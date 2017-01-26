The MATRIX: Trump, Paul Krugman And U.S. Bank Valuations, Part 2

U.S. Banks have had a good 4Q and many remain attractive as we go into the Trump economy.

A key obstacle to Trump's policies is the dollar level they are likely to produce. If Trump is seen to fail, the risks associated with his personality will increase.

It has been an absorbing week. We have had a slew of bank results that in general have been encouraging, interspersed with the drama of Trump's colorful, if sparsely attended, inauguration and first days in office. Meanwhile Paul Krugman, a somewhat controversial figure among the Seeking Alpha readership, has continued his fierce criticism of the Trump Administration before it has really got going.

Amid the crossfire of tweets and protest, Krugman has, as he usually does, said something interesting about economics.

This came in the form of a post focused on the implications of Trump's protectionist and pro-growth policies for manufacturing in the US. Whatever your take on Trump and his critics, do give this a read and if necessary tune out the liberal sentiments. If anyone disagrees with the data, please engage in the comments section.

The thrust of the piece is that there is a comparable period of economic history under Ronald Reagan when large deficits (due to tax cuts and military spending) along with protectionist measures such as an important quota on Japanese cars and higher rates pushed up the dollar and thus expanded the trade deficit. The key idea is:

"This led to an accelerated decline in the industrial orientation of the US economy":

Krugman supports this view with the following chart which shows the loss of manufacturing jobs at the time as a percentage of total jobs.

The interest at this stage relates to what I raised last week, which was to notice the rapid reaction of Trump to the dollar strength his election produced and his nonsensical blaming of U.S. trading partners for currency manipulation. Should we see pressure on manufacturing jobs due to dollar strength over the medium term, it will make it harder for Trump to fulfill his promises and possibly - and ironically - increase his tendency towards protectionism. It would also increase sovereign governance worries if his tendency to completely depart from the truth becomes more marked in dealing with this kind of development. This is a vital interplay for investors to be aware of.

4Q numbers: more good news this week

Fourth quarter results have continued and the signs are encouraging for banks investors. The main theme to highlight is the frequency with which we have seen positive operating leverage in terms of income growth outpacing operating cost growth. The reasons are diverse, but involve a combination of higher rates, solid loan growth and attentive expense management programs.

In some of the few cases where operating leverage has been negative through 2015-16, we saw strong 4Q numbers that entail a turnaround is underway. BAC is the best example there. In others, we saw negative 4Q data within positive full year data, such as US Bancorp. In the case of USB, the bank has strong operating efficiency and to grow above the natural demand in its markets has to push on out marketing costs before (hopefully) seeing volumes respond. So I am optimistic on this year. In other cases, the 4Q data reflects some volatility in non-interest income streams and should roll off in due course.

In addition to these trends, credit costs (LLP) have been largely in line and benign.

So with all this taking place before Trump has any of the impact the market expects then, there are healthy P&L trends in evidence in much of the sector already.

Valuation

The mean performance of the sample below over the last week has been + 3.6% with some strength in the group of less expensive regional banks that I like with, for example, SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and Citizens (NYSE:CFG) doing well. We remain in a very positive sector environment with results and macro supportive. What I am watching for is when the market starts to distinguish more between stocks and the extent to which it does this on value. Not all of the richer PE stocks are supported by superior growth vs. the more moderate values. I even went as far as questioning whether the beautiful and exemplary M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) might be on a PE that invites investors to fade.

The star of the week results wise to my mind was Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), and I think its PE ratio and underlying growth represent a sweet spot in the sector.

The valuation comp table below highlights anything under 13x EPS in green.

Conclusion

The sector's in a good place and the move up this week suggests that the post Trump rally has been absorbed. Stay long your preferred names. FIG Ideas is generally focused on BAC and the Regionals around 13x 2018.

