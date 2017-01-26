Datawatch's (DWCH) CEO Michael Morrison on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 8:30 am ET

Executives

Jim Eliason - CFO

Michael Morrison - CEO

Ken Tacelli - COO

Analysts

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

DJ Hynes - Canaccord

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Datawatch First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Jim Eliason. Please go ahead.

Jim Eliason

Thank you, Keith. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Datawatch Corporation Q1 FY 2017 earnings call.

With me on the call this morning are Datawatch's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Morrison; and Chief Operating Officer, Ken Tacelli. As you can see from our press release issued last evening, we had a very strong quarter to kick off our fiscal year 2017. Strong sales for our flagship data preparation product, Monarch continue to fuel this positive change in the trajectory of the company's growth as well as continued refinement and improvements in our go-to-market model which is being driven by sales and marketing organization.

Our press release containing our Q1 2017 results was issued yesterday afternoon at 4:00 PM and is posted on our website. You can also request a copy by emailing us at investor@datawatch.com. This call is being broadcast live via webcast and following the call, an audio replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.datawatch.com. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. The operator will provide instructions at that time.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that any statements we make today that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements and are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements are accurate as of today, January 26, 2017, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For more information, I refer you to the descriptions of these Risk Factors found in our earnings release, along with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended September 30, 2016, as well as other publicly available documents filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those factors.

I would also like to remind you that to supplement our financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, we will from time-to-time discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our financial performance and future results.

A reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is contained in the press release issued yesterday and is also available in our filings with the SEC. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

At this point in time, let me briefly recap some of the key financial results from the just completed quarter. Q1 total revenue was $8.2 million, up 17% from prior year's first quarter when total revenue was $7.1 million. License revenue for Q1 FY 2017 was $4.4 million versus $3.2 million in Q1 of the previous year, an increase of 38%. Sales of our Monarch product line are the primary driver to this growth and as we mentioned during our last quarter's earnings call, we are going to begin to callout separately our results in this area of the business.

During the most recent quarter, total Monarch revenues were $6.9 million, up 21% versus Q1 of FY 2016 when they were $5.7 million. Growth in the Monarch license revenue line was even more impressive with Q1 FY 2017 coming in at $3.9 million versus $2.7 million in the previous year's Q1, up some 44% year-over-year.

Maintenance revenue for the just completed quarter was $3.6 million essentially flat with the prior year's first quarter.

Services revenue were approximately $320,000 was up slightly from Q1 FY 2016 when it was $306,000.

We continue to see excellent traction with our license subscription model with approximately $1.2 million of growth bookings during the first quarter of FY 2017, up almost 75% year-over-year. Monarch Complete continues to be the primary driver for this growth with 188 net new land customers during Q1 FY 2017 an increase of almost 50% versus Q1 of FY 2016.

Our non-GAAP loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.3 million which includes one-time severance costs of approximately $200,000 versus $2.4 million in Q1 of FY 2016. Our non-GAAP operating expenses once again excluding severance costs came in at $9.3 million, down slightly from Q1 FY 2016 when they were $9.5 million.

As we discussed in our Q4 earnings call rationalizing our cost structure was a key priority for the executive team coming out of the year 2016, and our current non-GAAP expense run rate exiting Q1 FY 2017 is in the $8.7 million to $8.8 million range. We remain committed to achieving a cash breakeven model with operating profitability by the end of FY 2017.

On the balance sheet our cash position remained strong as we ended the quarter with approximately $26.3 million of cash on hand. Accounts receivable on great shape in terms of quality with roughly 82% of our outstanding receivables in the current aging category, DSOs at 77 days for the most recent quarter versus 78 days in Q1 FY 2016.

Deferred revenues were $10.2 million at the end of Q1 FY 2017. A record balance in the history of the company and they grew approximately 20% or up some $1.7 million from the prior year's first quarter. Licensed deferred revenues continue to drive this impressive growth almost doubling on a year-over-year basis.

For the sixth consecutive quarter subscription bookings have grow significantly on a year-over-year basis. In addition, during this past quarter we recognized approximately $900,000 of deferred license revenue generated in previous quarters.

At this time I'd like to share some operating metrics from the just completed quarter. There were seven six figure deals in the first fiscal quarter this year as compared to four from the first quarter of fiscal 2016. The average deal size in Q1 FY 2017 was approximately $40,000 as compared to approximately $29,000 in Q1 FY 2016.

Our total headcount at the end of Q1 FY 2017 was 141 people, down 9 from Q4 of FY 2016 and 12 fewer than the prior year's first quarter when they were 153 people. Included in the Q1 FY 2017 headcount numbers are 19 quota-carrying salespeople of whom are 11 are outside sales reps and eight are inside sales reps.

Finally our total shares outstanding as of December 31, 2016 were 11,994,000 and weighted average shares outstanding were 11,951,000.

As you can imagine we are all extremely pleased with the strong start to fiscal 2017 on the heels of a very solid Q4 to end up fiscal 2016. Key business metrics enable us to monitor our performance as very positive and trending in the right direction. This gives us increased confidence that we will achieve our stated goal of reaching operating profitability by the end of FY 2017. While there is so much work to do, we remain cautiously optimistic about the opportunity in front of us and fully intent to maximize the potential that presents to Datawatch and our investors to fullest degree possible.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to our President and CEO, Michael Morrison.

Michael Morrison

Thank you, Jim. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us to review our fiscal 2017 first quarter results. We had a solid start to fiscal 2017 and it was also a nice continuation of the business momentum from Q4 of fiscal 2016.

Every financial metric that we measure and that's important for long-term strength of our business is moving in the right direction.

In November, we announced the completion of our review of strategic alternatives and shared that the board and management had determined that we would continue to pursue an independent course. We also announced a good and strong end to our fiscal year with record results. This second consecutive strong quarter only serves to heighten our confidence in strategic decision.

Essentially what we are doing now is more clearly focusing on the growing data preparation market opportunity specifically within our extensive customer base and employing the initiatives and disciplines that Ken will discuss further in a moment to accelerate momentum from Monarch. At the same time, we have more finally tuned our go-to-market approach behind our Panopticon real time data visualization platform and that focus, along with the release of the next-generation of this highly differentiated platform, is already showing meaningful results.

With respect to our Q1 results, I want to emphasize that total bookings in the first fiscal quarter were $9.4 million. With our ongoing transition to a subscription licensing model this total booking metric is a very important parameter of our progress in growing our data preparation business and establishing a leadership position in this strategic segment of the analytics market.

Our goal is to drive sequential improvement in total bookings each quarter throughout fiscal 2017 and we're confident that we're aimed at the right opportunities to enable us to achieve this goal.

We're very encouraged with the Q1 results from our Monarch customer base. As I stressed during our year-end FY 2016 earnings call and Ken will speak more directly to in a moment, we have embarked on a methodical program to connect with our customer base and engage these customers with our new technology platform and proven used cases that deliver measurable ROI. Our objective from the perspective of product innovation, sales strategy, and marketing support is to demonstrate the compelling value that organization can achieve by extending their Monarch experience.

Of the 188 new lands in Q1, more than half of these were existing heritage Monarch customers, who recognized the value and functionality of our latest technology of the lease. In addition in Q1, we had 35 expands of our new Monarch technology platform compared to only four in the same quarter last year.

The heightened level of engagement with our existing customers is clearly paying dividends and as a major part of the reason that our core Monarch license business grew 44% year-over-year.

In another welcome and important development, we're finding that many of our longstanding Monarch customers are choosing our new data preparation platform as the foundation for their enterprise analytics strategy.

Let me share a couple of stories, Our Tier 1 bank and the number one loan originator and servicer in North America, who is also a heritage Monarch customer with thousands of users across the middle and back office operations, upgraded 600 of these users in its customer lending group to our new Monarch self-service data preparation platform in Q1.

This bank uses Monarch to access, transform, and prepare data from a wide variety of third-party reports and documents for reconciliation and reporting purposes and ultimately to integrate with its loan servicing platform. For this Tier 1 bank Datawatch means increased efficiency and productivity leading to improved customer satisfaction.

In Q1, we also closed the key deal with Banco Popular, another long-time Monarch customer. Banco Popular transition more than 200 users of the heritage Monarch product to our new technology platform and is now using Monarch to prepare the data from financial documents on an enterprise content management system to support its help desk operations and remain compliant with regulatory demands.

It's important to note that while both of these financial institutions that I just mentioned have been customers for years, in both cases the Monarch software that they upgraded was not under maintenance agreement. Thus our next-generation Monarch platform is providing us the opportunity to better monetize our sizable customer base while providing demonstrable benefits to these customers in the process.

Stepping back let me share a few thoughts on the competitive landscape. The data preparation market continues to evolve in a direction that we believe is quite favorable to Datawatch and it continues to grow at a nice trajectory. The potential of this data preparation market opportunity continues to attract many competitors both start-ups and more mature companies who have been operating in adjacent areas. Nevertheless I'm confident that Datawatch is well-positioned in this market is evidenced by our successful performance in recent competitive deals and a positive reception that our highly differentiated technologies received from our heritage Monarch customers, from new named customers, and from industry analysts.

As I mentioned earlier, our strategy to focus Panopticon and our visualization strategy on capital markets and our current roster of marquee customers continues to reap benefits. In Q1, we extended our existing relationship with NASDAQ as the visualization technology embedded in its smart surveillance application. We also secured two new international blue-chip customers Credit Agricole, a full service banking group headquartered in France; and Bank of Tokyo, Mitsubishi, the largest bank in Japan; both collected Panopticon for their front office trading operations after highly competitive evaluations.

When we compete with Panopticon in capital markets for fast analytics visualization applications, we simply do not lose. We will remain focused on this high-value segment of the visualization market with our differentiated fast analytics offering.

Let me now turn the call over to Ken Tacelli, our Chief Operating Officer, to share with you some of his go-to-market priorities.

Ken Tacelli

Thank you, Michael. Good morning everyone. I'm happy to be joining you this morning. As Jim stated at the beginning, I'll be commenting on our FY 2017 go-to-market sales and marketing initiatives as well as our partnering programs and sharing some specific results from Q1.

I'm very pleased to say that we have seen significant increases in sales productivity over past quarter as demonstrated by our license revenue growth of 38% compared to Q1 of last year. This increase in productivity which builds on the success we produced in Q4 2016 reflects a deliberate move towards industry specific territories, targeted selling campaigns, and a concerted effort to increase sales and marketing alignment.

Aligning sales territories and focus on targeted industries with corresponding used cases has enabled us to create repeatable and scalable sales campaigns. This has also increased our understanding of specific customer business problems that we can help solve through our Monarch platform.

Moreover we are executing several new initiatives targeting the opportunity in our large customer base. Our new Monarch self-service data preparation platform is ideally suited to deliver analytics solutions that address horizontal or vertical used cases. As we demonstrate to these customers, the tangible ROI that can be realized from our new Monarch platform we are already seeing growth from our customer base begin to accelerate. We are confident that we can continue this pattern by applying this approach more broadly within the existing base.

We have also increased our focus on sales and marketing alignment. This has resulted in higher quality top of the funnel leads, so that we can spend more of our time pursuing better opportunities. As a result, we expect to see an increase in the conversion rates of these leads into sales opportunities in which we are more likely to be successful.

To ensure the continued alignment between sales and marketing, we have implemented a measurable marketing operating process that is targeted to sales results. Defined quarterly goals are shared across both teams so that we can continuously monitor and improve our performance. At the same time, we continue to focus on our successful land and expand strategy.

As Michael mentioned, we had 188 land deals in Q1 2017 which is an increase of 50% from Q1 2016. We had 35 expand deals in Q1 2017 and by comparison we only had four such deals in Q1 2016. Most importantly demonstrating the underlying value of our platform, the average deal size for our subscription deals has trended up for both land and expand. I believe the success of our land and expand effort in Q1 was a direct result of increased focus on repeatable used cases. And we are continuing to utilize this approach to keep driving these numbers higher as we move through Q2 and the rest of FY 2017.

On the partnering front, we have seen an improvement on both the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. Our base of global reseller partner accounts has in some cases realized double-digit growth in their Monarch business in Q1 2017. The Datawatch sales team managing the product channel has focused the resellers on targeting key used cases in financial services and healthcare. The used sectors where Datawatch is a proven and well-established leader making the customer acquisition of the technology in used sale and thus more repeatable.

We have also seen positive growth in partner related subscription deals with half of the new customer acquisitions being subscription-based transactions.

I know many of you have asked our traction with several key partners. I'm pleased to say that we have also realized partner growth through technology partners like IBM and Statistica.

Q1 2017 was the first quarter in which Datawatch was component of a seven figure deal with IBM. We are continuing to make good progress in engaging with IBM on larger enterprise solution opportunities.

We executed four joint transactions with IBM in Q1, Comcast, Xerox, UniFirst, and Amco Bank. In the pipeline of deals with IBM that Michael mentioned last quarter remained strong in a seven figure level.

Additionally, Statistica is gaining traction bundling Datawatch as their core products for predictive analysis. Its early days but we are pleased with the initial results. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, our stockholder piece in this program grew 77% in Q4 2016 to Q1 2017.

Lastly, our technology partnerships with organizations like Hyland which we mentioned in the Q1 2017 press release, Tableau and Pfizer all continue to assist with bringing new land opportunities to the pipeline. As a result, our total pipeline today is stronger than where it was last year and more importantly; I believe it's better qualified because it reflects the more recent work we've done in aligning our sales and marketing messaging.

In conclusion, I believe that overall we are well-positioned for success this year. We know that we have much work to do but the entire sales and marketing organization is highly motivated to build upon our recent success and demonstrate that we can generate stronger growth ahead.

With that, I will turn the floor to Michael.

Michael Morrison

Thanks, Ken, and now Keith let's open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

And we could take our first questions from Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chad Bennett

So nice job again on the quarter. So I guess the most kind of positive thing that I saw surprising positive thing was the growth in the Monarch license business. And I guess I'm trying to get a better understanding, I mean you guys have done a phenomenal job of growing the subscription side of the business and that continued this quarter. How should we think about as much as you can say Monarch license growth in light of trying to also grow a subscription business there?

Jim Eliason

Sure, Chad it's Jim. So it is one and the same but I will start out with last year, I think we may have talked about this a little bit with you in other hidden inside our 2016 numbers was decent Monarch growth last year to is probably the low 20%, so we saw it trending that way which is one of the reasons and it was trending that way for a reason we are focused on it last year and we're starting to see more the benefits of it this year than last but clearly we are calling enough because that's where the majority of the focus of the investment is going. So it didn't happen overnight.

And the subscription business most of that growth is in fact Monarch and specifically Monarch Complete in that family. So it's kind of one of the same again we are building that subscription business last year, we are getting the benefit of it this year.

Chad Bennett

Okay. So I guess when you say one and the same, you are -- I mean you are either selling a license to a customer on the Monarch Complete side or you are selling a subscription right, we are not kind of getting?

Jim Eliason

We may be selling a Monarch, we may be selling a subscription license or perpetual license but it's still all part of that revenue stream albeit when we sell a subscription license in this quarter, we are not going to get the revenue benefit until future quarters for that though. But we are getting the benefit of going that subscription business last year and most of that $900,000 that I talked about is revenue.

Michael Morrison

Yes, Monarch revenue.

Jim Eliason

We have a very small subscription revenue stream in the Panopticon business but the rest of it is Monarch.

Chad Bennett

So there isn't any term Monarch term license revenue in that 900 grand is that --

Jim Eliason

That is the term license revenue.

Chad Bennett

Okay. If it's from subscription or it's one and the same?

Jim Eliason

It's one and the same, it's the result of the subscription so we talked about gross subscriptions that's the new stuff we brought on this quarter along with renewals like customers renewing, where we have taken very little if no revenue on. That just goes to the balance sheet, the $900,000 is based on subscription bookings we booked in previous quarters that's flowing through from the balance sheet into the revenue line.

Chad Bennett

Got it. So maybe to be more specific your Monarch perpetual license growth, I mean is there a way of thinking about potentially what that can grow at going forward?

Jim Eliason

Perpetual.

Chad Bennett

Yes.

Jim Eliason

I'd say, there's an easy way to calculate. I gave you the $900,000 of revenue that's sitting in our license number this quarter now I can not all of it is Monarch, most of it is, if we back that out there was very little last year, there is little bit so that's perpetual, the license growth is perpetual year-over-year.

Chad Bennett

Great. And but do you think that's sustainable to grow a perpetual license business and a subscription business, is that what you are saying?

Jim Eliason

Yes, both contributing to it.

Chad Bennett

Okay, all right. And then the six figure deal metrics were very good, it's great to see the traction with IBM which Ken pointed out, I guess should we expect average deal size to continue to trend up over the year and kind of what are you seeing in the pipeline relative to may be take your pic six months ago or 12 months ago from a deal size standpoint?

Michael Morrison

So Chad it's Michael here. So looking out a year, the answer to that is yes it should be trending up, I would not look at it quarter-to-quarter because we still are -- we're still relatively small and it's still is a lumpy business. We did not have, in this past quarter, we did not have any seven figure deals or large six figure deals. So it's nice that we had a number of six figure deals that contributed to the results.

Our pipeline includes within it a number of good sized six figure deals and seven figure deals that looking back a year ago, we didn't have in the pipeline, but the bigger you get, the more sporadic they become. So I'd fully expect on a rolling fourth quarter basis for that average deal size to trend upwards but would caution against looking at it every single quarter in the variations quarter-to-quarter.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And remind us again of I mean you cited two examples Banco Popular and that other Tier 1 bank where these were heritage Monarch customers that weren't paying maintenance that you got to transition to Monarch Complete. Remind us again of that opportunity of that Monarch heritage pace that's not paying maintenance and kind of a realistic potential of monetizing that?

Michael Morrison

So we've got today somewhere in the order of 6,000 maintenance paying customers, right. There's probably as best we can tell, two to three times that number of customers that use our products that are on maintenance, it could have been two years ago, it could have been 10 years ago, we tend to have a very sticky solution when it comes to Monarch using it for a number of years and just not being monetized by the company.

We are and I am going to turn over to Ken a bit, we are sort of laser-focused on getting back to these longtime customers that are driving value out of our heritage product and introducing them to the virtues of the new platform and we have been doing that for about three quarters and I will tell you this anecdotally three quarters ago it was very difficult grind just to have the conversation. The market seems to be moving such that having those conversations is much more -- we are having more of them, the customers are more open to it and number -- a good chunk of the revenue from this past quarter, were just that they were longtime customers, not on maintenance using the old product that introduce to the new one.

So that's worthwhile and I am going to start they weren't on maintenance, they had already paid their perpetual license and they jumped on board either on a subscription basis or perpetual basis and Ken has got a very focused program that is kicking off and will really take hold in the second half of the year and you can talk a little bit about what he is seeing out there.

Ken Tacelli

Sure. So this ties back into well what I had addressed earlier around the sales and marketing alignment. So we, as Michael mentioned, we have a very large base and a good portion of that base has got legacy versions of Monarch, may or may not be on maintenance. And so what we have done is we have spent some time really looking at that legacy base and putting together a very targeted specific marketing campaign and we are doing it nurturing some of these customers, so to ensure that we have continued success on a quarterly basis is being able to tap back into that base and getting these folks on the latest version of a platform we are nurturing them with multiple touch points, we are getting very specific around used cases and also for selling.

So when look at a large customer who is getting a decent sized footprint of Monarch, we want to do is, we'll go to back in and talk about specific used cases within our industry and within the lines of business that they utilize our technology. And by doing that, we are able to have much richer conversations with the customer about not only the new functionality of the latest version of the platform but some areas in which they can leverage the technology with maybe they didn't think about before. So it allow us to not only get an upgrade in the latest version but in many of these cases it also allows us to sell more capacity.

Chad Bennett

Great. And then one last, I think quick one for Jim, Jim you gave us a little bit insight into I mean you guys are doing a great job on cost control but on OpEx coming down again a little bit sequentially in the current quarter; is that current quarter run rate on OpEx is that kind of the run rate through year-end do you think or is there any volatility there?

Jim Eliason

No, it's probably not done. We have line of sight to our lower number.

Chad Bennett

Okay. Great, thanks. Nice job again guys.

Jim Eliason

Thanks Chad.

Operator

And we can take our next question from Richard Davis with Canaccord. Please go ahead.

DJ Hynes

Hi thanks guys. Good morning, it's DJ on for Richard. So maybe Michael I will start with you. Solid bookings results, curious on the new lands, how do you think about quantifying the upsell opportunity and then what's kind of the typical timeframe for follow-on sale and I know that's asking you to paint with a light brush but how to think about how this subscription go-to-market model plays out over kind of a two to three year timeframe?

Michael Morrison

So we're still learning as we go and we talked about in the prepared comments that progress year-over-year right we had 35 expands this past quarter compared to four in the year ago quarter. We've targeted a certain percentage of our land to convert to expand we originally when we introduced this model a year-and-a-half ago, we assume that the expand would come about six months after the land. What we are finding is they are coming a lot sooner right, they are coming within 60, 90 days. We also assume that they would be coming in at a rate of 20, 25,000 they are coming in at a lower dollar amount although they seem to be not just, they seem to be serial expand. So there is expand, expand, expand. But we're still learning.

So it's hard to -- we are very comfortable on our on the metrics around land and the momentum there, I mean the average size -- I mean there is small deals obviously, the average size had ticked up a bit and we think it's probably at the point where we will level off the average size of the expand is ticking up as well. We would expect -- we expect that to continue to rise and what we are focused on, what Ken and his team are focused on is programs, the go-to-market programs to increase the percentage of lands that convert to expand.

So it's a lower percentage now that we would like, we're looking to grow that but on the land side, we've got -- we are very comfortable on where things are now and the trajectory and fully expect that to continue throughout the year and into next year.

DJ Hynes

Okay. And then Jim may be just a follow-up on the last question about kind of run rate OpEx, it sounds like there is may be a bit of room to grow, I guess I'm curious kind of what that imply, but your Q4 revenue levels that you need to get to kind of reach your operating profitability targets?

Jim Eliason

Yes, so as I said in my comments DJ, I mean we have been working on the rationalization of cost, we've done that process; we just haven’t seen all the results of it in the numbers which you will see. You will certainly see in Q3, you will see it bit of it in Q2 when we report our results and again it will be directionally down. I think our cash breakeven rate is probably somewhere around $9 million of revenue quarterly.

DJ Hynes

Got it. And do you think will you see sequential growth here kind of Q2, Q3, Q4, I know you said on the call that was kind of the goal for bookings growth targets but you think that's reasonable to expect on top on revenues as well?

Jim Eliason

We are very confident we're going to be operating cash breakeven in fiscal 2017.

DJ Hynes

Okay.

Jim Eliason

Not for the year in fiscal 2017.

Operator

And it does appear we have no further questions. I will return the floor to you, Mr. Morrison for closing remarks.

Michael Morrison

Thanks, Keith, and thanks again everyone for joining us this morning. So as you've heard we are off to a nice start in FY 2017 as I mentioned all of our key financial metrics are trending in a positive direction and we are committed to continuing with the momentum that we have already seen. We look forward to reconnecting with you at the end of next quarter. So good morning, thanks for taking the time.

Operator

And this will conclude today's program. Thanks for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.