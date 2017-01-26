The Strong U.S. Dollar Dilemma: The Catch-22 Of Mr. Trump's Economic Plans?

The underlying implications are that this is really a time of fundamental changes in the US economy.and in the world economy.but, we'll just have to wait and see.

Some analysts are seeing that this could lead to conflicts resulting in significant structural changes in central bank independence and in world monetary arrangements.

Many economists are currently projecting higher inflation, higher longer-term bond yields, and a stronger US dollar resulting from President Trump's economic proposals applied to a full-employment economy.

The economists are starting to gang up on Donald Trump and his economic plans.

Three current headlines tell the story. In the Financial Times, Barry Eichengreen has a piece titled "Powerful Forces Will Lead to a Strong Dollar Under Trump." John Mueller has an op-ed offering in the Wall Street Journal with the headline "Trump's Real Trade Problem is Money." And, then there is Joachim Fels with the article "How 'America first' promises to Make the Old World Great Again." There are many more like these hitting the papers and news broadcasts these days.

What all these articles are saying is that there are significant "unintended consequences" to the economic policies that President Trump and his administration are proposing.

The ending place of the analysis of all of them is that the policies that the president has floated end up with higher inflation, higher long-term interest rates and a stronger US dollar.

Mr. Eichengreen writes about the policy prescriptions, a loose fiscal policy and a tight monetary policy, being reminiscent of the Reagan years where this combination of governmental policies resulted in "an uncomfortably strong dollar."

The difference is that President Reagan started out with a substantial amount of unemployment, while President Trump begins his efforts with full, or close to full, employment.

Institutionally, Mr. Eichengreen worries about a President Trump that might feel "stymied" and eventually "lash out" at the central bank for opposing him. "The implications for the central bank's independence are not pretty."

Mr. Mueller senses that the problems President Trump faces are also of a monetary nature in that the US dollar is the backbone of the current world monetary system and that the policy programs suggested by the president will only exacerbate the problems in the current monetary arrangements.

In other words, Mr. Mueller is saying that implied inflationary consequences of the Trump's proposals would only make things worse within the world, especially relative to Europe. He writes: "That is why U. S. trade and budget deficits will be impervious to any Trump administration 'deals' that focus on trade rather than monetary reform."

Mr. Mueller suggests that there are three reform programs that are available, the first being to try and muddle through with the current "dollar standard," which he really believes to be unsustainable, or, to go to an international currency centered in the International Monetary Fund or "adopt a modernized international gold standard."

Here we again have suggestions that there needs to be a re-structuring of the financial system, global, as well as just in the United States.

Finally, Joachim Fels writes that the "America First" program of the Trump administration will result in a stronger US dollar, similar to what has been written by Mr. Eichengreen and Mr. Mueller. But, Mr. Fels focuses upon Europe and how Europe will benefit from the stronger dollar…or, weaker Euro…and could drive Europe and the European economy to a substantial restructuring that would enhance its future.

"Relative to the optimism regarding the US and the pessimism on Europe that is priced into markets, Europe looks set to have the bigger potential to surprise on the upside."

Mr. Fels believes "the chances are that in four or eight years' time more Europeans than Americans will have reasons to say 'Thank you, Mr. President.'"

More and more, it is appearing that the move to a Trump presidency represents a transition to a new era.

That is, things are different now.

In that case, as the articles mentioned above point out, there could be more changes coming to the United States…and the world…than had originally been considered. The upheavals of the next several years could result in a major restructuring of the economic and political culture.

At least that is where a lot of current thinking is taking us.

This thought, however, raises up the cautionary warnings expressed by Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff in their book "This Times is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly."

Are things really different now?

Or, are the political ambitions of the new administration wrapped up in its potential economic policies just conflicting with the current reality of the economic environment?

There is consistency in the views of many economists at this time that imposing the Trump stimulus package upon a full employment economy will result in outcomes that are not exactly what the president wants.

How he responds to these outcomes will be very important to the future of the economy…and the future of the country.

