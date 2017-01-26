Trump Insurance For AMD

Then we explain how our site came to its potential return estimate for AMD, and offer an inexpensive hedge in the event it's wrong and the AMD bears are right.

Trump Policies Presage A Downturn For AMD?

Seeking Alpha contributor and hedge fund manager The Structure Of Price ("TSOP") raised that question about Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) earlier this week, and answered it in the affirmative (Trump Will Hurt Share Price). TSOP pointed to these mooted Trump Administration policies specifically:

Trade policy. TSOP argues Trump's intent to balance trade will hurt AMD more than competitors such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) because AMD gets a greater share of its revenue from the China market and because of its contracts with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) of South Korea (which, like China, has a persistent trade surplus with the U.S.). TSOP also argues the knock-on effects of a trade realignment in the semi-conductor industry would hurt AMD, and, causing it to manufacture more in the U.S. would raise its costs.

Immigration policy. Here TSOP worries about the Trump administration cracking down on H-1B "guest workers" harming AMD "when the U.S. has a shortage of highly skilled workers" in STEM fields (The U.S. actually has a glut of talented STEM specialists).

Repatriation tax. TSOP argues that since competitors Nvidia and Intel have more cash overseas, Trump's proposal to lower the repatriation tax from 35% to 10% would disadvantage AMD in comparison.

TSOP's article generated a lively discussion in the comments, including one by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Austin Craig, who pointed to his article from last week arguing that Trump wouldn't hurt chip stocks. Craig's position is closer to our general view on the prospect of a Trump Administration last year (Don't Fear Donald Trump).

Our site is currently slightly more bullish on AMD than it was last month, estimating a potential return for it of 15% over the next 6 months (despite AMD having dropped about 2% in the interim).

That said, we could be wrong, and TSOP could be right. If you're long AMD but want to limit your downside risk, we'll post a cost-effective hedge for it below that enables investors to capture our site's estimated potential return. First, we'll drill down on where that potential return figure came from.

Calculating A Potential Return For AMD

Here's a screen capture from our admin panel on the backend of the website, showing AMD's numbers as of Wednesday's close.

"Long Term Return" here is the average 6-month return over the last 10 years. "Short Term Return" is its return over the last 6 months. "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two. Our site starts with the assumption that recent returns will start to revert to the long-term average.

That was our initial idea for estimating potential returns. We discussed it with a noted finance academic, who found it reasonable, but we ran into a problem when we started ranking stocks this way, after running them through a screen to see if they could be hedged with optimal puts. The ones with the highest "6m Exp Returns" invariably had two things in common: they were very inexpensive to hedge with puts, and their recent charts were flat. Can you guess why?

The reason was that news had broken they were to be acquired, and their shares had jumped (spiking their most recent 6-month performance), but from there on their shares generally traded within pennies of the proposed acquisition price. They were cheap to hedge with puts for the same reason: option market participants expected the acquisition to go through. Put more generally: option market participants expected the stock price to remain within a tight range until the options expired.

So we needed a screen to weed these stocks out, and the one we came up with was attempting to hedge them with optimal collars. If most investors thought the mergers would go through, there'd be few, if any, bids on call options with higher strike prices than the merger price. When that worked, we decided to generalize the process.

Here's how that works with the AMD example: the site attempted to hedge it over the next several months against a greater than 9% decline using the least expensive collar (the optimal collar) capped at the mean of the most recent 6-month return and the long-term average 6-month return. If it can do so, that's the "Adj Exp Return." If the security is also hedgeable against a >9% decline over the next several months with an optimal put, there's an additional adjustment; otherwise, the "Adj Exp Return" is the potential return.

In the case of AMD, the site started using 26.9% as cap, but didn't find an optimal collar against a >9% drop. So it dropped the cap % until it found one, which it did at 15%. So that's its potential return estimate.

Adding Downside Protection To AMD

Here we'll use our site's 15% estimated return as the cap again, but hedge against a >15% decline instead of a >9% one, to lower the hedging cost. We used the Portfolio Armor iOS app to pull up this hedge, but you can also use the manual method outlined here.

As of Wednesday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 5,000 shares of AMD against a greater-than-15% decline by mid-July while not capping your potential upside by less than 15% by then.

The cost of the put leg above was a little high: $5,500, or 10.63% of position value. But the income generated by selling the call leg (below) was higher: $6,050, or 11.89% of position value.

So the net cost was negative, meaning an investor opening this hedge on Wednesday would have collected $550, or a little more than 1% of position value when doing so, assuming he bought the puts at the ask and sold the calls at the bid. If he bought and sold within the spread, he would have collected more than $550.

It's interesting to compare this collar to the one we used to hedge Alcoa (NYSE:AA) recently (Hedging Your Bet On Alcoa). Both used 15% decline thresholds, but in order to get a negative cost on the Alcoa hedge, we had to cap it at 9%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.