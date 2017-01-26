ETF Monkey Focus: Equity - Dividend Growth ETFs

In this article, I will evaluate two competitors in the Dividend Growth segment that meet the ETF Monkey Focus criteria, as well as one "bonus" ETF deserving of honorable mention.

With their core intact, many investors wish to bolster their portfolio with a healthy dividend stream. In U.S. stocks, there are two basic segments: High Dividend Yield and Dividend Growth.

Every investor desirous of developing an ETF-based portfolio does well to start by selecting a few core holdings.

In previous articles in the ETF Monkey Focus series, I have featured U.S. Total Market ETFs as well as S&P 500 ETFs. Such ETFs form a wonderful foundation or core for the portion of your portfolio dedicated to U.S. stocks; S&P 500 ETFs if you prefer to stay with large-cap stocks and Total Market ETFs if you wish to include the entire U.S. market, including small-cap and even micro-cap stocks.

Note to New Readers: If you are new to the "ETF Monkey Focus" series of articles, please see this article for some helpful introductory information. It highlights the criteria I used for ETFs to be included in the series as well as common features that I hope will make these articles very useful tools for an investor as they begin their research. This article brings the total to 24 ETFs I have covered in this series.

As I feature in another previous article, you may wish to enhance your portfolio by ensuring that you receive a consistent flow of dividends. In the case of a retiree, such funds may be used to generate regular income to cover their expenses. In the case of a younger investor, they may simply wish to have a regular stream of funds that can, in effect, "feed" the portfolio; available to invest in any asset class they see fit.

If this sounds desirable, you may wish to add to your core one or more ETFs that focus on dividend-paying stocks. Broadly speaking, these fall into two categories: 1). High Dividend Yield and, 2). Dividend Growth. As can quickly be surmised, the priority for the first type is to select stocks that pay a high current dividend yield while the second type focuses on stocks that, while perhaps not currently paying as high a yield, are judged to have excellent prospects of growing that yield over time.

In this article, we will focus on the second category; ETFs that look for dividend growth. As it happens, there are only two that meet the official criteria for the ETF Monkey Focus series. However, to round out the article, I will briefly review a "bonus" ETF that may at least be worthy of your consideration. For ease of comparison, I will include all three in the opening tables. However, I will break slightly with my normal practice of listing them in strict alphabetical order based on ticker symbol. I will list our two "official" contenders next to each other, and our "bonus" ETF last.

In the following table, you will find key high-level profile and portfolio information.

Notes on terms that may be unclear:

30-Day SEC Yield refers to the dividend income available to shareholders minus the fund's expenses for the most recent 30-day period. This measurement was introduced by the SEC to ensure fair comparative reporting between funds.

Average Spread refers to the average price difference between the price buyers were willing to pay and sellers were willing to sell, averaged over the latest 45 days.

Next, in the second table, is the sector breakdown of all 3 ETFs.

DGRO VIG DGRW Consumer Discretionary 10.86% 17.10% 17.38% Consumer Staples 14.32% 21.20% 15.73% Energy 3.74% 1.40% 0.46% Financials 15.41% 8.40% 4.86% Health Care 16.23% 11.00% 18.55% Industrials 13.32% 25.30% 18.77% Materials 4.24% 4.20% 3.99% Other 0.32% 0.00% 0.00% Real Estate 0.01% 0.00% 0.09% Technology 17.60% 8.50% 20.18% Telecommunications 0.03% 0.10% 0.00% Utilities 3.92% 2.80% 0.00% TOTAL 100.0% 100.0% 100.0%

Here is a brief overview of each of the ETFs.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

With an inception date of 6/10/14 and AUM of $1.06 billion, DGRO is far newer, and smaller than VIG, Vanguard's competitor in this segment. Still, that means it has a track record rapidly approaching 3 years. In October, 2016, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) upped the competitive ante in the ETF marketplace, lowering the expense ratio on several of their "core" ETFs. DGRO was included in this group, and now sports an expense ratio of .08%, slightly edging out VIG's .09% for top honors in this segment.

DGRO tracks the Morningstar US Dividend Growth Index. To qualify for this index, a company must have established a 5-year history of increasing their dividend payments, display positive consensus earnings forecasts from the analyst community, and pay out no more than 75% of their earnings in dividends. Further, as a safety measure, stocks with an indicated dividend yield in the top 10% of the universe are eliminated. In many cases, when a company's dividend reaches this level, it can indicate financial distress and/or a high likelihood of dividend cuts. Finally, all dividends must quality for preferential tax rates, thus no REITS are included. The index is reconstituted once per year and, at that time, no single constituent may carry more than a 3% weighting in the index.

Due to its smaller size, at .05% DGRO carries a slightly higher average trading spread than does VIG. However, this small difference would affect only the most active of traders.

As you compare the segment breakdown table above, you will likely note that DGRO is slanted a little more aggressively than VIG. Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary carry less weight than in VIG, while Financials, Health Care, and Technology carry higher weightings.

Here is a look at DGRO's Top-10 holdings.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

VIG truly qualifies as the "grand old man" in this segment, both in terms of longevity as well as size. With an inception date of 4/21/06, it is nearing its 11th birthday. At $22.4 billion of AUM, it is currently the 23rd-largest ETF in the world. Think about that for a minute. What could be considered a "niche" ETF with that kind of size. No wonder it carries that enviable .01% average spread to go along with its .09% expense ratio, only .01% behind segment leader DGRO.

As it turns out, VIG is truly a unique ETF. I stumbled across a very interesting tidbit when I took a look at VIG's investment strategy and policy page.

Is it really the case that there is an index administered exclusively for Vanguard? Turns out, there is. Here, from the methodology fact sheet for the NASDAQ U.S. Dividend Achievers Select Index, is the eligibility criteria:

Note that last bullet; "additional proprietary eligibility." To confirm this, if you look at the overview sheet for the index, you will see that only one ETF product is based on that index; VIG.

Here is a look at VIG's Top-10 holdings.

If you are interested in further detail on VIG, have a look at this feature article I wrote for Seeking Alpha in late-2015.

Bonus ETF: WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

As featured at the outset, with an expense ratio of .28%, this ETF does not meet the "expense ratio of .19% or less" test for inclusion in the ETF Monkey Focus series. However, with only 2 ETFs in this segment meeting the criteria, I looked around for another ETF to include with "honorable mention."

With an inception date of 5/22/13 and AUM of $1.12 billion, DGRW is both slightly older and larger than DGRO. What makes DGRW intriguing is that, while it seeks dividend growth just like its two competitors in this evaluation, the way it goes about it is a little different. Rather than looking backwards in time to see how companies have performed, its focus is on looking forward. Here's how its investment philosophy is explained in the methodology document for the index:

Today, the most widely followed indexes that focus on dividend growth (and, as a result the ETFs tracking their performance) employ backward-looking growth screens that require a company to have paid-and in some cases raised-dividends for 5, 10 or even 20 years before becoming eligible for inclusion. This may seem like a smart idea, but it keeps many investors from capitalizing on the shifting trends in the dividend landscape, specifically when it comes to newer payers and firms recovering from recent dividend contractions. A NEW WAY TO ACCESS DIVIDEND LEADERS Consider that Apple is the second largest dividend payer in the United States and responsible for a large share of growth in dividends over the past five years. But indexes that employ historical dividend screens, such as the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index, the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index and the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index, won't be able to include Apple until 2017, 2023 or 2033, respectively. In fact, these indexes currently exclude many of today's twenty largest dividend payers.

In addition to its .28% expense ratio, DGRW's .08% average trading spread is higher than the other 2 ETFs. As you compare the segment breakdown table above, you will likely also note its investment philosophy leaves DGRW more heavily weighted in Health Care and Technology than either of its competitors.

Here is a look at DGRW's Top-10 holdings.

Summary and Conclusion

Finally, here is a chart of returns since 6/16/14, DGRO's inception date, for all three ETFs for your review.

VIG data by YCharts

As can be seen, this leaves investors with a dilemma. Clearly, over the years, VIG has been a legendary player in this segment. At the same time, over the period covered by this graph, its recent underperformance becomes painfully obvious. If you are interested in digging into some possible reasons, I would offer this article from one of my fellow Seeking Alpha authors.

My conclusion? I have owned VIG in my personal portfolio for several years. While I don't have any plans to sell it, my research in preparation for this article has encouraged me to take a closer look at DGRO. I'm not as sure I am sold on DGRW. While I appreciate their philosophy, I will be interested to see if their forward-looking approach can hang with VIG and DGRO if the market experiences a severe downturn.

Until next time, I bid you . . .

Happy investing!

Author's note: At the top of this article, next to my name, you will see a "Follow" button. If you like my work, I would be profoundly grateful if you would take a minute to do this, as well as feature my work to friends, colleagues and/or relatives who may be interested in the subject matter. Growing one's readership base is critical to any author and I am no exception. Your support will enable me to continue my efforts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.