Old Republic International Corporation - A Money Machine

ORI is set to announce an increase in its dividend next month.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), an insurance company, has a long history of reliable, and growing, dividend payments. On their website, ORI claims that 2016 marks their 75th year of uninterrupted cash dividend payments, and 35th consecutive year of increased cash dividends. Indeed, ORI shows up on Dividend.com's list of "Dividend Aristocrats", populated by companies that have increased their payouts every year for a minimum of 25 consecutive years. ORI is unique on that list because it is, by far, the lowest-priced stock yielding above 3.5%, or, to put it another way, has the highest yield of any stock priced under $20 per share.

Along the way, there have also been a few special cash dividends, and a half dozen stock splits, most recently, a 5-for-4 split in December 2005.

The insurance industry loves to advertise about how they're all about helping people and standing ready to assist in times of crisis, but the industry is, overwhelmingly, primarily about one thing: Making lots of money for insurance companies. From an investor standpoint, that's a good thing.

There's nothing flashy about ORI. They've had a few losing years out of the past 10, but, basically, they just make money, AND pay a steadily increasing dividend. The company announced fourth quarter and full year 2016 results before market open on January 26th, posting solid, slightly increasing overall revenue, a 43% increase in 4th quarter earnings per share (48 cents versus 32 cents), and a 9.4% increase in full year EPS ($1.62 versus $1.48). In response, shares briefly made a new 52-week high of $20.12 shortly after the open.

Interestingly, although ORI has been a "Dividend Aristocrat" for the past 10 years, as recently as July 2012, the market thought so little of ORI that its share price was bid all the way down to $7.76, nearly half its book value. Savvy investors who bought in then, and have held on, have been generously rewarded with 151% capital appreciation, averaging more than 33% per year, AND an eye-popping 9.7% yield, which, from all indications, will continue to grow.

Based on recent past dividend increases, ORI's next quarterly payout, in March 2017, projects to be 19 cents per share, a modest 1.33% bump from its current 18.75 cents. Look for their next dividend announcement around the third week of February.

ORI began increasing its payout by .25 cents per share, each year, beginning in March 2010. The company's current earnings, plus cash, are more than enough to cover its dividend payout and dividend growth for the foreseeable future.

At its current stock price, ORI's yield, based on its current dividend, is a healthy 3.8%, which looks pretty good against anything you can get from a bank, or US Treasuries.

I took my initial long position in ORI back in April 2015 at a price of $15.43 per share, so my yield there is a handsome 4.9%.

ORI's stock price hit a 52-week high of exactly $20 back on July 22, 2016, then began a steady march down to its most recent low of $16.51 on October 28.

But, just two days earlier, October 26, ORI had closed at $18.45. And, on October 27th, the company published its 3rd quarter results, which were better than good, with earnings exceeding analysts' estimates.

Why did ORI's price tank after an excellent quarterly announcement? I don't know. Perhaps it had to do with institutional portfolio rebalancing, or maybe some profit-taking.

What I do know, for sure, was that the price decline was an excellent opportunity to both acquire additional shares, and sell some puts six months out.

So, naturally, on October 28th, in a different account, I took another long position in ORI at $16.75 per share. At its current dividend, my yield on those shares is 4.48%.

And, since then, as this chart shows, ORI's share price has rebounded more than 16%, so an investment in ORI is not simply about income.

There's a pretty thin monthly options market associated with ORI, that only goes out six months, but I've already cashed in one short put position, and opened another on October 27th, 2016, selling two $17.5 strike puts, expiring April 21, for a net credit of $204.

Covered calls are another possibility with ORI, but, truthfully, I'd rather hold those shares for the increasing dividend. Never say never, but I don't expect to be able to buy ORI under $16 any time soon.

However, declines in the stock price of between 10 and 20% from current levels present, in my opinion, excellent opportunities to either establish a new position in ORI, or add to an existing one. If and when the price does drop that much, you might also want to consider selling some naked puts six months out.

If you're looking for solid, growing income along with decent potential for capital appreciation, in a modestly priced stock, don't overlook ORI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.