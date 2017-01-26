Multi-Asset Class Investing: An Adaptive Approach

The S&P 500 just ended a turbulent year with a gain of about 10%. Does that mean we should passively (buy-and-hold) invest in the S&P 500? Our answer is a firm "no". Twice since 2000, the S&P has endured drawdowns of 40%. And it is not just the S&P 500 that has suffered. An equal-weighted, "diversified" portfolio, consisting of ten asset classes, lost 38% in the crisis of 2007-2008. Getting back to even after these events is by no means assured. Our view is "better not to have lost in the first place."

The true test for a (passive) buy-and-hold investor comes when losses persist, as in 2001-2002 and again in 2008-2009. Many investors chose to liquidate their portfolios at the worst possible time and then, making matters worse, locked in the losses by missing out on the subsequent recoveries. Numerous behavioral factors (e.g., loss aversion and herding) work against successful investing. All of us have a natural tendency to buy at the high and sell at the low. We should be doing the opposite, but we are, after all, only human!

An Alternative Approach: Adaptive Investing

To address these foibles, we have developed an adaptive approach that responds to changes in market conditions (macro-financial cycle). In particular, our approach is designed to adapt to shifts in risk appetite, financial markets and the real economy. For example, in 2008, markets were solidly risk-averse -- a portfolio dedicated to "safe" assets, such as US Treasuries, gold and cash, generated positive returns, despite significant losses to riskier asset classes. By early 2009, however, investment sentiment had improved, indicating it was time to invest in equities and other risky asset classes. We have developed a regime-based approach that is designed to capture these market shifts.

Our objective was to put in place a regime-based framework that protects our multi-asset class portfolio from losses, while opening it to potential gains. We began by applying a statistical process to numerous macroeconomic and financial market data series that included:

Market Sentiment Interest Rates Private Sector Balance Sheets Real Economic Activity Asset Prices

Importantly for us, our choice of data series was intuitive, based on extensive research and knowledge about factors that influence financial cycles. The regimes we created are designed to distinguish ("risk-on") environments, where risky assets (e.g., equities, etc.) tend to outperform, from ("risk-off") regimes where these assets tend to endure potentially significant losses. In our view, capturing these variations, as well as more subtle changes between regimes, represents an effective way to mitigate losses while adding incremental value over time.

As we created our regime-based framework, we tested it using historical data for ten asset classes:

US Equities International Equities Emerging Market Equities REITS Commodities Gold US Treasuries High Yield Bonds Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities Emerging Market Bonds

We assessed whether the regimes were sufficiently distinct from one another. Needless to say, this determination depended on the variables we used to define our regimes, which again were consistent with our intuition. We will have much more to say about our choice of variables in a subsequent article. Simply put, when market conditions deteriorate or improve, we want our regime framework to adapt, by either protecting the portfolio against potential losses or opening it up to the benefits of portfolio returns. No system is perfect, but we wanted our framework to capture the major moves, with a focus on avoiding sharp declines (tail-risks).

Our historic regime-based framework is illustrated below for each year-end since 1990. The framework consists of five distinct regimes: (1) Neutral, (2) Seeking Safety, (3) Risk-ON!, (4) Adjust Risk, and (5) Fade Risk. As shown below, in 2008, our process was in the Seeking Safety regime, meaning it would have invested in Gold, US Treasuries and Cash, preserving capital. Alternatively, in years such as 2003-2004 and 2009-2010, we were in the Risk-ON! or Adjust Risk regimes, with significant allocations to risky asset classes. Other year-end portfolios were spread across the five regimes.

So, how do we use this historical information to determine our current portfolio allocation?

We begin with the historical asset class data, which we have segmented by regime. To allocate the portfolio, we use a very straightforward risk-adjusted performance rule (Sharpe Ratio - we intentionally do not use portfolio optimization). Here is the rule. If something performed well in a specific regime during the 1990-2016 period, we tend to hold it. And if not, it is excluded from our allocation. Our rule also incorporates current asset class valuations (e.g., many asset classes may be over priced, currently, and in that case, allocations will be reduced via a rule). On average, we tend to be invested in about six of the ten asset classes. And at the end of every month, the actual return data is added to our history for that regime.

As of January 1, 2017, we are in a Neutral regime with our current portfolio allocation provided below (specific asset classes are listed directly below the pie chart). We tend to seek exposure through highly liquid, low cost Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Conclusion

An adaptive, regime-based approach to multi-asset class investing accomplishes several objectives.

First, it removes the role of "emotion" (buying at the high and selling at the low) from the equation. Second, assuming the regimes are properly defined, it offers protection against major downturns, such as 2008. Finally, it is virtually effortless to implement once the rules have been properly defined.

In the uncertain times that will likely persist in the future, we believe this approach will offer a successful alternative for a broad array of investors who wish to add incremental value while protecting capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

