Concert Pharmaceuticals Set For A Transformational 2017

I expect dilution in the medium term, but shares should rebound as catalysts loom and Wall Street again gives this biotech company much needed attention.

CTP-656 data an important catalyst and potentially due by year end, as investors will see how it stacks up compared to Vertex's Kalydeco.

Phase 2 data from CTP-543 due by year end in patients with alopecia areata, a condition for which there is no FDA approved treatment.

Shares have been on a slow bleed since 2015, but 2017 looks to be a transformational year.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) are only up 2% since my initial writeup, in spite of several events that show management is progressing the business forward as planned.

For those not familiar with this biotech concern, I recommend looking at my prior writeup, as well as some of the comments by insightful readers that provided additional clarity on the company's prospects.

My goal here is to touch on material events that have transpired since then, as well as comment on how the stage is set for a transformational 2017.

On December 14th the company announced positive phase 1 results for CTP-543 in 77 healthy volunteers. The half-life of CTP-543 was similar to that of non-deuterated ruxolitinib and there were no serious adverse events. The drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of alopecia areata, and the company has now selected four doses to be utilized in its phase 2a study. This study will enroll 100 patients in four active arms, as well as a placebo arm. The primary outcome measurement will be taken after 24 weeks of dosing, and all patients enrolled in the study will receive 28 weeks more of dosing in an extension arm. According to management, we could see a data readout by the end of the year- this would be an important catalyst, as alopecia areata may affect up to 650,000 Americans and there are no FDA approved treatments for the indication.

Another candidate for which we could see data for in 2017 is CTP-656, a deuterated version of ivacaftor (which generated $632 million in 2016 revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX). In late December the company initiated a phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating CTP-656 in cystic fibrosis patients with gating mutations. Patients will receive 20mg, 100mg, or 150mg of CTP-656 once daily or placebo, and there will also be an open label ivacaftor comparator arm. Management believes we should see topline results by year end.

On January 17th the company provided a further update, notifying investors that the FDA requires an adequate washout period (where treatment with ivacaftor is withheld)- reading between the lines it appears the company has more to discuss with the FDA and I wouldn't be surprised to see timelines pushed back a bit.

Also, in Europe in the second quarter of the year the company will enroll 14 cystic fibrosis patients in an open-label trial where they will be switched to one dose of CTP-656 for two weeks followed by a higher dose for an additional two weeks. After that, patients will continue treatment with ivacaftor. The primary endpoint for this trial will be non-inferiority for sweat chloride compared to ivacaftor baseline with data to come by year end.

I remind investors that CTP-656, if approved, would be a more convenient alternative to ivacaftor (Kalydeco), as the latter must be taken every 12 hours with fat containing food and may require dose adjustment due to interactions with other drugs. CTP-656, on the other hand, would allow for once daily dosing, nix the fat containing food requirement, and offers the potential for improved efficacy.

Management claims to have enough cash reserves ($108 million per third quarter results) to progress the pipeline through the second quarter of 2018, but I wouldn't be surprised to see dilution in the medium term (say 6 to 9 months). I assume $10 to $15 million of continued operating expenses.

Also, keep in mind the company also is partnered with Otsuka for AVP-786 for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. Phase 3 trials continue with expected completion in the third quarter of 2018, and the company has only received $8 million of a potential $170 million in milestone payments, not to mention single to low double digit royalties.

Investors have seen their patience grow weary, as the share price has been on a nonstop bleed since late 2015. However, as we get closer to data readouts for CTP-656 and CTP-543, I expect the valuation to rebound as Wall Street starts to take notice. I look forward to revisiting this one later on this year.

Risks include dilution in the near to medium term, the potential for disappointing data, continued discussions with the FDA that draw out timelines, and competition, among others.

For investors who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I believe the near term is a good time to establish a position. In the event of a significant runup one could take partial profits prior to data readouts, lessening exposure to binary risk.

