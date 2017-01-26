Microsoft Earnings Preview

Cloud services is an engine for growth. However, its lower margins could compress MSFT's total margins.

How successful has MSFT been at cross-selling to LinkedIn's users? That will be a key question going forward.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) releases quarterly earnings after-hours. Analysts are expecting revenue of $25.28 billion and eps of $0.79. The revenue estimate implies 23% sequential growth. The current quarterly earnings will likely reflect some seasonality. Microsoft's second quarter is usually the highest due to corporate calendar year-end spending trends. The following chart illustrates the company's historical revenue growth. For the quarter ended September 30, 2016 revenue was flat year-over-year.

Investors should focus on the following key items:

Impact Of LinkedIn

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn last year in a $26 billion blockbuster deal. At over 80x EBITDA the deal was assumed by some to have marginal returns, at best. It worked for LinkedIn (NYSE:LNKD) because of the sizable premium to the stock price (over 45%), and the fact that it was growing users without a commensurate growth in revenue. Microsoft believes it can sell more ads and offering more software and business services to LinkedIn's more than 400 million users. It also gives Microsoft a major presence in social media.

I am keen to learn of the company's progress in monetizing LinkedIn's user base. I thought the deal was really meant to buy Microsoft a new narrative, and point investors away from its stagnant top line. Secondly, with a slowing global economy I believe online advertising will eventually slow. Microsoft's ability to cross-sell to LinkedIn's users might not be as robust as once thought. We shall soon find out.

All About The Cloud

Under Microsoft's stagnant top line lies certain growth engines. I view the company's Windows franchise as a cash cow that throws off earnings to be invested in other growth businesses; it makes up the lion's share of the company's $9.2 billion quarterly Personal Computing revenue. Within the PC segment, Surface revenue increased 38% to over $900 million. This is impressive growth given the product's larger revenue base and a general slowdown in personal computer sales.

However, as far as growth is concerned it is all about cloud services. The Intelligent Cloud segment grew revenue 8% Y/Y. Nearly 70% of the segment revenue is represented by server products, which includes cloud services. Revenue from server products was up 11%, driven by a 116% growth in cloud services. Cloud computing is expected to grow rapidly as more data from mobile devices is stored online. That growth has attracted competition, which could pressure margins.

Gross margin for commercial cloud revenue was 49% last quarter, versus 65% for the total company. Operating income margins were 26% last quarter versus 28% in the year earlier period. As cloud services revenue makes up a larger percentage of the company's total revenue, gross margins and operating income margins could slide further. This will be another key item to focus on during the earnings call.

Conclusion

Declining margins and unproven synergies with LinkedIn make MSF a hold for now.

