Germany's Economy Keeps Growing

In this article, I want to discuss the latest Ifo business climate numbers from the German Ifo institute. Many of you might not be familiar with this index. This index is a survey among German manufacturing, construction, wholesaling and retail companies.

Companies are being ask how they feel about the current economic situation and what they expect in terms of future growth. Both components are brought together in the business climate index.

Before we start looking at the graphs, I want to show you the breakdown of German export products/goods.

In 2014, Germany had 1.4T USD worth of exports versus 1.13T USD of imports. It is no news that Germany is highly relying on the world economy. Especially since 50% of all exports are from the machines and transportation industry. Another 20% comes from chemicals and metals. This being said, we see that Germany is not only relying on a strong world economy because of its high exports, but also because of most products are very cyclical.

Now, let's look at the German current business situation. The current business situation has gone up from 116.7 in December to 116.9 in January. The current numbers is the highest since 2012. The interesting thing, is that the latest rally started in August. US growth and Chinese growth started to accelerate at the same time.

Business expectations however, dropped from 105.5 to 103.2 in January. Expectations remain within a long term range between 100 and 105. One reason of the drop in expectations could be the fact that German exports to the US could face some difficulties because of President Trump's 'Buy American, Hire American' policies. However, I don't have facts to prove this and doubt that this is the reason behind the rather big drop in January.

So, the result of a slight better current situation and a rather large drop of expectations, leads to a lower overall business climate. Ifo business climate is currently at 109.8 and well above 2015/2016 levels. Moreover, levels like these are indicating above average growth, if we look back at 2013 and the years after the recession of 2008.

Conclusion

The German economy is currently doing great. Even though we see lower expectations, there is no need to be worried. Growth is about to remain above average and Germany is benefiting from the stronger world economy. And by world economy, I mean the growth acceleration in the big economies like the US, Western Europe and China. The policies from President Trump need to give us more information in the near future to see how Germany is going to be affected. Until then, I remain very positive about Germany.

