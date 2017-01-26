Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now - Part III: Hospitality (Small Caps)

Since the numbers of eREITs and eREITs' types are far greater than the those of mREITs , each article will focus on different type of eREITs.

Assuming that we are about to see higher rates/yields in 2017, this analysis should provide a good indication how different types of eREITs are expected to perform.

Unlike mREITs that have shown mixed effects, eREITs suppose to react less favorably to periods of increasing rates/yields.

After examining the effects of higher rates/yields periods on mortgage-REITs, it's time to do the same drill with equity-REITs.

Background

Earlier this month, I've presented an analysis regarding the performance of mortgage-REITs (REM, MORL), "mREITS" hereinafter, during periods of increasing rates and yields. In total, I've covered forty names across four different types (of mREITs): Commercial, Residential, Hybrid/Special and Traditional/Agency. The main findings when it comes to mREITs performance during increasing rates and yields periods were:

While the performance of the sub-groups varied, commercial mREITs - e.g. ARI, LADR, STWD, BXMT (The first three names are part of my A-Team) - have outperformed the other sub-groups.

Few selective names (NRZ, ARI, BXMT, STAR) have continuously and consistently outperformed.

(Side notes: NRZ is one of my top picks and I have recently explained my preference for ARI over BXMT from a risk/reward perspective, at least when it comes to the A-Team purposes)

The mREITs analysis was not only comprehensive but it also assisted me in arranging my own thoughts and views in regard to both past and future actions that I took/need to take when it comes to various mREITs that I held/hold.

As such, I believe that just as the mREITs coverage was helpful in better understanding the resilience of mREITs to higher rates/yields, it can be beneficial to run the exact same analysis with eREITs. Not only because I believe that mREITs are better positioned than eREITs, but especially since I believe that many eREITs are overvalued and, as a result, I have short positions in more than a handful of those that are part of my H-Team.

Part I of this series focuses on residential eREITs

Part II of this series focuses on data-center and storage eREITs

Part III - the one you're currently reading - is focusing on small-cap (=below $3bn market cap) hospitality eREITs.

eREITs: A Much Bigger and More Diversified Universe than mREITs

There are ~x6 more eREITs than mREITs. There is also far greater diversification within eREITs-dom than the 4-5 different types of mREITs. As such, it doesn't make sense - technically (too long) and fundamentally (too different) to cover the eREITs arena altogether in a single article.

Therefore, I'm cutting the eREITs analysis into smaller parts/articles; each part/article is focusing on a different type of eREITs.

Before presenting the list of the eREITs that will be part of the analysis, there are few important clarifications that need to be made:

Companies with a market cap <$100mil. and/or <18-month track record were automatically "disqualified". The classification of the groups has been done on a "best effort" basis. In more than a few cases, companies could easily be placed in more than one group. Nonetheless, even in cases where a company fit more than one group, it was placed within the group that most closely characterized it to my best judgment. When applicable (only for three types of eREITs) and for the purpose of this specific analysis, the $3bn mark is what distinguish between large caps (>$3bn) to small caps (<$3bn)

Here is the list of all the 120 eREITs that are going to be part of this analysis, sorted alphabetically by their respective tickers:

Ticker Name of corporation Main Classification Sub-Classification ACC American Campus Communities, Inc. Special Education/Campus ADC Agree Realty Corporation Triple Net Lease AHP Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc Hospitality Small-Cap AHT Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Hospitality Small-Cap AIV Apartment Investment and Management Co Residential/Apartments AKR Acadia Realty Trust Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap AMT American Tower Corp Special Telecommunication APLE Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Hospitality Large-Cap APTS Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Residential/Apartments ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Healthcare Large-Cap AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc Residential/Apartments BRG Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Residential/Apartments BRX Brixmor Property Group Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap CBL CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap CCI Crown Castle International Corp Special Telecommunication CCP Care Capital Properties Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CHCT Community Healthcare Trust Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CHSP Chesapeake Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap CLDT Chatham Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap CONE CyrusOne Inc Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers COR CoreSite Realty Corp Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers CORR Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Special Energy CPT Camden Property Trust Residential/Apartments CTRE Caretrust REIT Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CUBE CubeSmart Data-Centers & Storage Self-Storage DCT DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Industrial/Commercial DDR DDR Corp Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap DEA Easterly Government Properties Inc Special Government DFT DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers DOC Physicians Realty Trust Healthcare Small-Cap DRE Duke Realty Corp Industrial/Commercial DRH DiamondRock Hospitality Company Hospitality Small-Cap EDR Education Realty Trust, Inc. Special Education/Campus EGP Eastgroup Properties Inc Industrial/Commercial EPR EPR Properties Triple Net Lease EQIX Equinix, Inc. Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers EQR Equity Residential Residential/Apartments EQY Equity One, Inc. Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap ESS Essex Property Trust Inc Residential/Apartments EXR Extra Space Storage, Inc. Data-Centers & Storage Self-Storage FCH FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated Hospitality Small-Cap FCPT Four Corners Property Trust Inc Triple Net Lease FPI Farmland Partners Inc Special Agriculture FR First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Industrial/Commercial FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap GGP General Growth Properties Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Special Gambling GNL Global Net Lease Inc Triple Net Lease GOOD Gladstone Commercial Corporation Industrial/Commercial GOV Government Properties Income Trust Special Government GPT Gramercy Property Trust Industrial/Commercial HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc Special Clean Energy HCN Welltower Inc Healthcare Large-Cap HCP HCP, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap HPT Hospitality Properties Trust Hospitality Large-Cap HR Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Healthcare Large-Cap HST Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Hospitality Large-Cap HT Hersha Hospitality Trust Hospitality Small-Cap HTA Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Healthcare Large-Cap INN Summit Hotel Properties Inc Hospitality Small-Cap IRET Investors Real Estate Trust Residential/Apartments IRM Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Data-Centers & Storage Underground-Storage IRT Independence Realty Trust Inc Residential/Apartments KIM Kimco Realty Corp Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap KRG Kite Realty Group Trust Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap LAND Gladstone Land Corp Special Agriculture LHO LaSalle Hotel Properties Hospitality Large-Cap LPT Liberty Property Trust Industrial/Commercial LTC LTC Properties Inc Healthcare Small-Cap LXP Lexington Realty Trust Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Residential/Apartments MAC Macerich Co Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap MNR Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office MORE Monogram Residential Trust Inc Residential/Apartments MPW Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap MYCC ClubCorp Holdings Inc Special Golf courses NHI National Health Investors Inc Healthcare Small-Cap NNN National Retail Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease NSA National Storage Affiliates Trust Data-Centers & Storage Self-Storage O Realty Income Corp Triple Net Lease OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Healthcare Large-Cap OLP One Liberty Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office PEB Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Hospitality Small-Cap PEI Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap PLD Prologis Inc Industrial/Commercial PSA Public Storage Data-Centers & Storage Self-Storage PSB PS Business Parks Inc Industrial/Commercial QTS QTS Realty Trust Inc Data-Centers & Storage Data-Centers REG Regency Centers Corp Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap REXR Rexford Industrial Realty Industrial/Commercial RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) Hospitality Large-Cap RLJ RLJ Lodging Trust Hospitality Large-Cap ROIC Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap RPAI Retail Properties of America Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap RPT Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap SBRA Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Healthcare Small-Cap SHO Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Hospitality Large-Cap SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap SNH Senior Housing Properties Trust Healthcare Large-Cap SNR New Senior Investment Group Inc Healthcare Small-Cap SPG Simon Property Group Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap SRC Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) Triple Net Lease SRG Seritage Growth Properties Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap STAG Stag Industrial Inc Industrial/Commercial STOR Store Capital Corp Triple Net Lease TCO Taubman Centers, Inc. Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation Industrial/Commercial UBA Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap UDR UDR, Inc. Residential/Apartments UE Urban Edge Properties Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap UHT Universal Health Realty Income Trust Healthcare Small-Cap VER Vereit Inc Triple Net Lease VTR Ventas, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap WHLR Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap WPC W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Industrial/Commercial Triple Net Lease WPG Washington Prime Group Inc Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap WRI Weingarten Realty Investors Shopping-Centers & Malls Large-Cap WSR Whitestone REIT Shopping-Centers & Malls Small-Cap XHR Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Hospitality Small-Cap

The 120 eREITs were spread out across 11 different types of eREITs (Including three types that were separated into large and small caps due to the large number of companies and/or wide range of market caps within the specific classification).

While, as mentioned above, few names may belong to more than one type I believe that the above list is both comprehensive and representative; it's a well balanced-diversified reflection of the eREITs segment as a whole as well as an accurate-focused mixture of names within each type of eREITs.

Methodology

In total we have eleven sub-groups of eREITs:

Apartments: AIV, APTS, AVB, BRG, CPT, EQR, ESS, IRET, IRT, MAA, MORE, UDR Data-Centers & Storage: CONE, COR, CUBE, DFT, DLR, EQIX, EXR, IRM, NSA, PSA, QTS Healthcare, Large-Caps: ARE, HCN, HCP, HR, HTA, MPW, OHI, SNH, VTR Healthcare, Small-Caps: CCP, CHCT, CTRE, DOC, LTC, NHI, SBRA, SNR, UHT Hospitality, Large-Caps: APLE, HPT, HST, LHO, RHP, RLJ, SHO Hospitality, Small-Caps: AHP, AHT, CHSP, CLDT, DRH, FCH, HT, INN, PEB, XHR Industrial/Commercial: DCT, DRE, EGP, FR, GOOD, GPT, LPT, PLD, PSB, REXR, STAG, TRNO, WPC Shopping-Centers & Malls, Large-Caps: BRX, DDR, EQY, FRT, GGP, KIM, MAC, REG, RPAI, SKT, SPG, TCO, WRI Shopping-Centers & Malls, Small-Caps: AKR, CBL, KRG, PEI, ROIC, RPT, SRG, UBA, UE, WHLR, WPG, WSR Special: ACC, AMT, CCI, CORR, DEA, EDR, FPI, GLPI, GOV, HASI, LAND, MYCC Triple Net Lease: ADC, EPR, FCPT, GNL, LXP, MNR, NNN, O, OLP, SRC, STOR, VER

Over the past five years, we have witnessed three periods of rising rates/yields:

Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

For each type/classification of eREITs there are three charts that show the performance of the relevant group of companies during the three periods - three charts per group, one chart per period.

Then, the average return for each group during each period was calculated in three different ways:

Average based on all the observations (of all the companies that publicly-traded) during the period.

Average that excludes the best and the worst observations that were recorded during the period.

Median or average of the median (if it comprises of two observations).

By excluding the best and worst, we "soften" the "bumps" that may occur due to specific/extreme news/events that may have affected a certain company. In other words, we avoid temporary "noise".

After receiving three different averages, I calculated an equal-weighted average for all three averages. By doing so I believe that the data is more reliable and less affected by temporary specific news, events or returns that one or two companies may have gone through the examined period.

Bear in mind that this is a relative drill - an attempt to point out at specific types and names of eREITs that perform more or less favorably during periods of higher rates/yields. Therefore, more than an accurate mathematical-scientific result I'm mostly interested in presenting the trends and the different performances of various types of eREITs. That way, we will be able to draw better conclusions regarding each sub-group's relative strength compare to other sub-groups within the eREITs segment.

Comparisons

Before presenting the charts for the specific eREITs' sub-group that this article focused on, it's worthwhile taking a closer look at how the main-best comparable ETFs have performed during the three periods (of higher rates/yields) that we examine.

Here is how the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), the US Treasury 10-Year and 30-Year yields (UST, TLT, PST, TBF, TBT) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) performed during the relevant periods:

Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

As we can see, during periods of higher rates/yields, the real-estate related ETFs (VNQ, IYR) performed poorly. That is true in both absolute, i.e. negative returns, and relative, i.e. outperforming the SPY, terms.

Clearly, this should come as no surprise to anyone. I have wrote a couple of times about the relationships between rates/yields to eREITs prices; while the former move higher the latter move lower.

This fact only makes this analysis even more challenging/intriguing because, knowing that eREITs underperform during period of increasing rates/yields, the real question is: Can we find specific names that may strive while most ,if not all, of their eREITs peers suffer?

Small-Cap Hospitality eREITs - Charts and Analysis

Chart 1: Small-Cap Hospitality eREITs, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

(Please note that this chart contains no data regarding XHR because it wasn't a public company as of yet during the relevant period)

Average including all observations: -1.68%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 0.78%

Median: 1.81%

Average performance of all three averages: 0.30%

That's a nice start for the sub-group. AHT performance clearly distort the sub-group overall performance during this period. If we exclude AHT, not only that the average and median turn positive but six (out of the remaining eight) names recorded positive return and another one (NYSE:CLDT) was only slightly negative.

Chart 2: Small-Cap Hospitality eREITs, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Average including all observations: -4.50%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -4.74%

Median: -5.74%

Average performance of all three averages: -5.00%

The high hope following the performance of small-cap hospitality eREITs during the first period of rising rates/yields bumped into reality during the second period. While four out of ten names recorded positive return, the sub-group averages send a clear-decisive message: Poor performance (overall) during this period.

What is interesting and to a certain extent disappointing is that this period was the one with the smallest rise (percentage wise) of yields out of the three examined periods. Small-cap hospitality eREITs managed to perform during the first period when the UST10Y yield jumped ~78% but (for whatever reason) they didn't cope well with a more modest rise of ~43%.

Chart 3: Small-Cap Hospitality eREITs, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

Average including all observations: 14.35%

Average excluding best and worst observations: 14.30%

Median: 13.65%

Average performance of all three averages: 14.10%

Houston, we have a winner!

OMG, what a stunning performance by the small-cap eREITs during the third period! Taking into consideration the performance of the VNQ (-9.34) and IYR (-8.84) during the same period (look at the chart that appeared earlier) - this is nothing short of phenomenal.

The reason, in one word is: TRUMP. Look at the performance of the very same ten names since the US election (11/8/2016) and until the exact-same end date of the third period (12/15/2016):

Stunning, isn't it?

Hospitality eREITs - Main Results and Findings

First, let's put the data that we gathered from the charts into a table:

Metrics / Period Period I Period II Period III Average per Metrics Regular Average -1.68% -4.50% 14.35% 2.73% Modified Average 0.78% -4.74% 14.30% 3.45% Median 1.81% -5.74% 13.65% 3.24% Average per Period 0.30% -5.00% 14.10% Overall Performance Anemic Poor Superb

There are few conclusions one may draw regarding small-cap hospitality eREITs out of the data during periods of increasing rates/yields:

For the first time in this series, we found a sub-group that perform well, on average, during periods of rising rates/yields. Small-cap hospitality eREITs seem like the real thing! The main reason/advantage for Small-cap hospitality eREITs being able to outperform the eREITs segment (VNQ, IYR) as a whole is their high correlation to the state of the economy. An economy that is gaining momentum - like the one we are witnessing right now - allow small-cap hospitality eREITs to overcome the suffering that comes along higher rates/yields. In-spite of a poor performance during the second examined period, small-cap hospitality eREITs managed to record positive returns during the first examined period so this (outperformance) isn't a one-off. Having said that, investors should bear in mind that what we saw during the third period is entirely attributed to "The Donald" and this is a one-off event. Few names stand out as great performers during periods of increasing rates/yields: FCH, PEB, DRH, HT, INN. Most of those performed well during all periods and if they didn't - the negative performance was quite insignificant. On the other side of the scale - AHT (in spite of the recent huge jump), AHP and CLDT (*) - to the disappointment of many I presume - have underperformed significantly. If we exclude AHT's performance during the third period, these three names recorded a negative return in each and every period, including the third one. That should be a warning sign to those investors who, for whatever reason, hold these names.

(*) I held CLDT since early 2016 but even before conducting this analysis I let it go recently. Following the results of this analysis I believe that I did the right thing.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is very easy and very clear:

The eREITs segment is not the place to be during increasing rates/yields periods. Nonetheless, small-cap hospitality eREITs are the first exception we found for this rule, as long as we are experiencing an economy that is accelerating and is expected to gain further momentum.

Most of the small-cap hospitality eREITs proven to be quite resilient to rising rates/yields (subject to the economy being in a relatively good shape) but, just like with any winning team, there are super-stars and there are those who suppose to do as little damage as possible. Stick to the MVPs (=Most Valuable Players) and try not to give the lower-ranked players (numbers 8-10) too much time on the court.

Among small-cap hospitality eREITs there are five names that lead the pack during periods of increasing rates/yields: FCH, PEB, DRH, HT and INN. Let these names IN.

Among small-cap hospitality eREITs there are three names that lag substantially during periods of increasing rates/yields: AHT, AHP and CLDT. While past performance is no indication to future performance, the fact that these names didn't perform (to say the least) during past periods of rising rates/yields is, at the very minimum, a red signal.

Please note that the above are only interim conclusions. Final-decisive conclusions regarding the entire eREITs segment will be drawn only when this eleven-part series will come to an end.

Only after analyzing all types of eREITs we will be in a position to better differentiate between right ("resilient eREITs") and wrong ("under-threat eREITs") when it comes to investing in eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields. Bear with me, be patient and stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI, BXMT, LADR, NRZ, STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are SHORT O, NNN, HR, HTA, DOC, ROIC, EQIX, VTR