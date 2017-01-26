You Have To Respect A Stock Market Breakout

We will review some key reasons we think stocks have broken out.

Add to that, at least for now, inflation is low which can help money flow to stocks.

Anything can always happen but a breakout in combination with economic news picking up is a powerful sign.

There are many reasons for investors to start to get excited. While markets had been complaining that stocks were in a bubble, we're seeing global signs of a pickup. An actual pickup deflates the bubble story. That's a change that along with a breakout on the equity indexes (NYSEARCA:SPY) needs to be respected.

Tight Range Breakout

Source: Interactive Brokers

When markets trade in a tight range and breakout from there it is usually a bullish sign that needs to be respected. CNBC reported that ahead of the breakout the market was on pace to have the tightest monthly range in 51 years.

A breakout from that very tight range is bullish.

Markets Breakout With A Rate Hike This Time

Markets went sideways since the last Fed rate hike December 14th. The first rate hike in a decade December 2015 helped crash markets. This rate hike has been received well by markets. That's a bullish sign to say that the economy is picking up despite rates moving up.

Rates Moving Up With Stocks Is Bullish

Source: St Louis Fed with Elazar Comments

A "normal" bullish market sees stocks moving up along with rates. We had seen for some time markets flat or up with bonds flat or up. Rates were going down. A market moving up thanks to a growing economy though should see bonds down and rates up. Until recently we had not seen that.

Above you can see that rates and stocks have started to move up together which is a sign that the economy is picking up. That's a fundamental support for equities to continue.

After A December Slowdown The US Economy Reaccelerated

Source: Trading Economics

As long as the jobs market is improving the economy has the ability to move higher. More people working means more spending.

Above you see jobless claims hitting new lows which implies more people working.

The combination of the economy picking up after a slowdown in December is bullish, not bearish.

You can see on the right side of the chart the pickup in December which means a slowdown. The slowdown turned around.

Confidence, GDP and global economic statistics have also been pointing higher in unison for the first time in years.

That in combination with a confirming stock market is a positive sign.

Risks

President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary pick Steven Mnuchin has yet to be confirmed to take office. This has probably helped to hold President Trump from branding China a currency manipulator.

Mr. Mnuchin has skated around saying if he would term China a currency manipulator.

It appears that such a big move is on hold until President Trump fills this position.

Charging China as a currency manipulator is at risk to starting a trade war which would initially slow growth and raise prices. That would be the key risk to markets.

Mr. Mnuchin stuck in confirmation hearings is a market plus in the short term.

Conclusion

We have to respect breakouts. It's a sign that more new money voted to buy. There are fundamental reasons globally this time with economies picking up in unison. Bond prices coming down and yields going up with low inflation is another sign of a healthy stock market move. When backed by improving fundamentals this move is not of the bubble variety.

