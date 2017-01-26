hhgregg's (HGG) CEO Bob Riesbeck on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

hhgregg, Inc. (NYSE:HGG)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Lance Peterson - VP, Finance and Planning

Bob Riesbeck - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Kovacs - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Michael Goldsmith - UBS

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the hhgregg Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference call, Mr. Lance Peterson, Vice President of Finance and Planning. You may begin.

Lance Peterson

Good morning and thank you for joining us. Joining me on our call this morning is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Riesbeck and our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Kovacs. Bob will provide you with an update on our business operations and top financial highlight and Kevin will provide color and detail on our financial results. After our prepared comments, Bob and Kevin will take your questions.

During our call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our future operating and financial performance which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, but can give no assurance such expectations or any of our forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Please refer to today's earnings release and our current Form 10-K and 10-Q for additional information of these risks and uncertainties.

In addition, we will discuss several non-GAAP measurements which we use to monitor our financial performance. Please refer to our reconciliation in the non-GAAP disclosure section on our Investor Relations website which can be accessed at hhgregg.com.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Riesbeck

Thank you, Lance and good morning, everyone. During the quarter we were challenged by the competitive pressures in the market. Overall our comps declined 22.2% which was well below our expectations. Our entire team is disappointed with this performance in part particularly in light of the momentum we were seeing with previous [indiscernible].

In addition to fierce competitive forces in the quarter we believe there were two key drivers which negatively affected our top line results. The first was the challenges we experienced with the consolidation of our Chicago and Indianapolis distribution facilities in the quarter into a new facility in Hebron, Kentucky. During the quarter our new partner experienced significant issues with bringing in products to the facility and then delays in shipping out employees to our stores and our delivery centers. This added an approximately $20 million to $25 million impact to sales during the third quarter. These issues are being corrected and we expect this to be one time in nature.

The second was our performance in consumer electronics, where comp store sales declined 39% as consumer electronics is a larger mix of our business during the holiday quarter. As has been the case for the first two quarters of the fiscal year we did not play heavily in the promotional activity of the [indiscernible] industry during the holiday quarter. This has impacted us more than usual.

In addition like many other retailers we experienced some of the delay in shipments of popular items which weighed on our performance in this category. These factors overshadow several positive aspects of the quarter as we continue to work our strategic plan positioning hhgregg as the best option for appliances, furniture and premium consumer electronics.

Appliance category performed well and continued to be the category leader for the company. We reported a comp decline of 4%. However, the distribution facility consolidation impacted appliance sales by approximately $15 million to $20 million. This would have driven a low single digit positive comp for appliances in the quarter which would have been in line with our expectations in the previous several months. We remain focused on driving our appliance business. Appliances accounted for 53% of our sales in the third quarter up 1000 basis points from 43% of sales in the prior year period.

We also remain on track with our expansion of our Fine Lines format in existing stores. We plan to have four additional stores opening in this current quarter bringing the total to 21. In fiscal 2018 we expect to open 10 to 15 additional locations. We continue to be extremely pleased with the performance of the new Fine Lines locations.

During the quarter, we opened three additional Fine Lines. This makes six opened year to date on our plan of 10 to 15 for the fiscal 2017. We have four remaining openings planned for after the holidays and in fiscal 2018 we expect to open 15 to 20 additional Fine Lines locations.

Home products experienced lower sales primarily due to our transition of existing furniture to make room for a new assortment. During the third quarter the comparable store sales for home products declined 9%. We are excited about the investments we have made with the store resets and with our merchandising team.

Our new leader of the home products category has built an excellent team over the past several months. Now as of the end of the quarter our store reset count was up to 170 of our 220 stores. These stores now have one third of its floor space devoted to home products which currently only represents 6% of our sales. We are excited about the future growth potential with this new assortment.

For President's Day we will be doing a marketing campaign to drive awareness and traffic for our new furniture line. This positions us well as we close out the year and focus on discipline. Consumer electronics continued to be a challenge for hhgregg and the industry. Although our transition to focus on premium video and audio has impacted sales, we firmly believe focusing on our non-commodity products will compliment the rest of our assortment.

We now carry the top four video brands and although we plan to see the sales overall in this category to decline, we are focused on growing these four brands and the profitability of this category.

Our e-commerce business continues to be a growth driver across our company and we had another positive quarter. For the fiscal year we have seen at least 16.5% comp growth in online sales. After coming through this challenging quarter I wanted to share some near term actions which we will be executing to help our performance over the next several quarters.

We continue to challenge ourselves with our marketing and our advertising spend. We will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of every dollar that we spend on this category.

We also continued to focus and evaluate our corporate infrastructure to ensure it is in line with our current business trend. We expect to realize the significant D&A savings in the immediate future in our corporate infrastructure.

We also continued to track the liquidity of this company. As of December 31, we had excess availability of nearly $100 million and $28.2 million of net debt, while a decrease in inventory by approximately $113 million on a year-over-year basis. We believe we are well positioned to continue to evolve our category mix and the strategic plan.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin to provide some more details on our financial performance during this past quarter.

Kevin Kovacs

Thanks, Bob and good morning, everyone. Bob provided you with detail on our sales performance, so I will focus on our gross margins and cost structure. Gross margins decreased year-over-year 410 basis points to 22% versus last year's third quarter. This was primarily due to consumer electronics gross margin rate decrease driven by the industry pressures in video and our strategic decision to exit non-premium consumer electronics and focus on premium consumer electronics going forward.

In terms of operating costs we continued to manage our cost structure to be in line with our expected sales level. Net advertising spend in the quarter was down 10 basis point from the third quarter of last year. We will continue to seek ways to gain leverage in our marketing spend by driving increased efficiency and effectiveness.

SG&A on an adjusted basis was up 540 basis points during the quarter as compared to last year’s third quarter. Key drivers of this were an increase due to free delivery service and the deleveraging effect of the net sales decline. We still anticipate the logistics cost savings initiatives to have a $15 million to $25 million of profitability impact over the next 12 to 24 months.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $39.2 million in the third quarter. This was driven primarily by our sales decline as we experienced a $55.2 million year-over-year decrease in margin dollars driven primarily by consumer electronics. For the third quarter we incurred a net loss of $58.3 million or $2.10 per diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $26.9 million or $0.97 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.

On an adjusted basis we incurred an adjusted net loss of $47.3 million or $1.70 per diluted share for the third quarter. This compares to an adjusted net loss of $4.3 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

During the quarter we continued to feature our proprietary and nonrecourse hhgregg credit card. Our total penetration was 42.2% for the quarter and 42.9% for the last 12 months. As announced on January 9, we incurred a non-cash charge of $7.9 million for fixed asset impairment in the quarter.

We review our portfolio of stores or impairment quarterly. The impairment charge is based on current trends and certain underperforming markets and the lack of visibility to recover the current carrying value of assets associated with those locations. From a balance sheet perspective, as Bob mentioned earlier, we have nearly a $100 million of excess availability and will continue to manage our liquidity in working capital diligently to enable us to drive our strategic initiative.

With that, Bob and I are happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brian Nagel with Oppenheimer.

Brian Nagel

Hi, good morning.

Bob Riesbeck

Good morning Brian.

Brian Nagel

A couple questions, first off you started your prepared comments talking about the holiday competitive environment, so may be as a little more color on that, what did you see more specifically as far as competition price conversions to the holiday, how did that differ from what we’ve seen in prior years and where there any particular corporates out there?

Bob Riesbeck

Primarily around consumer electronics and primarily around the video category and consumer electronics we saw a lot of price concession. If you look from a year-over-year standpoint even in premium TVs where we over index and our unit sales were up in the mid 20s from a percentage standpoint, but the ASPs were also down in the mid 20, so balance there from the dollar perspective much [indiscernible].

Brian Nagel

So do you, with that just to understand that better you think that’s more reflective of the typical evolution of innovations within the display or TV category or was it more of a function of competitors actually driving those prices well with price promotions?

Bob Riesbeck

I think combination of both, I mean you did see the evolution of the product and now those [indiscernible] are bringing along the 4K product and then also there was price competitive pressure out there.

Brian Nagel

Okay and the second question I had, you mentioned cost controls from a cash perspective I know it's always difficult to from our vantage point look into your cash on a quarterly basis, obviously a lot moves on, moves in between the quarters, but how are you right now from a cash perspective, do you have access to liquidity to the extents you need it?

Bob Riesbeck

There is no doubt. I mean we've got great relationships with our lenders and they are fully supportive of the strategy that were undertaken and they do understand that although this past quarter was much more disappointing than we had expected that they do understand that there is going to be pressure on the topline as we from a consumer electronics standpoint over the next couple of quarters.

Brian Nagel

Okay, thank you very much.

Bob Riesbeck

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Lasser with UBS.

Michael Goldsmith

Good morning this is Michael Goldsmith for Michael Lasser today. Thanks a lot for taking my questions. My first question is about the TV cycle, was there anything in particular on how this quarter played out that would change your view of the TV cycle and how it should proceed from here?

Bob Riesbeck

In terms of why we changed our view, I think that we made some mistakes and obviously the distribution consolidation impact to that is also, but we were to have gone longer on supply with premium TV and probably we still played in commodity type price points and sizes and we probably would have exited it faster and gone narrower and deeper on our assortment on premium.

Michael Goldsmith

Thank you and then as a follow up, would there - on the promotional environment does it kind of how do you see it playing out over the next couple of quarters are you seeing it kind of remaining at the levels that we’ve seen, does it stop, when does it stop and does it stop? Thank you.

Bob Riesbeck

It’s always competitive there is no doubt and as we start to see especially in the TV category broader distribution by premium brand then I guess the targets and drugs store world as opposed to business traditional outlets for TV product, it is becoming more and more competitive. That’s one of the reasons why we are advertised with that.

Michael Goldsmith

Thank you.

Bob Riesbeck

Thanks everyone for your continued interest in hhgregg and we look forward to providing you an update on our next call.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen that concludes today’s presentation. You may now disconnect and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.