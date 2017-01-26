U.S. Corporate Tax Proposal Would Totally Disrupt U.S. And Global Oil Markets

Some form of it will pass, and that will strengthen U.S. oil exports at a time that part of the domestic industry is starting to grow.

A border corporate tax proposal being put together by Republicans would significantly boost the price of oil for U.S. producers, giving even more incentive to boost production at a time when its competitors are trying to decrease stockpiles. It would also put international competitors at a disadvantage at a time when U.S. producers are looking to increase exports, according to a note released by Goldman Sachs.

The implications of a major change in U.S. corporate tax code for oil would presumably increase the price of oil for U.S. producers in the view of Goldman Sachs, based upon the assumption the bulk of U.S. oil would be consumed by refiners within the country.

Ultimately this could lead to most oil companies looking to the export market to sell their oil to, which would lead to potential U.S. shortages and higher prices. I see one element that could offset this possible oil shortage, which I'll get into later in the article.

What the border-adjusted corporate tax (BTA) is and incentivizes

First it must be understood that the BTA isn't the only proposed changes in the U.S. corporate tax code, and is likely to undergo revision before being signed off on by the President. That said, let's look at what is likely to be at least a significant part of the legislation going forward.

What Goldman Sachs describes as a "destination-based border-adjusted corporate tax" means the tax on income from imports would be raised, while the tax on exports would be lowered. It's easy to see from that what lawmakers want to incentivize or disincentivize. This is where the possibility of pressure on domestic supply is assumed, and the idea the result will be a price advantage for producers operating in the U.S.

Under the current proposal there would be no tax on exports, which of course means companies would migrate toward them as their preferred revenue and earnings stream.

Under a 20 percent corporate tax rate, Goldman sees it quickly increasing the price of U.S. crude and ancillary products jumping by 25 percent against global prices. This would obviously generate some big returns for U.S. oil and gas producers. Under that scenario that would of course give U.S. producers incentive to rapidly raise production levels.

There is one word I would say that somewhat undermines this scenario:

Canada

President Trump has already approved moving forward with the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipeline oil pipelines which would transport oil from Canada to various parts of the U.S. The Canadian government also recently approved "Kinder Morgan Inc.'s Trans Mountain line to the Pacific and Enbridge Inc.'s expansion of Line 3 to the U.S. Midwest."

When all of these pipelines are operational, it would increase export capacity to the U.S. by 1.8 million barrels per day. The National Energy Board project that additional capacity should be able to serve export growth from oil production in Western Canada for the next two decades.

It will probably result in excess capacity in the short term, but further out Canadian output can grow into it.

Benefiting from this will be Canadian producers like as Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) and Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO), all of which should enjoy shrinkage in discounts to WTI because of the release of constraints on moving their product. In the past they had to endure WTI discounts as high as $40 per barrel. Over the last 12 months that has shrunk to approximately $14 per barrel, and with the three pipelines operational, could drop to as low as $5 per barrel.

Not wanting to rely so heavily on U.S. as its dominant market, Canada is starting to slowly diversify to Asian markets, but that will take time to materialize. For now, Canada supplies about 43 percent of all U.S. crude imports.

The impact on the thesis of Goldman Sachs in regard to the impact of changes in the corporate tax laws concerning imports, is it's likely to not be imputed to Canada. If the U.S. was trying to get rid of the majority of oil imports, Canada would be the obvious place to start. Since the current administration is supportive of fossil fuels and American energy independence, it suggests it's referring to those outside of North America; meaning in my view, primarily OPEC imports.

Canada would be pushed to look for alternative markets quicker if the U.S. imposes heavy taxes on imports from its major trading partner. I think President Trump would push for a deal that would be better for Canada and the U.S., rather than support a blanket law that applies to all trading partners the same.

My view is Canada will be allowed more leeway in a corporate tax change, which in turn would counter the idea America would quickly lose a lot of oil to exports. If Canada does come under the import tax in the same way all other countries do, than it could lead to a lot of exports of the oil from U.S. ports, which would back up Goldman's outlook.

I don't think President Trump is moving ahead on construction of these pipelines in order to potentially sabotage it by slapping taxes on the imports. For that reason I don't think the idea of overly constrained U.S. inventory will cause the price of domestic oil to soar to the levels mentioned earlier.

It's probable it will cause some upward movement in domestic oil prices, primarily from the decision to accelerate exports because of the tax-free revenue.

As I've mentioned recently several times, one of the biggest gainers in exports should be BP (NYSE:BP), as it has quickly moved to make delivery routes more efficient. There is going to be increased competition in this business, but it appears BP has taken the market lead. The revenue it generates from this business should be substantial.

With the likelihood of at least some upward move in the price of domestic oil from the tax cut, it will boost the business at a very quick pace. BP should get a nice return in this relatively new business; adding another income stream to its portfolio.

Conclusion

All of this should be good for the U.S. and companies with domestic exposure, but it won't be good for OPEC if the price of oil jumps at all in response to tax-free exports. This would generate an extraordinary increase in domestic supply, which would further threaten the cartel and its market share.

It would either have to ramp up production and compete in a similar way as it has in the past, or dig deeper for further cuts in order to prop up the price of oil in its part of the world. This is yet another reason I see the production cut deal as meaningless, and why it's going to have little effect on the price of oil.

There is no doubt there will be a more corporate tax environment for all U.S. companies, including energy producers. This will give them to become even more competitive on the global stage, which will in the case of U.S. oil and gas companies, further disrupt the market and reiterate that they are the energy power in the world, not fading OPEC.

One interesting side effect of all of this is if the price of domestic oil does experience a decent boost, it could result in companies on the borderline of failing to be given a lifeline to profitability.

There is a lot of moving pieces to all of this, but the key one is American exports are going to be incentivized. This in turn should accelerate the pace of production in the U.S., bringing a lot more oil to market than even I was looking for under current conditions.

I think the big companies in Canada and the majority of energy companies exposed to oil and gas are going to outperform because of it. Since this isn't likely to take a long time to implement, investors need to include some type of corporate tax change in their models.

