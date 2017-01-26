2 Key Events On The Horizon For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

The company has two key inflection points over the next few months including an FDA decision on a key drug candidate late in February.

In today's deep dive analysis we revisit Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) which has two key events upcoming in the next couple of months ahead that will determine the stock's direction in 2017.

Company Overview:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is a small biopharmaceutical company with clinical-stage drug programs for diabetes, carcinoid syndrome, and other indications. Lexicon has a current market capitalization of approximately $1.5 billion and a stock price currently at just over $14.00 a share which is close to the middle of the range between its 52-week high & low.

Key Events Upcoming:

The company has two key events upcoming in the next few months that any current or future shareholders should be keenly aware of at the moment.

Its compound Telotristat etiprate or LX1032 has a February 28th PDUFA for potential approval for Carcinoid Syndrome. The original PDUFA date was extended by three months late in 2016. LX1032 is a orally-delivered small molecule compound that inhibits tryptophan hydroxylase, or TPH, the rate-limiting enzyme for serotonin production found primarily in enterochromaffin, or EC, cells of the gastrointestinal tract.

Carcinoid Syndrome (from the company's website) - "Carcinoid syndrome is a rare disease affecting thousands of patients with neuroendocrine tumors that originate in the gastrointestinal tract and metastasize or spread to the liver or other organs. Overproduction of serotonin within these metastatic neuroendocrine tumor {MNET} cells is a driver of carcinoid syndrome, which is characterized by debilitating diarrhea, facial flushing, abdominal pain, heart valve damage and other serious consequences. The severe and unpredictable diarrhea associated with carcinoid syndrome has a profound impact on cancer patients' lives, often preventing them from participating in daily activities.

The current standard of care for carcinoid syndrome is somatostatin analog depot injection (SSA), first approved in 1998. SSA therapy fails to maintain adequate control of carcinoid syndrome for most patients, with many becoming not adequately controlled within the first two years after the therapy is initiated. Patients with carcinoid syndrome can live for many years with metastatic cancer, requiring the need for long-term treatment options to effectively manage their disease. Carcinoid syndrome occurs in approximately 5% of carcinoid tumors."

LX1032 has received Orphan Drug status from the FDA and Phase III trial data was solid. The compound will be manufactured by a third party. Approval looks likely, but given some FDA decisions of late; no approval can be construed as a sure thing these days. The potential market is several hundred million in sales annually.

The second and potentially more lucrative compound for Lexicon is Sotagliflozin, or LX4211. This is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that is currently in development for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus, Sotagliflozin looks to inhibit both the sodium-glucose cotransporter type 2, or SGLT2, a transporter responsible for most of the glucose reabsorption performed by the kidney, and sodium-glucose cotransporter type 1, or SGLT1, a transporter responsible for glucose and galactose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and to a lesser extent than SGLT2, glucose reabsorption in the kidney.

The compound met its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial in the United States where data was disclosed late in the summer and another in Israel & Europe which data came out near the end of 2016. A larger Phase III study (1,400 individuals) is currently being conducted. These critical results will be out sometime in the middle of this year.

This drug is partnered with drug giant Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). Lexicon signed this collaboration late in 2015. It provided a $300 million upfront payment as well as a potential $430 in additional regulatory as well as possibly $990 million in sales milestones. Lexicon is also entitled to tiered, escalating royalties ranging from low double digit percentages to forty percent of net sales of sotagliflozin, based on indication and territory. Lexicon is funding all development costs for Type 1 diabetes and will share in the development costs (up to $100 million in aggregate) for development for treatment of Type 2 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is characterized by severely diminished insulin production. Type 1 diabetes may affect people of any age, but usually develops in children or young adults. Type 2 diabetes is characterized by moderately diminished insulin production in conjunction with insulin and can occur at any age.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Overall, analyst viewpoints on Lexicon are positive. The current median analyst price target on the stock is just north of $26.00 a share. Since early November four analyst firms have reiterated Buy ratings on LXRX while Cowen & Co. has a Market Perform rating on the shares. It should be noted that Cowen's analyst did view the last batch of Phase III trial results with sotagliflozin positively. The company ended the third quarter with nearly $400 million in cash on the books. With most of the heavy costs of development behind it and with Sanofy funding most of the Type 2 diabetes development, the company appears to be well-funded to launch LX1032 and continue to move sotagliflozin forward in development.

Outlook:

Analysts are positive on the stock. More importantly, Sanofi has made a huge bet on the success of sotagliflozin. Approval for LX1032 could be a nice boost for the stock and provide the first recurring revenue stream for Lexicon as it awaits the critical Phase III trial results due in a few months. I continue to own Lexicon and have it rated as a Speculative Buy.

