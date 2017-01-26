Questions For Tesla's Elon Musk

The objective of this article is to spotlight financial details from Tesla's SEC filings, present performance metrics that enable us to compare Tesla with GM, and equip investors with the findings. I will also suggest important questions that analysts should ask Elon Musk and his management team at the upcoming Q4 conference call. Last but not least, I will detail an investment thesis. Readers will understand why it has come time to hold back on the purchasing of Tesla shares and the core reasons lay in excessive employee counts, billions of dollars in subtle liabilities due in 2017, increased material costs, and the strength of the dollar.

This article will essentially summarize very important facts about the two companies and make comparisons. The significant size difference between these two automakers will be properly considered. Specifically, we will fully consider the number of cars produced as we make financial comparisons and compare performance metrics.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has many passionate followers. Hopefully, all readers can remain openminded as they read this article. Whether investors pursue long or short positions in Tesla I truly believe this article will be interesting and valuable for all.

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Tesla's 10-Q form dated 2 Nov 2016 states that their Current Liabilities total $4.082 billion. By accounting definition these are liabilities that are to be paid off within a year. Since 2015's Current Liabilities would have been paid off in 2016 (within a year) then most of the $4.082 billion is tied to 2016 business. Said another way, if these liabilities were associated with vehicles produced in 2015 and earlier years then, by definition, they would not be posted in the Current Liabilities section of the financial statements.

One more small item before a performance metric is presented. $690 million of the $4.082 billion is customer deposits, so we can help Tesla out and subtract it to better focus on the remaining $3.392 billion associated with 2016 business. Please note that according to Tesla's 8-K form dated 3 Jan 2017 the company produced 83,922 vehicles in 2016.

Performance Comparison:

Tesla's $3.392 billion divided by 83,922 = $40.8k per car produced in 2016. In summary, Tesla's still owes $40.8k per car produced in 2016. This amount is approaching half the cost of a typical Tesla vehicle. By cost I mean cost of the vehicle, not price.

In comparison, GM has $82.5 billion in Current Liabilities and produced more than 10 million cars in 2016, so their Current Liabilities is just $8.3k per car. Said another way, GM's Current Liabilities are only 1/5th that of Tesla on a per vehicle produced basis.

Proposed Analyst Questions:

1. Tesla still owes the above mentioned $40.8k per car. When will the total of $3.4 billion be paid? Since it is defined as current liabilities with a good portion of it being Accounts Payable, please confirm that upcoming capital raises must be used to pay it off.

2. In 2017, billions of dollars will be required to pay off the Current Liabilities, and billions of dollars will be required for CAPEX expenditures (factories, service stations, superchargers, etc.), so how dilutive will the next secondary offering be? With consideration of funds required to purchase materials and components for the upcoming Model 3 launch it appears that 2017 capital raises may need to be $5+ billion which would dilute shareholders by more than 12%.

3. Related to the Current Liabilities, are any suppliers complaining about late payments? Are suppliers raising their prices because of increasing uncertainty in payment timelines? Will increases in supplier pricing impact Model 3's financial viability?

4. Please explain why these liabilities have climbed to a point that they are 5 times as much as a competitor. Also, please shed some light on how high this 5x factor will climb eventually climb in the next few years.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (PP&E)

We next examine PP&E numbers to investigate how efficiently Tesla is spending money on factories and equipment associated with vehicle production. Per the 10-Q, Tesla's PP&E has increased to $4.308 billion. For Tesla's benefit I'm excluding the cars that are leased. Per car produced in 2016 this equates to $51.3k per car.

GM has $66.5 billion in PP&E excluding leased vehicles. Per car produced in 2016 this is about $6.6k per car.

Before I make the comparison, let's help Tesla out a bit more and divide Tesla's $51.3k per car in half. I suggest we use $26k/car since Tesla's factories are newer and may last twice as long. Specifically, Tesla has newer factories while GM has both new and old factories.

Finally, to help Tesla's numbers further, we will ignore the fact that GM produces both ICE cars as well as EVs while Tesla only produces EVs. GM is actually disadvantaged in this regard but we will ignore it to help Tesla in the comparison. Specifically, GM is disadvantaged because they purchase PP&E to produce two types of vehicles (ICEs and EVs) vs. Tesla who only needs PP&E for one type (just EVs).

Performance Comparison: Tesla's $26k PP&E/car produced divided by GM's $6.6k PPE&E/car produced = 3.9. In summary, Tesla is already spending about 4 times as much in property, plant and equipment as competitor GM and the rate is expected to significantly increase. Having PP&E as assets on a balance sheet is, in general, a positive thing but it cannot come at grossly excessive costs. Factories that have not produced cars cost-effectively and continue to require massive expenditures that dilute shareholders are, for lack of a better word, operational anchors. Tesla has $2.4 billion in long term debt that must be paid off, shareholders are getting further diluted, and there is a likelihood that these factories may never produce vehicles cost-effectively.

Before investors get tempted to disregard the 3.9x inefficiency due to the fact that Tesla is growing faster than GM, please consider that Tesla must continue to spend more, far more, on PP&E in future years. The inefficiency factor is expanding, not contracting. Shareholders should be prepared for this 3.9x factor to increase significantly over time.

Proposed Analyst Questions:

1. Tesla is not profitable but professes to be efficient. If Tesla is efficient, why has the company had to spend roughly 4 times as much on PP&E? More than a decade has passed, so will this trend change?

2. How high will the PP&E inefficiency factor climb by the time construction is complete at the gigafactory and Fremont production lines are expanded? Will Tesla eventually be outspending GM on PP&E per car produced annually by a factor of 6, 8 or 10?

LABOR

As mentioned above, Tesla produced 83,922 cars in 2016. 6,200 employees are at the Fremont plant. For Tesla's benefit and to make an apples-to-apples comparison we can exclude approximately 7,000 additional employees at Tesla's service centers, showrooms, etc.

Performance Comparison:

Tesla's 83,922 cars divided by 6,200 employees equates to 13.5 cars per employee in 2016. GM has 212,000 employees at their plants and they built 10+ million cars in 2016. Thus, GM produces about 47.2 cars each year per employee. Specifically, the math for GM is 10,000,000 / 212,000 = 47.2.

Comparing the two companies, GM produced 3.5 times as many cars per employee in 2016. We see this in the math of 47.2/13.5 = 3.5. In summary, Tesla is not profitable and, concurrent with this, they have to employ 3.5 times as many people.

The fact that Tesla is growing might help to explain some of this but GM is also growing into the EV market.

Tesla investors may want to claim that the company produces more of their parts in-house. Well, then Tesla should probably outsource far more. Before readers doubt this let me clearly explain why. Fundamentally, component and materials suppliers are able produce components for many automakers that are selling millions of vehicles (efficiencies of scale) vs. Tesla who is attempting to supply only themself. Ironically, Tesla's approach is actually the opposite of the "efficiency of scale".

Proposed Analyst Questions:

1. If Tesla's manufacturing is so advanced then why are 3.5 times as many employees required?

2. It has been 10 years now, so when will this employee efficiency problem get solved?

3. Prior to the next secondary offering, could Tesla's management provide a set of slides to investors that details the efficiencies of scale they claim to be achieving?

MATERIALS

Labor is one part and the other primary component of manufacturing is materials. In early 2016 the Tesla management team would have had to finalize component budgets, if not finalize many of the component designs, so that Model 3 schedule could proceed and the car might be priced at $35k (baseline price). Since then the following has happened to the cost materials. Before I list the increases I will provide a link to the data.

1. Metals up 34%

2. Rubber up 78%

3. Aluminum up 15% (if to be used in a Model 3)

There is no question that the cost of basic automotive materials has climbed significantly over the past year. Note that this was the year ahead of tooling for the Fremont factory so the time had passed for significant Model 3 design changes (modifications that might reduce materials).

Assuming Model 3 will actually cost far more than the initially proposed $35k baseline due to increased cost of materials, this alone could make the Model 3 too costly for mass market. Worse, there is no way around that now other than redesigning the car (possibly making it much smaller or using cheaper materials) and starting the process over again.

Proposed Analyst Questions:

1. Since the cost of materials has gone up significantly, can Tesla really expect to offer a $35k baseline Model 3?

2. Before Tesla dilutes existing shareholders through secondary offerings, shouldn't Tesla provide a very detailed presentation that explains how the $35k baseline price can be profitable?

3. Regarding the Fremont factory and Model 3 schedule, can Tesla management provide an update on the $1.3 billion expansion of production lines? The concern is that paint shop permit applications have not been filed and approval delays combined with shop construction timelines could very significantly delay Model 3 production. 12 to 18 month timelines from the time permit applications have been submitted are possible, so does this put initial Model 3 production at the 2nd half of 2018?

CONCLUSIONS AND INVESTMENT THESIS

Given Tesla's performance metrics, the fact that competitors will soon launch a large number of new EVs, and the fact that Tesla management has many questions yet to answer, a long position in Tesla seems very risky. It has come time to resist the temptation to purchase shares, especially since Tesla's market cap has now reached 70% that of GM despite producing 1% as many cars and having no annual profits.

Given the magnitude of the company's performance inefficiencies, it is unlikely that Tesla's management can address the problems soon enough. For example, robots will not be replacing 3 out of every 4 Fremont employees before the Model 3 goes into production.

It is important to realize that these inefficiency factors are not small. They are not simply 1.2x or 1.5x. They are an overwhelming 4x in PP&E costs and 3.5x in labor. Worse, Tesla has forecasted that the company will be spending far more, billions of dollars more, in PP&E. They've also forecasted massive growth in employee counts at the various factories. Given these facts, investors should not expect the 4x and 3.5x inefficiency factors to improve anytime soon. We might want to forecast massive increases in vehicle production rates for Tesla but it doesn't appear that many M3s will be produced in 2017. As for 2018 and beyond, it really is anybody's guess since the $35k baseline price Tesla is claiming remains highly suspect. One thing is for certain though. More PP&E costs and more employees will be required at Tesla if their vehicle production climb.

These particular inefficiency factors combined with increases in materials costs and the strength of the US dollar (less revenue from cars sold overseas) will almost certainly eliminate Tesla's dream of generating model 3 profits. These are enough to be fairly convincing and I've not even delivered Part 2 of this article yet.

In light of the above, a short position may be appropriate. If shorting the stock I would suggest ramping your position over time. In that way it becomes unnecessary to call the exact price peak.

Thank you once again for your open minds and consideration. Part 2 of this article will, at a minimum, cover Long Term Liabilities, Risks, Shareholder Equity and Tesla's Valuation.