC in my portfolio, this is going to really get the big dividend churning from them come February, truly this will start in a few short weeks. In addition, it fits the industry that I audit in, and Bert & I are lucky that we have a keen eye on this area, with an ear closer than just being near the floor. It feels really good to get two actions on the board here, and really getting the year/wheels churning towards production and pursuit. I’ve said it once and I’ll say it a thousand times, every dollar counts in this game! Bert made it happen with his Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) purchase, and I did the same with mine earlier in the month. Overall, I'm very happy with this purchase and continues my path to accomplish my goals set for 2017.

Anyone looking at the community banking realm? Are you also going through busy season right now and are ready to jump off the cliff? (Haha.) Seriously, though, these long weeks are catching up to me, and for all of the CPAs out there – get rest, have somewhat of a balance and please take care of yourself during these busy times! I digress, but need to watch out for my fellow accountants. What do you think of this stock purchase, though? Like it or hate it? I know there are other great opportunities out there, such as Target (NYSE:TGT) and VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) and those are KEEN on my eye, don’t you worry! Hope everyone is doing well and I truly appreciate you for stopping by! Talk soon.

-Lanny