Buy T. Rowe With A 3.1% Yield

T. Rowe (NASDAQ:TROW) reported fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, which sent shares down six percent in early trading. This means T. Rowe's valuation has come down significantly, and investors get a chance to enter a position with an initial dividend yield of 3.1% in this company, whose results were not really that bad.

The company's revenues grew 4% to $1.1 billion, whilst net income grew 25% to $380 million. That huge net income growth rate included one time effects though, which should better be excluded. Adjusted net income increased 9.9% to $305 million, which still shows a very strong growth rate (yes, companies do occasionally adjust their bottom line downwards). T. Rowe's share repurchases, which lead to a lower share count over the years, pushed earnings per share growth (adjusted) to 13.1%, a very sizable gain on an absolute basis as well as relative to the full year growth rate of 2.3%.

Huge growth in the company's assets under management was responsible for the good results in the fourth quarter, and that AuM growth also poises well for the coming quarters: With higher AuM, T. Rowe's revenues can be expected to increase as well, which should lead to sizable earnings growth going forward. With T. Rowe's high operating leverage the company can derive strong earnings growth even from small revenue increases (see the company's 13% earnings per share growth rate on a 4% revenue gain in the fourth quarter). The reason is that T. Rowe's proportional costs are rather low, thus additional revenues allow for margin gains which propel the company's earnings higher.

Average AuM hit $808 billion in the fourth quarter, assets under management at the end of the year were even higher at $811 billion. As AuM continued to grow during the fourth quarter, and with the markets hitting new all time highs in January, I believe that the outlook for further AuM growth is positive, this should be reflected in coming quarterly reports.

Since T. Rowe's mutual funds are performing very well (on average), I believe the company will be able to continue to attract clients in the future: 84% of the company's mutual funds were able to outperform their Lipper averages over the last three years, and an even higher 86% outperformed over the last ten years. This is a huge selling point for T. Rowe's services, thus the company looks well positioned relative to other asset managers, and it is not surprising that 86% of the company's AuM hold a four or five star rating from Morningstar.

T. Rowe continues to hold a very clean balance sheet, the company has no debt at all (which could turn out as a huge plus in a rising interest rates environment), and T. Rowe also holds $1.9 billion in cash and investments -- $1.9 billion is equal to well above 10% of the company's market capitalization, a net cash position this huge could be used for an acquisition that boosts the company's results significantly, alternatively the cash position could be used to increase shareholder returns further.

Right now T. Rowe is returning cash to its owners via dividends and share repurchases. Since the share price is below $70 right now, investors get the chance to buy T. Rowe's shares with an initial dividend yield of more than 3.0%, which, historically speaking, was not possible very often.

The company's stock buybacks (totaling $590 million over the last year) lower the share count by roughly 3% annually, which, over the long term, provides a sizable boost to the company's earnings per share growth rate. T. Rowe sometimes makes special dividends, the last payment of $2.00 was made roughly two years ago. As a lot of cash has piled up on T. Rowe's balance sheet since, I believe another special dividend could come in the coming months, but even if there is no special dividend payment, T. Rowe is attractive for income investors: A 3.1% dividend yield with a low payout ratio, with a dividend raise due in February, is compelling right now, as the broad market offers a meager dividend yield of just 2.0% in comparison.

Takeaway

T. Rowe was able to grow its AuM, its revenues, its earnings and cash flows and has increased its cash balance further. There wasn't really anything problematic in the fourth quarter's report, thus the sell-off looks overblown.

Investors who are looking for an attractive dividend yield with an upcoming dividend increase should take a look at T. Rowe as long as the company's shares are trading below $70.

