Leverage & Volatility Alert

This concern is limited to the leverage ETF population, many other stocks are being viewed by volume-trade market-makers with substantial positive price change outlooks.

Normally they wouldn’t bother because of the inherent negative price bias on inverse ETFs. Only when an unusual likelihood of a multi-day rise in their prices does that occur.

At the same time they are protecting at-risk positions resulting from block trade orders that would put them short on short or inverse ETFs.

Actually, it is the market-making pros doing the warning. They are guarding against price declines likely in Leveraged Long Exchange Traded Funds.

Plenty of stocks with attractive price change upsides are available, but Leveraged ETFs are shouting a warning right now.

Here are the ETFs involved, in pictures.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

After two days of strong market rise the prices of leveraged long ETFs have outpaced the coming price expectations of market professionals, reflecting an overenthusiasm of less sophisticated investors.

Note the clustering around the diagonal dotted line of upside~downside equality, and absence of any strong upside opportunity as represented by the green space.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Now, much the opposite is apparent with prices of short, or inverse ETFs which have declined during the general market strength. These are instruments which should rise during brief periods of market weakness, and they are bordering on attractiveness in terms of their present balance between upside prospects and further price drawdown exposure potential.

The simple presence of any inverse ETFs below the diagonal is cause for general market caution - not a clarion call of opportunity for their employ - except perhaps for volatility sophisticates who regularly employ information sources well beyond these.

Also note how few Inverse ETFs even pass our screen of reasonable prospect limits. There are at least as many inverse ETFs tradeable as we show in the Leveraged Long ETF population pictured in Figure 1. That speaks to the negative price change bias of the inverse ETF proposition generally.

These are securities with short-lived price increases that must be carefully timed in ownership and quickly harvested of any gains that may be achieved.

The general market outlook for equities prices is significantly different than what is seen in the leveraged ETFs of Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

If all 2,500+ stocks and ETFs whose Range Indexes are pictured here in Figure 3 were on a Risk~Reward Tradeoff map like Figures 1 and 2, only those on the scale above of over 50 would be above the diagonal lines.

All of those below (to the left of) the Figure 3 scale of +10 would be crowded into that green section of Figures 1 & 2, where the upside is 5 times or more than the downside.

Conclusion

The implications of Figures 1 and 2 about leveraged ETF prospects -- danger in long leveraged ETFs and opportunity in short leveraged ETFs may work out to be briefly correct, but only in terms of these instruments, not in terms of stocks or ordinary ETFs generally. We discourage ownership of either leveraged versions at this point in time

There are plenty of ways to put capital to productive use in specific stocks. This is not a general alarm of concern for equity investments. Just a caution to avoid the overenthusiasm which may already be present in the leveraged long ETF set.

