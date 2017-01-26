AT&T: The Big Day Is Here

I have defined some of the things that AT&T (NYSE:T) has done as simply mindblowing, given the focus on innovation and growth the company now has. I had discussed in the past the path to 5G, moving DirecTV to mobile, competitive plans, forays into social media experiments and of course a deal with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). The latter is definitely a game changer, but the company has to focus on what it currently is doing. It must ensure that it is moving forward at a manageable pace, while continuing to gain customers, bring in more subscribers to DirecTV and manage its cash and debt situation. I have talked about the debt and it being the one risk I see in the name. I will tell you that I am letting this name ride and reinvesting the dividends along the way. So when it drops, I add. No pain, no gain as they say. When the stock comes down, yield goes up. Simple as that. I am in this name not for growth but the incredible strength of the company's growing dividend payments over time. Still, with all of the action in the name the company really is the new AT&T, and that has meant we have seen growth.

Here is the is problem. In order to support the share price growth we have to look at the performance of the company. While market pricing is based on future expectations, the future is slowly becoming now. The problem is, we do not know if performance truly supports the move in share prices we have seen. That said, I haven't reviewed performance numbers since the fall. Coming into 2017, AT&T has had a history of so-so quarters, but the quarters have also rarely been poor or rarely been astounding. That is good. I like predictability. I just prefer top and bottom line beats of course.

In its just reported Q4, AT&T delivered performance that fell short of my expectations slightly, and at least on the top line, missed analyst estimates as well. I told you I was looking for revenues of $42.25 billion on this big day. Well, I was disappointed to see revenues came in at $41.8 billion, falling short. Not only was it short $240 million, it was down year-over-year by 0.8%. Of course, this is just a headline number and doesn't tell us much, so we have to dig deeper.

I have told you I was on the lookout for expenses rising and weighing on margins. Well, compared with Q4 2015, operating expenses were $37.6 billion versus $34.6 billion. This year-over-year rise does not surprise me considering the number of moves made in the past year on AT&T's path to innovation, but it is a sizable increase and with revenues dropping, well, you can imagine the impact on operating income. Operating income fell to $4.2 billion versus $7.5 billion last year. This hurts. That said, there have been a lot of merger and acquisition costs. So if we adjust for merger expenses, operating income was $7.3 billion versus $7.1 billion, while operating income margin was 17.5%, rising 70 basis points. That's a win in my book.

Taking into account revenues and expenses, net income was $2.4 billion, or $0.39 per share, compared to $4.0 billion, or $0.65 per share last year. But it's a GAAP number which is meaningful, but we need to take adjustments into consideration. If we adjust for $0.27 of costs primarily for merger and integration-related items, as well as the pension issues I covered last week, earnings per share was $0.66 compared to an adjusted $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. This was in line with analyst estimates. I also told you I would be watching cash flows. There was strong cash flow of $10.1 billion in operational cash, and $3.7 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures, rising 19.2%. The dividend payout ratio was in line perfectly at 70%.

What can we expect in 2017? It is a big year, no question. Assuming no merger with Time Warner, the company will see the growth that we have become accustomed to in this dividend machine. Slow and steady that it. Revenue growth in the low-single digits, with adjusted earnings growth in the mid-single digits. Margins are expected to expand, which shows that the company will be spending wisely and efficiently, adjusting for merger expenditure, but does plan to spend $22 billion in capital expenditures. As for cash flows, the company is aiming for $18 billion for the year, and a dividend payout ratio of 70%. I will add, expect another one penny dividend increase to be announced in late 2017.

Despite the so-so nature of this quarter, AT&T continues to be a serial dividend raiser which has now launched a strong growth path. It has decided to innovate, but needs to ensure it is satisfying customers with its new product and service offerings to ensure subscriber growth, which in turn will drive revenue growth. As far as Time Warner, its important, but we should operate as investors under the assumption it won't happen, but be prepared for the changes in expectations if it does occur. Keep buying on big dips, and let this one help you retire.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.