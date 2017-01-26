Jobs Can Blow Away Expectations: Market Positive

NFP should beat expectations by a wide margin which would be a positive market event.

Jobless claims slowed slightly today but the four-week average is much lower than December. That four-week average has predicted non-farm payrolls ("NFP") with great accuracy. NFP has proven to be a catalyst for markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) so can drive equity prices higher.

Jobless Claims Slowed Today

Source: Trading Economics

Above you see jobless claims jumped from the last three weeks to 259,000. What matters to us is the four week average which is tracking below December's trend. That means less people filed unemployment claims. More people are working.

Jobless Claims Predict NFP

When the four-week average of jobless claims is down the corresponding month's NFP is up, and vice-versa.

This month's lower jobless claims predict a jump in NFP.

Let's see.

Jobless Claims 4 wk avg Chg From 1 Mo Ago NFP NFP Chg 05/07/2016 294,000 268,250 24000 05/14/2016 278,000 275,750 24000 05/21/2016 268,000 278,500 24000 05/28/2016 268,000 277,000 3.9% 24000 -83.3% IJC Predicted Weak NFP 06/04/2016 264,000 269,500 271000 06/11/2016 277,000 269,250 271000 06/23/2016 258,000 266,750 271000 06/30/2016 270,000 267,250 -3.5% 271000 1029.2% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 07/02/2016 254,000 264,750 271000 07/09/2016 254,000 259,000 252000 07/16/2016 252,000 257,500 252000 07/23/2016 266,000 256,500 252000 07/30/2016 267,000 259,750 -1.9% 252000 -7.0% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 08/06/2016 266,000 262,750 176000 08/13/2016 262,000 265,250 176000 08/20/2016 261,000 264,000 176000 08/27/2016 263,000 263,000 1.3% 176000 -30.2% IJC Predicted Weaker NFP 09/03/2016 259,000 261,250 191000 09/10/2016 260,000 260,750 191000 09/17/2016 251,000 258,250 191000 09/24/2016 254,000 256,000 191000 10/01/2016 246,000 252,750 -2.7% 191000 8.5% Predicted Strong NFP 10/08/2016 247,000 249,500 161000 10/15/2016 261,000 252,000 161000 10/22/2016 259,000 253,250 161000 10/29/2016 266,000 258,250 2.2% 161000 -15.7% Predicted Weaker NFP 11/05/2016 254,000 251,000 178000 11/12/2016 233,000 253,000 178000 11/19/2016 251,000 251,000 178000 11/26/2016 268,000 251,500 -2.6% 178000 10.6% Predicted Stronger NFP 12/03/2016 258,000 12/10/2016 254,000 12/17/2016 275,000 12/24/2016 263,000 12/31/2016 235,000 257,000 2.2% 156000 -8.20% Predicted Weaker NFP 01/01/2017 237,000 01/08/2017 249,000 01/15/2017 237,000 01/22/2017 259,000 245,500 -4.5% 190000 Expect Stronger NFP

Every time jobless claims were lower NFP was strong that month.

This time the monthly jobless claims drop is larger than any other recent drop. We expect a big NFP number.

A 2% jobless claims change led to as much as a 16% inverse change in NFP.

A 4% change this month should drive NFP much higher than that.

We'd guess NFP can be in the range of 180,000-200,000.

Street estimates are only for 156,000.

200,000 NFP Would Be Exciting



Source: Trading Economics

If NFP can manage to print above 200,000 markets should get excited about an economic pickup. It would give hope that the market being up isn't just a bubble but actually has some meat behind it.

Above 200,000 would also break a downtrend from the tops that started in June at 271,000.

Market Reaction

We believe jobs are the most important indicator of economic health for markets. Working people have confidence and spend. Consumers are the biggest part of the economy and hiring means corporations have confidence. It's the best metric for economic health.

If jobs show nice upside to expectations stocks should move higher.

Conclusion

Jobless claims told a slower story today but the four-week average is much lower than December. That tells us NFP can blow away expectations next week. That would be a market positive.

