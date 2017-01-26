Vaalco Energy - Takeaway Fom Production Update And Company Presentation

We know that the daily oil production is now 4,600 BOED (through January 2017), which means Q1 2017 production will be approximately 414K BOE.

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) is a small O&G producer that owns and develops the Etame prospect offshore Gabon (please see map below). The company's revenues depend essentially on these two simple elements:

Production of O&G from the offshore Gabon prospect, calculated using a percentage called working interest The prices of oil and gas

The business model is quite simple, and the investment thesis is subsequently simple as well. Anything that affects one or both of the two elements indicated above will have a direct effect on the stock price. Thus, it is very important to analyze the company's production results and future production.

On Jan. 26, 2017, Vaalco announced the following:

Production for the fourth quarter of 2016 averaged approximately 3,650 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), above the previously provided guidance range of 3,300 to 3,600 BOEPD. Fourth quarter volumes include production from the acquisition of an additional 3.23% participating interest (2.98% working interest) in the Etame Marin Permit from Sojitz Etame Limited for the month of December after closing the transaction in November. Full year 2016 production was approximately 4,200 BOEPD, at the high end of the full year guidance range of 3,900 to 4,300 BOEPD. As previously announced on Jan. 5, following the successful completion of workover operations on the Avouma Platform offshore Gabon, Company production averaged approximately 4,600 BOEPD and has remained at those levels throughout the month of January.

Cary Bounds, Vaalco's CEO, commented:

Following our successful well intervention campaign to quickly and efficiently replace down-hole pumps utilizing a hydraulic workover unit, our net production has risen to approximately 4,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. With fourth quarter 2016 production coming in above the guidance range and full year 2016 production near the top of the range, we continue to demonstrate our focus on delivering production from our world class Etame asset offshore Gabon. We will build on our strategic and operational successes while remaining focused on pursuing value adding growth opportunities in this improving commodity price environment.

Furthermore, the company released a new January presentation.

Oil and Gas Production for Q4 2016

The company indicated 3,650 BOEPD for Q4 2016, which represents a total production for Q4 2016 of 335,800 BOE -- one of the lowest quarterly numbers for the last 24 months. These numbers were boosted by the acquisition of an additional 3.23% participating interest (2.98% working interest) in the Etame Marin Permit from Sojitz. My first estimate was 325,000 boe without Sojitz, which is close.

Balance Sheet Facts and Production History of the Etame Prospect Until Q3 2016 (Update of Q4 2016 Production Numbers)

Below is a look at quarterly oil production since Q3 2014:

4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 3Q'15 2Q'15 1Q'15 4Q'14 3Q'14 2Q'14 Net oil sale Mbls ~306 348 431 405 457 397 457 380 360 256 478 Net Gas MMCF ~30 32 35 32 33 53 46 47 45 55 56 Net oil + Gas kBOE 336 353 436 411 463 406 465 388 367 265 488 Average daily BOED 3,650 3,836 4,796 4,516 4,625 4,796 4,002 4,309 3690 4,546 n/a Oil price $ 47~ 42,31 42,13 28,54 39,18 43,97 59,16 48,65 63,5 94,67 108,24 Gas price $ 2.8~ 2,37 1,64 1,57 1,88 2,75 2,7 2,82 4,26 4,59 5,61 $/boe ~46.75 42,05 42,64 28,28 38,85 43,37 58,45 48,01 62,70 92,35 106.81 All-costs (incl. workovers) $ - 32,05 31,71 42,61 56,81 49,07 45,17 54,54 49,61 58,10 30,71 Capex $ million - 0 11,378 1,29 11,90 31,04 13,13 28,07 26,26 26,37 26,54

I have estimated the price per boe at about $46.75 based on the Brent price, which averaged $51.15 in Q4 2016 (see graph below).

The drop in production was not a surprise after the loss of production from the North Tchibala 2-H and Avouma 2-H wells due to faulty pumps. Based on my first estimate, using $46.75 as the price per boe, Vaalco Energy will show a total revenues estimated at ~$15.7 million, which will be up 7% quarter over quarter.

We know that daily oil production is now 4,600 BOED (through January 2017), which means Q1 2017 production will be approximately 414K BOE. That will be over $21 million in revenues, assuming the price of a barrel of oil equivalent of around $51. I was particularly impressed with the 2,700 BOEPD number from the Avouma 2-H, which is impressive. However, I doubt that it will be maintained at this level. It should be reduced to 2,400 BOEPD soon, which was the previous production level before the pump shut down. This is a significant jump in revenues, especially if we compare it to Q4 2016, which was particularly depressed due to the fact that both wells, the North Tchibala 2-H and the Avouma 2-H, were not producing.

Also during the Q3 2016 conference call, the company noted that it expected production costs for Q4 2016 to average $23 per BOE (which leaves a profit margin around $22+ per BOE, excluding $3 million to $4 million in workover costs at Avouma) net to EGY. Total opex for Q4 2016 will be around $11 million, all-included.

One important topic that indicated in the presentation is the future growth potential of the Etame Marin block, which is impressive and will support constant solid production.

Conclusion

The company turned this "somewhat bad news" into "good, exciting news." I do not have any issues with this update as long as we know what we're talking about. Unfortunately, we did not get any information related to the pump failures and why they have failed almost simultaneously. That is important for two reasons:

If it is a default attached to the pump design, EGY should be able to get some insurance money. It is important to know what went wrong to eventually change the way the pumps are operated, to avoid such problems with the new pumps that are installed.

We knew that Q4 2016 was weak due to the situation at the Tchibala and Avouma. However, the Sojitz acquisition, coupled with higher oil and gas prices, mitigated the impact of the Q4 2016 misses. In my preceding article on EGY, I expected a correction at support around $1.00 to $1.05 and it happened exactly as predicted.

I believe this strong support will be tested again on any oil price weakness to $48-$50, which is likely for a little while. However, EGY might have entered a new uptrend (see the line in the graph above), which suggests a higher highs pattern. I recommend buying and accumulating EGY at or under $1.05, assuming a potential retest of $1.35-$1.40 depending on oil prices.

Note: Do not forget to follow me on EGY and other oil producers. Thank you for your support.

