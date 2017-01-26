How To Tell If AT&T Truly Is Pulling Ahead Of Verizon

Introduction

With Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) disappointing Q4 earnings report now official and AT&T's (NYSE:T) hot off the presses, after releasing a "pre-announcement" last week, many have begun to re-assess who is top dog among the Big Two. Verizon has been downgraded by several analysts and several of my fellow Seeking Alpha contributors have noted that AT&T's strategy going forward seems far more likely to create a "sticky ecosystem" that will preserve brand power in an increasingly commoditized space.

Today, I want to take a look at one particular piece of evidence that might help us test whether that is true.

Earnings And A Hypothesis

Late last year I reported on the resurrection of the smartphone subsidy system. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in particular has been a beneficiary of the return of subsidies as its iPhone remains hands-down the most popular device among consumers. But it is also the most expensive. And customers have demonstrated a willingness to switch carriers to get the best iPhone deal. So wireless carriers, who just spent the past few years untangling themselves from iPhone subsidies, have had no choice but to wade right back into the thickets. Verizon's soft results, in particular, have been tied to the high cost of these subsidies.

The quarterly results themselves look decisively slanted in favor of AT&T at first glance. AT&T eclipsed Verizon in terms of wireless net adds, 1.5 million in the US compared to under 600,000 for Verizon. But AT&T's results were strongly affected by "connected devices," adding over 1.3 million. But these consist entirely of connected cars, a less profitable category. AT&T's prepaid division, another lower-profit segment, also grew by over 400,000. Verizon's prepaids were negligible.

The narrower, but far more lucrative, category of postpaid looks much closer. In fact, AT&T's postpaid phone division actually shrank by 67,000, while Verizon's grew by 167,000. Even on total postpaid, Verizon's 591,000 eclipsed AT&T's 520,000. Even putting back the 50,000 postpaid connections AT&T lost in the 2G shutdown would not put it even with its rival. Verizon also eked out a narrow victory in the churn levels, with overall churn coming in at 1.1% and its postpaid phone churn coming in below 0.9%. AT&T's numbers were 1.16% and 0.98%, respectively.

If AT&T really has succeeded in eclipsing Verizon and creating a sticky ecosystem, then we should expect to see that reflected in its iPhone spending: if its ecosystem is harder to leave, it can spend less on iPhone subsidies and still retain the same number of customers as Verizon. Or spend the same amount and get more. The iPhone subsidies are only available to customers in the postpaid space since only postpaid customers can get a subsidized device. AT&T either tied or narrowly lost to Verizon in this space, so if it truly has a stickier ecosystem it should have wracked up a considerably smaller iPhone subsidy bill. So did it?

Verizon's Benchmark

Unlike before iPhone subsidies no longer hold steady throughout the year. Rather, they are something that pops up periodically, usually when a carrier needs to either goose its own net adds or respond to a competitors offering. So the following math will not apply to every iPhone sold last quarter. But AT&T and Verizon ran their promos in virtually identical time slots, so whatever proportionality applied to one would apply evenly to the other.

Verizon's subsidy offer is the more straightforward of the two, easier to break down. Verizon offered a free smartphone over the holidays, including iPhone 7, with the trade in of an eligible smartphone. That offer is still going on, by the way. That could produce a lot of complicated math about trade-in values, which is what I had to do in my iPhone article. But conveniently for us and more simply for consumers, it is also offering an iPhone 7 for just $10 a month with no down payment, no trade-in required. That's $409 in phone subsidies for a new iPhone 7. That's the minimum Verizon offers, since consumers will only elect the trade-in for $0 if they can't get at least $240 for their smartphone.

So $409 is the benchmark. If AT&T really is creating a sticky ecosystem that reduces churn, it should be able to achieve its similar postpaid results without offering subsidies quite so high as Verizon.

Testing AT&T

AT&T's subsidy level is a little more elaborate to calculate. During the holidays it offered a buy-one-get-one offer on "almost every phone you could want." The "almost" qualifier there was a little concerning, but it seemed unlikely AT&T would exclude the iPhone right when Verizon is promoting it so heavily. Those Verizon ads would practically write themselves. I am not personally an AT&T customer but I found no reports of iPhone being excluded, which I figure would have been big news. Assuming the iPhone is included, that comes to half an iPhone 7's price subsidy in each phone, or $325. This is lower than Verizon's offer, but still a very significant sum.

However, AT&T also ran a second promo last quarter - and this one is still running, too - offering a completely free iPhone 7 with no trade in required. That is $649 of subsidies for each iPhone. The deal was limited to those who agreed to join or already had DirecTV service, as well as postpaid wireless service. DirecTV currently accounts for a little over 20% of the pay-TV market.

However with U-Verse included AT&T's share is close to 30%, and AT&T is busy converting U-Verse subscribers to DirecTV subscribers, a process which proceeded apace in Q4. In fact, all of DirecTV's 235,000 net adds were canceled out U-Verse's 262,000 pullback. If half of DirecTV's new subscribers also bought a phone, that would come to over 20% of the postpaid adds. If all of them did it would come to over 40%. AT&T also reported it added 1.1 million branded smartphones to its subscriber base in total. That includes its prepaid division, however. If half of the added smartphones were iPhones and they were split proportionately, half of the DirecTV adds would come to 35% of the postpaid iPhones added.

I am going to split the iPhone subsidies in AT&T's case 25% for completely subsidized and 75% Buy-One-Get-One. There is enough range in the data that the number could be higher or lower, but I believe this to be a fair midpoint. That puts the average AT&T subsidy for iPhones last quarter at $406. Almost exactly identical to Verizon's $409.

Investment Implications

Of course iPhone subsidies are not the only way of measuring churn pressure, and perhaps not even the best one. However, as I explained in my previous article wireless carriers do seem to have found iPhone subsidies to be an effective way of boosting subscriber adds and reducing churn. AT&T spent an equal amount on iPhone subsidies to Verizon and yet reported very similar to worse results in the postpaid phone segment, where the iPhone subsidies effects would be felt.

This would not seem to support the idea of AT&T having created a true competitive advantage in wireless with its new strategic approach. At least not yet. The one other possibility is that AT&T had the option to scale back its iPhone spending but chose not to because iPhone subsidies are actually more efficient than other marketing tools on a per-dollar basis. If true, that would be good for AT&T but even better for Apple, since it would suggest it could expect such subsidies to continue and perhaps even expand.

While I don't discount that possibility completely, the shortfall in AT&T postpaid net adds suggests to me that the first explanation is more likely. Despite solid profit levels, AT&T came in light on revenues and actually lost postpaid phone subscribers, a crucial category. If they had an efficient means of making up that shortfall without savaging margins I would guess they would have taken it.

Regardless of which explanation is correct, the big winner here, as I said before, would seem to be Apple. These iPhone subsidies are clearly proving an increasing strain for all carriers, and yet AT&T and Verizon both seem incapable of detaching from them, even when it produces a substantial shortfall in earnings. Apple remains the premium brand of the smartphone market, and everyone feels like they have to subsidize its product more than they subsidize Android or Windows competitors.

Conclusion

Wireless competitive pressures remain robust, and AT&T's various acquisitions and offerings do not yet - I stress yet - appear to have eased them. There remain other reasons to be bullish on AT&T stock. It's Mexico results, where Verizon does not compete with it, were very promising. And obviously its Cricket prepaid brand remains strong. However, I do not believe it has yet managed to create any sustainable advantage against Verizon in the crucial postpaid phone area, where the highest-quality customers are located.