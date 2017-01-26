Qualcomm's Smartphone Shipments Will Plateau By 2020

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) forecast on unreported device sales are beginning to sound way too optimistic when compared to third-party research. The upside from recouping un-reported device sales could prove more marginal in the next 12 months.

I believe Qualcomm's bullish thesis hinges heavily on aggregate smartphone unit shipment growth. However, I'm questioning whether the market will continuously grow in terms of unit shipments given adoption of used devices accelerating at a much faster rate than aggregate industry growth.

I'm anticipating smartphone refresh rates to elongate further, from two years and 10 months to three years and nine months by 2020. This will impact Qualcomm negatively as I'm anticipating both business units to report stagnant unit shipments rather than mid-single digit growth. Qualcomm's revenue could remain flat for another five years after having already produced four consecutive years of non-existent sales growth.

Plateauing Qualcomm

When looking at Qualcomm's smartphone shipment slide, they provided a forecast that smartphone shipments will grow by 4 to 10 ppts this year or 1.65 billion to 1.7 billion handsets. Embedded in their financial outlook is FY'16 1.364 billion devices were reported accurately to Qualcomm, which pertains to next quarter QTL revenue, because the device sales and royalties from holiday quarter are disbursed roughly 90 days after, hence Qualcomm's Q2'17 licensing results are expected to grow given the catch up to Chinese licensing payments. However, the last of the major Chinese OEMs have been converted into royalty paying customers.

Credit Suisse estimates that 1.457 billion devices were sold in 2016 and 1.555 billion smartphone handsets will be sold in 2017, so the discrepancy in figures should be somewhat alarming given Qualcomm's "catch-up" payment theory hinges on industry sales of 1.7 billion devices sold for 2016, but with exact financial data, and some statistical sampling techniques, third-party research invalidates Qualcomm's estimates.

When subtracting Qualcomm's 1.38 billion reported units from third-party estimates of 1.457 billion smartphone shipments Qualcomm's shortfall is closer to 77 million smartphone units in 2016.

Qualcomm's current smartphone ASP is $208 and royalty rates average to 2.9%. So, when multiplying 77 million devices sold at $208 with a 2.9% royalty rate, the discrepancy in reported versus actual may only amount to $464/$394 million in lost revenue/operating profits in 2016.

Secondary smartphone market a bigger problem for Qualcomm going forward

The smartphone market is starting to look more like the auto market, and I can only imagine these trends accelerating as demand shifts to the emerging markets were price sensitivity is much higher due to discrepancies in household income.

Deloitte Global estimated that 120 million smartphones were traded in or sold outright in 2016, which compares to 2015 figures of 80 million units. The ASPs were $140 and $135 for 2016 and 2015, respectively. The increase in secondary market activity was 50% y/y, which is about 10x the forecasted industry growth rate for new smartphone shipments.

I project used smartphone units will grow from 120 million to 427.52 million by 2020 when based on its current growth trajectory. The ASPs for used smartphones are far more competitive in emerging markets with pricing starting below $100 in many cases. This is where net adds are more likely to be heavily concentrated.

I believe smartphone refresh rates will elongate even further as more emerging market consumers adopt used smartphones. The depreciable life of newer phones has lengthened as software is better optimized and hardware seems sufficiently advanced to handle most mobile applications.

Conventional forecasts assume the installed base will reach 4.8 billion assuming devices have a lifespan of two years and 10 months or so. I think it's extremely unlikely, as I'm expecting replacement trends to average out to around three years and nine months over the next five years when calculating the negative impact from used smartphones.

Final thoughts

Over the next five years I anticipate Qualcomm's QCT and QTL business to stagnate in terms of volume. I believe pricing for new phones will likely stay stable, but perhaps royalty rates will decline due to expiring patents, potential headwinds from lawsuits and heightened competition for 5G related patents. I'm anticipating Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to participate in the development of modem technologies more exclusively thus reducing QCOM's licensing opportunities for foundational IP.

Furthermore, I haven't even weighed in on the merits of the Qualcomm vs. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) lawsuit, or provide an in-depth overview of earnings, or offer my own financial model on Qualcomm. I will cover these topics in my accompanying articles.

I'm downgrading Qualcomm from buy to sell, as I view shares richly valued given diminishing opportunities for growth and potential headwinds that could prove catastrophic. The risk to reward just isn't there as Qualcomm's business has become too market dependent. The situation could change if there are significant synergies with NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI), but I'm hesitant to say whether the acquisition is long term accretive.

