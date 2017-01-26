Boeing Vs. Lockheed Martin: A Comparative Case Study

On January 25, 2017 Seeking Alpha's News Editor Yoel Minkoff reported the following: More Boeing deliveries expected in 2017

Boeing (NYSE:BA) recently released its earnings report and beat Wall Street estimates. This caused its share price to go up $6.83 or +4.25% on the same day. I own Boeing for my clients, so I am not complaining, but that jump in price was quite surprising especially when you view the following results from the Seeking Alpha news release:

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes +1%; Military Aircraft -18%; Network & Space Systems -8%; Global Services & Support -8%.

Then when one looks at the year on year results below, Boeing also failed to inspire:

Thus, I would imagine all the excitement about Boeing shares can probably be attributed to this news item:

Commercial Airplanes booked 288 net orders during Q4. Backlog remains strong with more than 5,700 airplanes valued at $416B.

With Boeing having a market capitalization of $103 Billion, it's a nice feeling as a shareholder to see that $416 Billion backlog number.

Just a day before Boeing reported, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), a major competitor of Boeing, also reported and if we use the same year on year chart for Lockheed Martin that we used for Boeing above, we get this:

Lockheed Martin had an amazing earnings report and from the chart above we can clearly see that its year on year results were dramatically better than Boeing's were. Unfortunately Lockheed Martin had to guide lower due to the fact that President Trump is having issues with the price of its F-35 fighter and has complained about it on his Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) account. Since I own both stocks for my clients and have full positions in each, I thought it would be interesting to analyze both companies here on Seeking Alpha.

In this article, I will present a real-time quantitative analysis of both companies employing a unique ratio that will demonstrate the power of free cash flow in the investment process and then give an opinion on how an investor should act based on our results.

When analyzing almost any company, concentrate on its free cash flow generation, as that is where the rubber hits the road when it comes to finding out the truth. Before I show you a long-term Datafile for Boeing, let us first do a TTM (trailing-twelve month) analysis of its Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow and then compare it to its current price.

Here are the two ratios that we will be using in our analysis, and for those new to this type of analysis, one can get a good introduction by reading my analysis of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by clicking here.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Boeing

Market Price Per Share = $168.37 (at time of analysis)

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $62,237,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $48,489,000,000

Working Capital = $13,748,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $9,824,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 632,700,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $168.37 - (($13,748,000,000 - $9,824,000,000)/632,700,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $168.37 - $6.20 = $162.17

Since Boeing has less Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must reward it and use the $162.17 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $162.17

Net Income per diluted share = $4,290,000,000/632,700,000= $6.78

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,848,000,000/632,700,000= $2.92

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-2,637,000,000/632,700,000= $-4.17

$6.78 + $2.92 + ($-4.17) = $5.53

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $162.17/$5.53 = 29.33

Now if you go to my Friedrich Legend (on what is considered a good or bad result), you will notice that our result of 29.33 is an average result.

We last ran our Datafile for Boeing on January 3, 2017, and our Friedrich Algorithm gave a recommendation to our subscribers to hold it as our Algorithm's sell price is $185.77

Here is the chart of our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio results for Boeing:

The Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, from the current results in the chart above, Boeing is closing in on being overbought per our ratio. Its $5.53 TTM result for the Bernhard Buffett ratio (found in the Datafile above) is average and shows that the recent massive run up its shares had, may prove to be short lived.

Let us now compare those results to its main competitor Lockheed Martin.

Here is our Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Analysis for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin

Market Price Per Share = $250.39

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $17,110,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $14,425,000,000

Working Capital = $2,685,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $14,304,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 302,100,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $250.39 - (($2,685,000,000 - $14,304,000,000)/302,100,000))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $250.39 - ($-38.46) = $288.85

Since Lockheed Martin has more Long-Term Debt vs. Working Capital, we therefore must punish it and use the $288.85 result as the new numerator in all our calculations.

Price-to-Bernhard/Buffett Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ (net income per share + depreciation per share) + (capital spending per diluted share)

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $288.85

Net Income per diluted share = $5,143,000,000/302,100,000= $17.02

Depreciation per diluted share = $1,188,000,000/302,100,000= $3.93

Capital Spending per diluted share = $-1,066,000,000/302,100,000= $-3.53

$17.02 + $3.93 + ($-3.53) = $17.42

Price-to-Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $288.85/$17.42 =16.58

16.58 is considered an above average result for this ratio, but had you used our chart below back in 2008 you would have seen your LMT investment go from $84 to $250 in about 8 years.

The above chart's results are backed up by our Lockheed Martin Datafile and Quantitative Chart below.

Going forward, using our Friedrich Investing System, Boeing is a "Weak Hold" while Lockheed Martin is coming in as a "Strong Buy". Lockheed Martin is experiencing what we believe to be a short term problem in relation to President Trump's criticism as here is a recent update on the situation .

Lockheed Martin is "very close to a deal" with the government for the 10th delivery lot of its F-35 stealth fighter, an aircraft that President Donald Trump has publicly criticized as being too expensive.

CEO Marillyn Hewson spoke about the pending deal on the defense contractor's fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, calling conversations she's had with the president "very productive."

"President Trump recognizes that the F-35 is a very large program - the largest program in the Department of Defense," Hewson said. "He wants to make the sure that the American taxpayer is getting the lowest possible cost on the program."

In conclusion, it is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button after our Friedrich Research username on top as we plan to do many more comparative case studies like this one in the near future.