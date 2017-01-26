Travelers Companies: A Strong Defensive Play

With as little as 2% annual top line growth, the company can give investors 10-11% annual returns.

In an expensive market, Traveler's stands out as reasonably priced and with less downside risk than many other names.

Travelers Companies: A Solid Defensive Play

The Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV) may not be poised for explosive growth, but I believe it's one of the better long-term plays in today's expensive market.

The CAPE of the S&P 500 currently stands at nearly 28, which is higher than all times in history except for briefly in 1929 and for a five-year period during 1997-2002:

Source: Excel, with data from Robert Shiller

History shows that whenever it's this high, returns over the next decade or two are low. High market valuations result in lower dividend yields, lower numbers of shares bought with reinvested dividends, lower EPS growth from share buybacks, and less room for earnings multiple expansion (and plenty of room for earnings multiple contraction!).

We're 92 months into the third longest market expansion in U.S. history, so the longer this goes on, the closer we move to record territory. A contraction is inevitable, even if we can't predict when. Mid-way through Trump's term in office, if we haven't hit an economic contraction yet, we'll be in the longest market expansion in 242 years of U.S. history.

I don't know about you, but I'm playing it defensively. Most equities are expensive based on just about any valuation metric you go by, and more likely than not we're late in the market cycle.

Travelers, though, offers a degree of opportunity.

Travelers Companies: Reasonably priced and consistently growing

Source: Excel, with data from Morningstar

Travelers is in the top 3 insurers for both commercial and personal insurance. About 60% of their premiums come from business and international insurance, a little under 30% comes from personal insurance, and the remaining 10% or so comes from bond and surety.

Unlike some of the more aggressive investors like Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF), Travelers holds their float portfolio almost entirely in fixed-income securities. A full 95% of their portfolio is fixed-income, while the remaining 5% is split between private equity and other alternative investments.

Their fixed-income portfolio is almost entirely investment grade (97.2%), with an average Aa2/AA credit rating and 4.1 year average duration. This stands to benefit from increasing interest rates over the long term, and the Federal Reserve has indicated a high likelihood of several rate increases in 2017.

What makes Travelers a worthy investment is their consistency. They've grown premiums at a slow but consistent rate, their combined ratio is consistently above average, and they reinvest all of their profits back into share buybacks and dividends.

Since their valuation tends to be low (11.9 price to earnings), their buybacks are powerful, and have a massive effect on EPS and dividend growth by reducing the share count significantly each year.

Therefore, book value per share has grown like clockwork:

Source: Intro to Travelers, 3Q

The company's fundamentals and stock price both held up quite well during the 2007-2009 recession, solidifying its position as a blue-chip conservative investment.

Risks

Insurance is largely a commodity industry, so pricing pressures can be fierce. Travelers, however, has managed to maintain an average return on equity of 12.7% over the past ten years compared to the S&P Property and Casualty average of 10.0%.

Travelers results in 2016 have not been perfect, however, due to increased pricing pressure and an increase in weather damage. Their premiums for 2016 were 3.4% higher than they were for 2015, but their operating and net earnings have taken a hit, and their combined ratio has deteriorated from 90.1% to 91.6%.

Consensus analyst estimates for 2017 expect earnings to be flat compared to 2016.

Despite this, the company has continued to increase book value ($83.05 per share compared to $79.75 at the end of 2015), and continues to buy back shares and increase the dividend.

Valuation

Taking into account a combination of difficult pricing offset by rising interest rates on their fixed-income portfolio, my forward-looking valuation assumptions are as follows:

Source: Custom Excel Sheet (StockDelver)

I used a mildly lower share reduction rate than their latest 5-year period.

And for a quick sensitivity analysis:

If revenue growth is 1% instead of 2% in this model, and everything else remains the same relative to that, the fair value estimate drops to $110.

If revenue growth is only 1% and their combined ratio decreases by about 1% per year for the period and they only buy back 5% of shares per year instead of 6%, then fair value would be as low as $92. That's on the far negative end of the spectrum for reasonable possibilities, while using this aggressive 11% discount rate.

If, on the other hand, all the numbers in the shown valuation sheet end up being the case, except that the company simply buys back 7% of shares each year rather than 6%, it would bring today's fair value to nearly $133.

Overall, it can be said that Travelers is fairly valued at its current price under $120, assuming they experience mediocre performance going forward.

There is no immediate catalyst for an increase in stock price, so this is definitely not a pick for those hoping for short-term gains or price action.

However, compared to the broad market which is demonstrably overvalued and at risk for a correction (if not this year, then within a couple years most likely), Travelers appears to be a reasonable long-term buy and hold at this price point.

Sell Cash-Secured Puts to Improve the Risk/Reward

You can sell a cash-secured put at a strike of $115 for April 21st for $2.70 per share.

Here's the specific if/else data for whether it's assigned or not:

Source: Custom Excel Sheet (OptionWeaver)

This improves the risk/reward ratio of this investment, because there's no catalyst that should propel the stock upward any time soon, while it reduces the potential cost basis substantially or gives you 10% annualized returns while you wait.

Considering that Travelers is not expected to produce higher earnings in 2017, there's little reason to expect that its stock price would soar, unless it simply becomes much more highly valued.

The advantage of this specific option compared to other dates is that it's very low maintenance and very low in fees, because you have three months until you may require further action. Unlike many other stocks, the shorter-term options of one or two months in length would not translate into higher total premiums in this case.

Final Words

In a cheap market, it makes sense to leave a lot of room for upside gains.

But in an expensive market like we have now, adding new money to conservative stocks with low earnings multiples like Travelers is a proactive move.

With this holding, you can continue to participate in the equities market without trying to time when a correction will occur, while limiting your downside risk, because Travelers requires minimal top line growth to be a highly profitable investment over the long-term.

And by selling put options on it, you can reduce the cost basis by nearly 4% while still maintaining the potential for double digit returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.