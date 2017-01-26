Ford: Did Management Sandbag 2017 Projections?

Management may have used the cover of weak Q4 earnings to sandbag 2017 projects, providing the opportunity for future positive surprises.

As F is really about North America, the Company is poised to gain on several fronts with an auto-friendly Trump administration.

On January 26, Ford (NYSE:F) reported fourth quarter and full year earnings. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.30/share, missing consensus estimates by a penny. Revenues of $38.7 billion topped estimates of $35.0 billion.

The results were clearly disappointing given the generally positive news coming from the auto industry in recent weeks. Fourth quarter global market share (7.2%, down 0.1%) and operating margins (6.1%, down 0.4%) were down. In short, F makes money in trucks and SUVs in North America. Everything aside from financial services is essentially break even.

Source: Ford

The company benefited from improved mix (more high margin trucks/SUVs), lower warranty costs and better purchasing efficiencies.

Despite the market hating the company's results, looking forward, I see a lot to like. I am actually more optimistic than the company. Material upsides on tax rate, US mix margins and pension costs exist. F management is projecting EPS to drop in 2017. Personally, I think management is overly pessimistic and may even be taking advantage of a disappointing Q4 to sandbag 2017.

While the media has focused on President Trump beating up F regarding Mexican factories, the reality is F is likely a big winner from a Trump Administration. As F derives virtually all of its profits in North America, the company is likely to have a material improvement in cash flow and profitability from a lower tax rate. In fiscal 2016, F booked $2.2 billion in taxes, a 32% tax rate. An improvement to 20% would have saved the company over $800 million or $0.21/share. Assuming a 6x multiple, tax savings alone would drive $1.26 in share value, equal to about 10% of the company's current price ($12.39 at the time of this writing).

Further, the Trump Administration, through a combination of petroleum-friendly policies, including pipelines, offshore drilling and minimal EPA constraints on fracking should combine to keep gas prices from materially increasing. In the absence of external motivators, US and Canadian consumers have shown a propensity for larger vehicles. As F is essentially a truck and SUV company with a car and overseas divisions, the company should continue to benefit from a mix shift to these vehicles. The biggest risk to sales in 2017 is higher interest rates. The economy should continue to be strong and F's internal projections show US growth, as represented by GDP, increasing to 2.2% from 1.6%.

I have noted that ex-North America, F is essentially break even. 2017 should show better results from South America (Brazil GDP growth at 1.6% in 2017 compared to negative 3.7% in 2016) and Europe (on a unit basis). However, I believe 2017 will essentially be all about North American truck and SUV sales.

On the balance sheet, the company stands to benefit from modestly higher interest rates, which will reduce pension liabilities (currently 96% funded). On the financing side, F has maintained credit standards (as represented by average FICO score of 741, the same as in Q3 and Q4 2015) and only leases 19% of vehicles, about 2/3 of the industry average.

F is probably the most "politically correct" automaker, investing heavily in green(er) technologies, a more fuel efficient (aluminum) F150 truck and almost embracing the autonomous driving, car-sharing future. Of course this is ironic as the company makes the majority of its income from traditional, fuel guzzling vehicles. Interestingly, F's legacy positioning provides an opportunity to make large profits in the medium-term; the company's embrace of "the future" likely positions F to continue to succeed over the long term.

At $12.39/share, F is trading for 7.0x trailing earnings. While not quite as cheap as GM (6.3x trailing), F is attractively priced and well positioned for the near-and-medium term. A 4.8% dividend yield helps and makes waiting less painful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.