Sporting Goods Industry Analysis Part II - Valuation Of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

Introduction

This article is the second in the series where I analyze sporting goods companies. In the first article, we discussed that Nautilus Inc. has good upside potential, and now I will try to cover Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings. Priced only at 11.27x earnings, and with expected future growth of more than 16% over the next five years, SPWH seems like a great bet, doesn't it? But the answer to this question is not so easy as it appears at first sight.

Company Profile

First of all, let's look at what the company does. Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor goods retailer, primarily located in the Western region of the United States. The company offers:

camping products

clothing products

fishing products

foot wear products

hunting and shooting products

optics, electronics, and accessories

other - license and BCI revenue, net of revenue discounts

According to the 3Q 2016 Report, Hunting/Shooting (50.7% of sales) and Camping (14.6% of sales) are the company's largest categories.

Source: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings 3Q 2016 Report

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, Camping is one of the most popular outdoor activities, but over the past 3 years participation number declined by ~ 2 %. Besides, Paddle Sports, Road Triathlon and Kayak fishing are the top trending outdoor activities.

There are few big players in Outdoor-Related Sporting Goods Market - Walmart, Cabela's, Bass Pro, Gander Mountain and Sportsman's Warehouse, and approximately 2/3 of the market players are independent and small companies. Therefore, SPWH thinks that the company has an opportunity to open a lot of new stores. Sportsman's Warehouse expects to open 8-13 stores per year for the next several years. Lately, the company announced about three new stores in 2017.

Source: Company Reports

A leading concern

Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Albert Einstein

Sportsman's Warehouse uses an aggressive market penetration strategy and seeks to obtain a higher market share. In order to execute this strategy the company has to borrow money, and in the last quarter, SPWH's D/E ratio was 7.22. But nowadays we see that SPWH continues to open new stores on credit and according to Sportsman's Warehouse Reports the company has a $160M senior secured term loan facility with a financial institution and has a maturity date of December 3, 2020.But could the company afford this strategy?

It looks like it doesn't. SPWH haven't been generating free cash flow for covering its debts, and the company has only ~$3M in cash and cash equivalents. So, management continues to carry out the policy that led the company to bankruptcy before.

Source: morningstar.com

DCF Model

For better understanding of fair value of this company I calculated DCF Model. I constructed the probabilistic DCF model and used Monte Carlo Method. Here I made few assumptions:

1) Discount Rate Normal Distribution with Mean = 10.5% and Std. Dev. = 0.5 %

2) Growth Rate equals to 2.5 %

3) Revenue growth has Beta Distribution with 6 % minimum and 10 % maximum

This table below shows my main input and predictive data:

Source: Source: Data - Morningstar

And here you can see my model

Based on these data, you can see my predictive fair value

Source: Source: Data - Morningstar; infographics by author

My DCF analysis indicates that the current stock price is much overvalued. And another interesting method for taking a decision is an idea of Friedrich Research. You can read an article here.

I calculated Sherlock Debt Divisor and Bernhard/Buffett for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings:

Market Price Per Share = $8.43

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities = $233,000,000 - $128,000,000 = $105,000,000.

Long-Term Debt = $177,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 42,000,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $8.43 - (($105,000,000 - $177,000,000) / 42,000,000) = $10.14

Price to Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/(Net Income Per Share + Depreciation Per Share) + (Capital Spending Per Diluted Share)

Net Income Per Share = $31,000,000 / 42,000,000 = $0.74

Depreciation Per Share = $13,000,000 / 42,000,000 = $0.31

Capital Spending Per Diluted Share = $-35,000,000 / 42,000,000 = $-0.83

$0.74 + $0.31 + ($-0.83) = $0.21

Price to Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $10.14 / $0.21 = 47.34

If Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ration is below 15 it might be a good investment. But we obtained the result that shows SPWH is overvalued now.

Conclusion

Now it is obvious that this stock is not cheap as it appears at first sight. And I think you should buy this stock only if you believe in team management and that the company will continue to develop with high growth rate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.