Heartland Express At A Red Light

Investment Thesis

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) faces tough competition in dominating the transport market. Higher costs of doing business cast a dark cloud on revenues for the American trucker.

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company based in North Liberty, Iowa. It is a short-to-medium hauling carrier with an average of 500 miles per truckload. It is incorporated in Nevada, and owns all stocks of Heartland Express, Inc. of Iowa, Gordon Trucking, Inc., Heartland Express Services, Inc., Heartland Express Maintenance Services, Inc., and A&M Express, Inc. The companies operate as one entity. Traditionally, HTLD hauled asset-based dry goods. It is through the 2013 acquisition of GTI that HTLD added the service of temperature-controlled truckloads and non-asset based freight brokerage.

The hauler serves a diverse group of clients including automotive parts manufacturers, electronic goods companies, paper and plastic makers, consumer goods industries, food companies and retailers. HTLD's business operations are mainly based in the Eastern part of the US, specializing in both long-haul and regional truckload transportation.

Heartland's competitors are both regional and national transport and logistics companies such as Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN), Knight Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: KNX), Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN), United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB).

Factors at the Core of HTLD's Business

The transport business is highly regulated by government agencies. Some of the regulations are hindrance to the smooth delivery of service, especially when they affect shipping times. The key regulators in the transport industry are US Department of Transportation and Homeland Security. Haulers must also be compliant with Environmental Protection laws. The increased levels of terror threats have led to tightening of laws in the transportation industry. The requirement for truckers to decrease diesel emissions results in higher fuel and maintenance expenses. Also, due to the strenuous nature of truck-driving, there are HOS (Hours-On-Service) laws that govern working times of drivers.

The business of transportation is dependent on the economy of the country. A fully functional economy will ensure haulers have goods to transport from one place to another. A weak economy means less goods circulate around the country, putting haulers out of business. HTLD uses a bidding system to select clients and keep the prices competitive.

Fuel price is a perennial concern for transport companies. To solve this, clients are subjected to a fuel surcharge system, where any hikes in fuel prices are added to their total hauling charges. However, it becomes difficult to impose these charges when the fuel price rises by a very high margin.

Future of Transport Industry

The US transport industry relies heavily on trucking services, with trucks hauling 70% of all national freight tonnage. Every year, 3.4 million trucks consume 38 billion gallons of diesel fuel to move 10.5 billion tons of freight. 81% of revenues from the shipping sector came from trucking companies. Projections indicate a 66% increase in trucking revenues by 2022.

The driving factor behind the growth of trucking is ecommerce. Between, 2013 and 2016, retail ecommerce sales moved up from $46.5 billion to $63.1 billion. Online shopping among consumers has prompted truckers to add more trucks to their fleets to deliver within the stipulated shipping times. In addition, a projected uptick in the US economy is expected to increase the purchasing power of consumers, and drive trucking rates forward.

Key Statistics

The 3-year revenue growth of HTLD is 10.5 compared to an industry average of 3.3. Its operating margin TTM is 14.3 against an industry average of 6.6. It recorded a ROA (NYSE:TTM) of 8.0 against an industry average of 5.3. The EBITDA margin is 31.08%, with an operating margin of 14.27%.

However, the PE ratio is quite high, at 27.8 against the industry average of 22.6. The 3-year net income growth is 5.9, almost half the industry average. The company had a revenue of $149.32 million in Q3 of 2016 compared to a revenue of $182.53 million in Q3 of 2015. The EBITDA dropped from $53.54 million to $47.18 million within the same period. In this period, the EPS went from 0.1700 to 0.1500. The sales slumped by 15.49% in 2016.

Going by the above, the trucker faces a tough 2017 ahead, and with unpredictable oil prices and stricter regulations, I feel the company is overvalued. The transport market has many players which may dim plans of HTLD making good progress this year. I recommend a short on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.