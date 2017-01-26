Jobs Can Blow Away Expectations: Market Positive

Jobless claims slowed slightly today but the four-week average is much lower than December. That four-week average has predicted non-farm payrolls ("NFP") with great accuracy. NFP has proven to be a catalyst for markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) so can drive equity prices higher.
Jobless Claims Slowed Today
Source: Trading Economics
Above you see jobless claims jumped from the last three weeks to 259,000. What matters to us is the four week average which is tracking below December's trend. That means less people filed unemployment claims. More people are working.
Jobless Claims Predict NFP
When the four-week average of jobless claims is down the corresponding month's NFP is up, and vice-versa.
This month's lower jobless claims predict a jump in NFP.
Let's see.
Every time jobless claims were lower NFP was strong that month.
This time the monthly jobless claims drop is larger than any other recent drop. We expect a big NFP number.
A 2% jobless claims change led to as much as a 16% inverse change in NFP.
A 4% change this month should drive NFP much higher than that.
We'd guess NFP can be in the range of 180,000-200,000.
Street estimates are only for 156,000.
200,000 NFP Would Be Exciting
If NFP can manage to print above 200,000 markets should get excited about an economic pickup. It would give hope that the market being up isn't just a bubble but actually has some meat behind it.
Above 200,000 would also break a downtrend from the tops that started in June at 271,000.
Market Reaction
We believe jobs are the most important indicator of economic health for markets. Working people have confidence and spend. Consumers are the biggest part of the economy and hiring means corporations have confidence. It's the best metric for economic health.
If jobs show nice upside to expectations stocks should move higher.
Conclusion
Jobless claims told a slower story today but the four-week average is much lower than December. That tells us NFP can blow away expectations next week. That would be a market positive.
Disclaimer:
ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.