Hurry Up While Taco Lasts

Investment Thesis

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) has grabbed the attention of modern consumers by providing a variety of foods appealing to their changing tastes. Higher customer turnout means a corresponding growth in revenue and earnings.

Del Taco is an American restaurant chain based in Lake Forest, California. It was founded in 1964.

The Del Taco brand is owned by Levi Acquisition Corporation and went public in June 2015.

Market Outlook

US national sales in the restaurant industry are now more than $750 billion, in seven consecutive years of growth. With a 14.4 million-strong workforce, it is the second-largest private sector employer, and takes up 47% of domestic food spending. Quick-Service-Restaurants are particularly in for a prosperous 2017 compared to their full-service counterparts, which value a wholesome experience over speed. Due to busy lifestyles and changing consumer trends, QSR restaurants are more preferred especially by young people. With its exotic cuisines, TACO is fully in place to capture the upwardly-mobile diner with a taste for foreign food.

Spending Habits

The American economy is on a 3% growth rate. Higher purchasing power means that consumers have disposable income to spend not only on needs but also wants. In this group are Millennials, who are increasingly shying away from retail shopping and spending more on experiences. This group is more likely to spend money on leisure, holidays and dining.

Consumption Patterns and Safety Concerns

Growing health concerns have led to a high demand for organic and healthier options. In addition, consumer demand for fresh locally-sourced food has spurred adoption of the farm-to-table concept. Health concerns play a central role in choice of dining places, and restaurants are under pressure to implement food safety policies. Also, as the consumer demographic grows younger and more adventurous, there is a higher demand for international cuisines and experiences.

Del Taco: Key Figures

TACO started the New Year by opening two franchised restaurants in California as part of their expansion plans aimed at increasing same store sales. It is also on a nationwide search for franchisees to grow its reach in new and existing markets in the West and Southeastern United States. TACO's bid to bridge the gap between traditional fast food brands and fast casual restaurants shows a strong growth potential especially for the forward-looking investor.

TACO reported 5.7% growth in year-on-year company restaurant sales from $94.8 million in Q3 2015 to 100.2 million in Q3 2016. This was attributed to a growth of 7.1% in same-store sales, and marked seventeen consecutive quarters of growth for the restaurant chain. This quarter also saw a 13.8% growth in franchise revenue from $3.2 million to $3.7 million.

To build investor confidence and support, TACO embarked on an exercise to solidify the company's shareholding and capital structure by issuing 1,533,542 shares at $11.50 each, in exchange for outstanding warrants. This reduction in the number of outstanding shares will prevent dilution of earnings for investors. The guidance outlook for 2017 for same-store sales growth was also adjusted upwards from 2.5% to 4.5% reflecting a positive trend for this stock.

In Q4 of 2016, total revenue grew by 12.6% from the previous year same quarter to $150.2 million. Company restaurant sales grew to $144.4 million, representing a 12.7% growth from Q4 of 2015. Total revenue grew by 6.6% to reach $452.1 million. The Price/Book is 1.5 compared to an industry average of 13.2. The Debt/Equity is at low of 0.5 against the industry average of 4.5. The operating margin TTM is 24.1 against an industry average of 15.9. The EBITDA (TTM) is 60.01 million, with a net income of 17.71 million. Total Liabilities (Quarterly) are 344.90 million, against Total Assets (Quarterly) of 714.57 million. The EPS diluted was 0.47.

TACO certainly has quite the impressive balance sheet, and has acquired enough traction to brave headwinds in 2017. With the successful launch of the ongoing Fresh Combined Solutions Strategy, coupled with opening up of more restaurants in new markets, the upward tick is likely to continue through the next fiscal year. I recommend a buy on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.