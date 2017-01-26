The Bond Market Remains The Elephant In The Room

The US 20 year bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) is down again in pre-market today and things may be a bit more serious here than many investors presently believe. The 20 year has already lost its 50 day moving average and the next stop looks like the December lows of $116.82 last month. Many analysts are stating that the activity in the bond markets over the last 5 months has been only due to the normalization of interest rates. Many believe bond yields will eventually settle down, but I am not so sure.

If we look at the chart, we can see that the bounce out of the mid December low has been weak to say the least. What's more worrying is that sentiment in bonds has been ultra bearish now for the best part of two months, but the price hasn't really gone anywhere. Medium- and long-term sentiment readings can be very accurate when the asset class is in a bull market but can become extremely inaccurate when the trend has changed. Therefore, if we break the December lows, then the bull market could be up for bonds (as a wave of selling would ensue) and things would change — a lot.

Source : Sentimentrader.com

First of all, if money gets more expensive, the auto industry, which has seen record sales in recent years, would be seriously affected due to its reliance on cheap money. The real estate market also would have to come under pressure from rising mortgage costs. Whether equities markets could stay elevated is an entirely different question. The Federal Reserve was able to prop up the stock market after the Great Recession with considerable ease (albeit different circumstances). Would the Fed try to do the same to the bond market? Probably. However, over time, this would have to have ramifications for the US dollar and dollar-denominated assets.

Some may feel the Fed can keep the show going as US equity markets have operated in a completely different universe to Main Street recently, especially when you take note of the steep decline in the labour participation rate since the Great Recession. However, I feel that capital would leave equity markets if interest rates rose sharply. Trump's proposed spending (which has to be priced into the stock market to some degree) would be seriously curtailed if money got more expensive much more quickly than many expect.

Capital invariably ends up in the asset classes where the investor gets the best bang for his or her buck. Therefore, if liquidity leaves the bond and stock markets in the not-too-distant future, capital eventually will end up in other asset classes where investors feel they can make a return on their money. This is one of the main reasons our portfolio is nowhere near fully invested.

Everybody is focusing on how the Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) has broken 20,000, but the elephant in the room continues to be ignored. A vehicle such as TMV would outperform if the bond bull is finished. The next month or so will tell a lot.

