Hess Or ConocoPhillips?

Hess has the superior balance sheet, but COP has the more diversified and superior production base. That said, Hess's production oil split is significantly higher than COP.

Today I am comparing two independent global upstream E&P companies: Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The two companies are fairly similar in that they both have global onshore and offshore production and they both have significant lower-48 shale operations. Where they currently differ is: Hess is more focused on the Bakken whereas COP's primary shale play is the Eagle Ford; in addition, COP is a much larger outfit and has a more diversified production base with significant oil sands and LNG production. Hess is also more highly involved in offshore oil E&P (as a percentage of production) than is COP and has some midstream operations whereas COP spun (nearly) all its midstream assets into Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

The following chart compares some relevant valuation metrics of the two companies:

HES vs. COP - Relative Metrics

HES COP Share Price $57.60 $50.88 Market Cap. $18.1 Billion $63.0 Billion Debt $6.1 Billion $28.7 Billion Cash $2.9 Billion $4.3 Billion Net Debt $3.2 Billion $24.4 Billion Net Debt-to-Cap 13% 44% Net Debt/share $10.21/share $19.60/share Enterprise Value $21.3 Billion $87.4 Production 311,000 boe/d 1,577,000 boe/d % Production Liquids 73% 49%* Dividend (Yield) $1.00 (1.75%) $1.00 (1.9%) Proved Reserves 1.1 Billion boe 8.2 Billion boe Proved Reserves/share 3.5 boe/share 6.6 boe/share

Source: Yahoo Finance, Q3 EPS COP, Q4 EPS HES, Latest Reserves Report (HES Q4 EPS report, COP). *Crude+Bitumen

Observations

ConocoPhillips is obviously that larger E&P with an enterprise value 4x larger, production more than 5x larger, and a proved reserves base of more than 7x as compared to Hess. I should mention that these comparisons are not exactly apples-to-apples as I am using a year-end 2016 oroved reserves number from HES's Q4 report, whereas COP's year-end 2016 proved reserves have not yet been released.

Hess's quite obvious advantages are a superior balance sheet and a significantly higher production split levered to oil and NGLs as opposed to natural gas. Yet on a proved reserves per share basis, COP wins hands-down.

Lower-48 Conventionals

I recently wrote an article on COP's operations in the Eagle Ford and rather than repeat that information again here, please consider the article: COP In 2017: The Eagle Ford Makes A Big Comeback. While COP also has operations in the Bakken, the Eagle Ford will be its prime focus in 2017.

For Hess, the focus in 2016 will be on the Bakken where the company has 577,000 net acres and for which its Q3 production of 95,000 boe/d of production accounts for ~33% of the company's total production:

Source: BofA Energy Conference Presentation (available here).

In addition to the one of the largest acreage positions in the Bakken, Hess also has a 50% interest in two primary midstream assets: the Tioga Rail Terminal and the Tioga Gas Plant. Hess has retained operational control over these assets and as a result can achieve higher overall-all margins on its Bakken production as compared to peers with no midstream assets. With Hess's large acreage position, an estimated 2,850 drilling locations, and significant midstream assets - clearly Hess is into the Bakken for the long-haul.

As a result, President Trump's recent decision to advance both the Keystone-XL and Dakota Access Pipeline ("DAPL") are a positive catalyst for the company because, once completed, both pipelines will increase margins on Bakken production by reducing exit capacity transportation costs.

However, ConocoPhillips also is a big player in the Bakken with 620,000 net acres, a 700 million boe resource, and an average cost-of-supply of <$35/BBL. COP had Bakken production of only 61,000 boe/d in Q3 - but production growth in the lower-48 shale plays took a backseat in 2016 while COP focused on cap-ex commitments to finish its oil sands and APLNG mega-project. That said, COP referencing independent data from Wood MacKenzie showing it has the lowest cost of supply in the Bakken amongst its peer group - including Hess:

Source: Goldman Sachs presentation.

Also, it's interesting to note that COP's YTD (2016) average production from Alaska and the Lower-48 alone (160,000 and 201,000 boe/d, respectively), in aggregate, are more than Hess's total global production. In addition, COP is liable to benefit more from the two new pipelines mentioned earlier because, in Q3, COP had 193,000 bpd of bitumen production and the new -XL pipeline will raise oil sands margins by significantly reducing transportation costs. As a result of being one of the biggest oil sands producers, COP will be a major beneficiary of the -XL pipeline.

Summary & Conclusion

From a high-level view, I've come to a split-decision. For conservative investors Hess is the winner due to its superior balance sheet and its production base's higher oil split. Despite its exposure to deep-water offshore E&P, Hess is clearly less risky in what I predict will be a "lower-for-much-longer" oil price scenario.

However, the reason I came to a split-decision is obvious from the table of valuation metrics presented earlier. COP has a much larger and more diversified reserves base - on both an absolute basis and more importantly on a per share basis (6.6 boe/share vs. 3.5 boe/share for Hess). COP also has two assets - the oil sands and APLNG - which have, effectively, "0" depletion rates for the next decade. From that standpoint, COP has a superior and more diversified asset and production base.

Yet the table also shows COP's weakness - its debt load. From that standpoint, COP is more risky in a lower price environment. That said, if COP announces a couple lower-48 asset sales and can pay down the debt load by 30% (or more), it would be the clear winner going forward in my opinion. Otherwise, the two stocks are likely to track oil and gas prices relatively in-step with each other, like they have over the past 3-years:

